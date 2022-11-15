INDIANA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23% more expensive compared to 2021. Some may be serving something different this Thanksgiving. You can blame one of the biggest outbreaks of avian flu this year on the smaller supply of turkeys available. A particularly persistent and contagious strain carried by migrating birds has killed at least 3.6 percent of the nation’s turkeys, or about 7.3 million birds, so far this year, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO