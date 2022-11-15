Read full article on original website
Chiefs missing top three receivers to start Chargers week
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the week off rough with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all out of practice.
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
CeeDee Lamb and Daris Slayton are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.
Fantasy football impact of Rams star Cooper Kupp’s ankle surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp entered the 2022-2023 NFL season as the premiere wide receiver in fantasy football. He posted historically hilarious numbers last season, winning the triple crown. He led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Despite the Rams’ struggles on...
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday (November 18) morning, hours after the team's road victory against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Downing, 42, was charged with DUI and speeding in Williamson County, a suburban area south of Nashville, the Williamson...
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Matthew Stafford injury report will cushion Cooper Kupp surgery blow for Rams
Despite the recent injury updates on Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, it’s not all bad news for the Los Angeles Rams. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Stafford has returned to practice for the Rams on Wednesday. The star quarterback entered concussion protocol and missed their Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals, but his return to practice puts him well on track to feature in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.
Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman on IR
Mecole Hardman’s absence will extend to at least five games. After missing the Chiefs’ Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars, the fourth-year wide receiver is now on IR. An abdominal injury will sideline Hardman, who has delivered some key contributions for the perennial AFC West kingpins this season. He will be eligible to return in Week 15.
Josh Allen will be limited in Wednesday’s practice
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that quarterback Josh Allen’s injured right elbow came out of last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings in a “good spot,” but the team doesn’t want him to overwork it at practice this week. McDermott told reporters at his Wednesday...
Eagles Adding Former Pro Bowler: Report
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reached an agreement with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (November 16). "Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Linval Joseph, the former [New York] Giants’ second-round pick who also played for the [Minnesota] Vikings...
