49ers Kyle Shanahan talks Jimmy Garoppolo's cheerleader interaction: 'It's a tough life he's got to live'
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan joked about Jimmy Garoppolo and his interaction with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders on Monday night.
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes makes a humble comment that should actually scare every NFL defense
When you have already done everything an NFL quarterback dreams of doing in just your second full season as a starter, it’s usually hard to see where things could get better. For the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, it isn’t. Patrick Mahomes was a league MVP, Super Bowl winner,...
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
Ex-Bronco offers concerning reason for Russell Wilson’s struggles
Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos teammates have struggled all season to get on the same page, and some troubling new information has surfaced about what has contributed to the disconnect. Former Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus said on 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver Wednesday that several people inside...
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Broncos Legend Lays Out How he'd Fix Russell Wilson if Named Interim HC
Mark Schlereth as interim head coach of the Denver Broncos? If Jeff Saturday can do it...
Russell Wilson is so lost with Broncos he’s using Seahawks plays
While Russell Wilson is collecting $245 million from the Denver Broncos, it appears his mind is still lingering in Seattle. On Wednesday, a report surfaced claiming that Wilson was “losing his mind” in Denver. According to Tyler Polumbus of Altitude Sports Radio, Wilson is still calling plays from his days with the Seahawks.
Ndamukong Suh Announces New Team With 1 Emoji
The rich get richer, so they say. With an impressive 8-1 record, the Eagles are off to a hot start on the year. While their defense is only allowing 18.6 points per game, adding depth, especially for the playoffs, is crucial to any roster. Suh’s Track Record. Depending on...
CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.
NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch
The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan, George Kittle respond to viral Jimmy G video from Warriors game
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Kyle Juszczyk sat courtside during Monday night's basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. While some fans might be excited to see all of the San Francisco 49ers stars at Chase Center, the Warriors dancers were seemingly focused on one player—Jimmy G.
Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral
The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and during the game two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got dunked on by Evan Mobley. Early in the first quarter, Mobley set a high screen for Donovan Mitchell, and then he rolled to the basket. Mitchell then...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on Cardinals’ QB uncertainty, Williams tipping plays, Colorado weather; Lynch on Ndamukong Suh interest
The San Francisco 49ers are holding their three practices this week at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, to get acclimated to the altitude. On Sunday, the team will travel to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.
