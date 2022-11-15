ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IDDC CEO Elaine Bedel receives the 2022 Indiana Chamber Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Destination Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel accepted the 2022 Indiana Chamber Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award at the Indiana Chamber’s 33rd Annual Awards Dinner. The Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award honors state officials leading the charge in bolstering Indiana’s interests in new and innovative ways....
Multi-County cybersecurity conversation

INDIANA – The Indiana Office of Technology will be hosting meetings around the State about cybersecurity. Local units are encouraged to attend. The topics will include HEA 1169 cybersecurity reporting requirements, the IN.gov program, and prevention methods for a cyber threat and attack. It’s imperative in today’s tech-reliant world...
Register today for 2022 Education Value Convening

INDIANA – Register today to join Indiana K-12 and postsecondary educators, employers, community- and faith-based organizations, government representatives, philanthropic partners, and other higher education advocates to hear from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education about research, policies, and initiatives impacting Indiana’s college-going rate, adult postsecondary credential attainment and graduate retention.
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of utility scams

INDIANA – On a monthly basis, many Hoosiers worry about the costs of paying utility bills. Their concerns intensify when the arrival of cold, wintry weather forces them to crank up their furnaces to heat their homes. Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to stay alert for scammers...
75th annual poultry donation at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler will participate in the 75th Indiana State Poultry Association‘s annual poultry donation. This event is a tradition that highlights the significance of agriculture in Indiana and the generosity of the state’s poultry producers. Participating in the...
Indiana Pork donates ham to feed hungry Hoosiers

INDIANA – Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. This is a national social media campaign encouraging pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork.
Duke Energy provides $34,000 in grants to support Hoosier veterans and active-duty service members

INDIANA – The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $34,000 in grants to seven Indiana organizations and initiatives focused on supporting Hoosier military veterans and active-duty service members. The grants support a wide range of veteran-serving organizations across the state, including those working to provide civilian career pathways, transitional housing, and health care services for those who’ve served in America’s armed forces.
Local law enforcement awarded grants to curb dangerous driving

INDIANA — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. Receiving grants locally:. Lawrence County...
Smart use of antibiotics leads to the best care

INDIANA – Antibiotics save lives and are critical tools for treating many common and more serious bacterial infections, but improper use of these medications can lead to drug resistance that can be life-threatening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls resistance to antibiotics one of the most urgent threats to public health.
Nonprofit tax changes you need to know about

INDIANA – In 2022, the Indiana General Assembly recently passed legislation revising the filing frequency for Form NP-20, Nonprofit Organization’s Annual Report, from annually to every five years. You will need to file Form NP-20 for the tax year 2021 in 2022 to qualify for the new filing frequency, which is based on the Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN). This also applies to fiscal year filers whose tax years end before Aug. 1, 2022.
Washington Community Schools announced a Spanish Dual Language Immersion Program for the 2023 kindergarten class

WASHINGTON – Washington Community Schools announced it is implementing a Spanish Dual Language Immersion Program for the incoming kindergarten class of 2023. Dual educational-language immersion programs allow students to learn core subjects (language arts, math, science, and social studies) in both an equal number of native English- and native Spanish-speaking students in the same classroom. Students will be able to learn in both English and Spanish while mastering grade-level knowledge and skills in all elementary content.
Customers of East Fork Water under a boil order

INDIANA – Customers of East Fork Water that live North of US 50, including Loogootee, Dover Hill, and Trinity Springs have experienced an interruption of water service. These customers are under a boil order, effective immediately, and this order will stand for the next few days until further notice.
Your turkey dinner will be more expensive this year

INDIANA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23% more expensive compared to 2021. Some may be serving something different this Thanksgiving. You can blame one of the biggest outbreaks of avian flu this year on the smaller supply of turkeys available. A particularly persistent and contagious strain carried by migrating birds has killed at least 3.6 percent of the nation’s turkeys, or about 7.3 million birds, so far this year, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture.
