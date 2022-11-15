Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
IDDC CEO Elaine Bedel receives the 2022 Indiana Chamber Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Destination Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel accepted the 2022 Indiana Chamber Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award at the Indiana Chamber’s 33rd Annual Awards Dinner. The Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award honors state officials leading the charge in bolstering Indiana’s interests in new and innovative ways....
Indiana Chamber Celebrates 100 Years at Annual Awards Dinner business leaders honored; Jeffersonville’s Paul Perkins new board chair
INDIANA — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce held its 33rd Annual Awards Dinner Wednesday, which featured a look back at a century of achievements and honored the best in Hoosier business, government, and community as the organization celebrated its 100th anniversary. Presented by Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield,...
Multi-County cybersecurity conversation
INDIANA – The Indiana Office of Technology will be hosting meetings around the State about cybersecurity. Local units are encouraged to attend. The topics will include HEA 1169 cybersecurity reporting requirements, the IN.gov program, and prevention methods for a cyber threat and attack. It’s imperative in today’s tech-reliant world...
Register today for 2022 Education Value Convening
INDIANA – Register today to join Indiana K-12 and postsecondary educators, employers, community- and faith-based organizations, government representatives, philanthropic partners, and other higher education advocates to hear from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education about research, policies, and initiatives impacting Indiana’s college-going rate, adult postsecondary credential attainment and graduate retention.
IHCDA and Indiana Bar Foundation installing 120 free-to-use Kiosks for those facing eviction
INDIANA – Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority teamed up with the Indiana Bar Foundation to install 120 free-to-use kiosks across the state’s 92 counties. The kiosks are free to use and allow people to...
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of utility scams
INDIANA – On a monthly basis, many Hoosiers worry about the costs of paying utility bills. Their concerns intensify when the arrival of cold, wintry weather forces them to crank up their furnaces to heat their homes. Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to stay alert for scammers...
Two area quarterfinalists named in Indiana Chamber’s Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tourney
INDIANA – After thousands of votes cast, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament – which celebrates the state’s rich manufacturing history – is nearing the home stretch with the quarterfinalists now set. Companies still in the field are:. Hard...
75th annual poultry donation at Indiana Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler will participate in the 75th Indiana State Poultry Association‘s annual poultry donation. This event is a tradition that highlights the significance of agriculture in Indiana and the generosity of the state’s poultry producers. Participating in the...
Duke Energy provides aid for customers, and communities with nearly $100,000 in grants to support basic needs
INDIANA – As communities continue to feel financial strain due to the rising cost of basic necessities, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing nearly $100,000 to support nonprofits dedicated to helping those in need in Indiana. “Our customers are feeling the weight of inflation and rising costs in nearly...
Indiana Pork donates ham to feed hungry Hoosiers
INDIANA – Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. This is a national social media campaign encouraging pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork.
Duke Energy provides $34,000 in grants to support Hoosier veterans and active-duty service members
INDIANA – The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $34,000 in grants to seven Indiana organizations and initiatives focused on supporting Hoosier military veterans and active-duty service members. The grants support a wide range of veteran-serving organizations across the state, including those working to provide civilian career pathways, transitional housing, and health care services for those who’ve served in America’s armed forces.
Local law enforcement awarded grants to curb dangerous driving
INDIANA — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. Receiving grants locally:. Lawrence County...
Smart use of antibiotics leads to the best care
INDIANA – Antibiotics save lives and are critical tools for treating many common and more serious bacterial infections, but improper use of these medications can lead to drug resistance that can be life-threatening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls resistance to antibiotics one of the most urgent threats to public health.
Join Family and Social Services to learn about changes to long-term care for those who received aged and disabled waivers
INDIANA – Join the Family and Social Services Administration virtually or through a phone call, on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. EST, to learn about changes to long-term care for individuals who receive waiver services through the Aged and Disabled Waiver as well as individuals who receive both Medicaid and Medicare supports.
Nonprofit tax changes you need to know about
INDIANA – In 2022, the Indiana General Assembly recently passed legislation revising the filing frequency for Form NP-20, Nonprofit Organization’s Annual Report, from annually to every five years. You will need to file Form NP-20 for the tax year 2021 in 2022 to qualify for the new filing frequency, which is based on the Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN). This also applies to fiscal year filers whose tax years end before Aug. 1, 2022.
Washington Community Schools announced a Spanish Dual Language Immersion Program for the 2023 kindergarten class
WASHINGTON – Washington Community Schools announced it is implementing a Spanish Dual Language Immersion Program for the incoming kindergarten class of 2023. Dual educational-language immersion programs allow students to learn core subjects (language arts, math, science, and social studies) in both an equal number of native English- and native Spanish-speaking students in the same classroom. Students will be able to learn in both English and Spanish while mastering grade-level knowledge and skills in all elementary content.
Customers of East Fork Water under a boil order
INDIANA – Customers of East Fork Water that live North of US 50, including Loogootee, Dover Hill, and Trinity Springs have experienced an interruption of water service. These customers are under a boil order, effective immediately, and this order will stand for the next few days until further notice.
Your turkey dinner will be more expensive this year
INDIANA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23% more expensive compared to 2021. Some may be serving something different this Thanksgiving. You can blame one of the biggest outbreaks of avian flu this year on the smaller supply of turkeys available. A particularly persistent and contagious strain carried by migrating birds has killed at least 3.6 percent of the nation’s turkeys, or about 7.3 million birds, so far this year, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture.
