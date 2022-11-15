ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh

The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
WASHINGTON, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson is so lost with Broncos he’s using Seahawks plays

While Russell Wilson is collecting $245 million from the Denver Broncos, it appears his mind is still lingering in Seattle. On Wednesday, a report surfaced claiming that Wilson was “losing his mind” in Denver. According to Tyler Polumbus of Altitude Sports Radio, Wilson is still calling plays from his days with the Seahawks.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo video

A viral video of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo drawing all the attention from cheerleaders at Monday’s Golden State Warriors game attracted a lot of attention, but his coach is not bothered by it. In fact, he gets it. The video shows Garoppolo being greeted by Warriors cheerleaders...
Yardbarker

Ndamukong Suh Announces New Team With 1 Emoji

The rich get richer, so they say. With an impressive 8-1 record, the Eagles are off to a hot start on the year. While their defense is only allowing 18.6 points per game, adding depth, especially for the playoffs, is crucial to any roster. Suh’s Track Record. Depending on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AZFamily

CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.
ARIZONA STATE
TMZ.com

NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch

The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and during the game two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got dunked on by Evan Mobley. Early in the first quarter, Mobley set a high screen for Donovan Mitchell, and then he rolled to the basket. Mitchell then...
MILWAUKEE, WI

