Manchester risks losing ‘vital organ’ in Night & Day cafe, says Guy Garvey
Elbow frontman criticises council after 30-year-old venue says noise complaints may force it to close
Time Out Global
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
BBC
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
Leeds: Kevin Sinfield welcomed by Rob Burrow on ultra marathon run
Rugby star Kevin Sinfield received a hero's welcome as he arrived in Leeds on the penultimate day of a bid to run seven ultra marathons in seven days. Sinfield is running 300 miles (482km) from Edinburgh to Manchester, via Melrose, Newcastle, York, Leeds and Bradford, as part of the challenge.
BBC
Teenagers seriously injured in Birmingham stabbing
Two teenagers stabbed in Birmingham are believed to have been attacked following an attempted robbery, say police. The 17-year-old boys were hurt outside the Odeon on New Street just before 08:30 GMT. Part of Birmingham's Christmas market was cordoned off for forensic work, but West Midlands Police said the area...
James Maddison savours ‘pinch-me moments’ after getting England call | David Hytner
Leicester midfielder was ‘preparing for the worst’ when Gareth Southgate rang and told him he was in his World Cup squad
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
The six international matches the Stadium of Light has hosted ahead of Euro 2028 proposal
What history does Sunderland's Stadium of Light have with international football?
Hannibal Mejbri: the Tunisia midfielder set to square up to the Socceroos
Hannibal Mejbri has been doing it on cold, wet and windy nights in Stoke this season, so shining in the warm afternoons and evenings of Qatar should come easily. The Tunisian teenager is one of the rising stars of English football and will relish any physical challenge Australia may bring when the two meet in Al-Wakrah in their second game of the 2022 World Cup.
Portmeirion to Coleg Harlech: an architectural odyssey in north-west Wales
It’s hard to think of two building projects less alike than Portmeirion, the whimsical Italianate holiday village that was the career-long labour of love of the architect Clough Williams-Ellis, and the theatre and student housing tower of Coleg Harlech, a rugged work of concrete brutalism. Yet they were completed within a few years of each other, 1975 and 1973, a few miles apart on the coast of north-west Wales. A good way to experience the poles of British 20th-century architecture is to walk from one to the other, and enjoy some ravishing landscapes on the way.
Rail passengers urged to check before travelling as train managers strike
Avanti West Coast is strongly advising customers to check before they travel ahead of a strike by train managers on Sunday.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out in a row over rosters.A significantly reduced timetable will be in operation, with fewer services running during limited operating hours.On Sunday, the inter-city operator will run one train per hour from London Euston to each of Manchester, Glasgow, and Liverpool, with services to Liverpool going via the West Midlands – including calls at Coventry, Birmingham International, Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton – due to planned upgrade work by...
BBC
Liverpool's Cavern Quarter 30-year-old archway signs restored
Five archways that signpost the streets in Liverpool's renowned Cavern Quarter have been "stripped back and repainted" for the first time in 30 years. The signs on Harrington Street, Mathew Street and Button Street mark the home of the Cavern Club and The Beatles. Shaun Holland, of Liverpool Business Improvement...
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
Scotland and north-east England face further rail disruption after heavy rain
Disruption is expected on much of the rail network in Scotland and north-east England on Saturday following flooding and power cuts amid heavy rainfall.Forecasters issued an amber rain warning for an area of north-east Scotland stretching from just north of Dundee up past Aberdeen on Friday.A yellow rain warning was also in place along the Scottish east coast from the English border up to Peterhead.National Rail says that speed restrictions will be in place on a number of routes in Scotland because of continuing poor weather, causing disruption until at least lunchtime.⚠️#SRWeather - Disruption is expected to continue until 10:00...
