Sebastian, FL

macaronikid.com

2022 Vero Beach and Sebastian Holiday Guide

2022 Vero Beach and Sebastian Holiday Guide

Never miss another fun event again! Get the Macaroni KID Vero Beach FREE e-newsletter delivered to your inbox every Thursday. SUBSCRIBE NOW!.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Coming Up! St. Helen’s Harvest Festival means super-sized fun

You may not be ready for this, but the holidays are quickly approaching. So get your happy hat on and start your shopping. Four days of carnival fun, complete with rides, food, games and vendors, are on tap at the 56th annual St. Helen’s Harvest Festival. The festival is cashless, so you need to purchase wrist bands for food and rides. You can get unlimited rides with a wrist band starting at $30, and $22 worth of food and games starting at $20. There will be a raffle for a $10,000 grand prize, $2,500 second prize, plus a mountain bike, big-screen TV, and gift cards to local restaurants and stores. with tickets selling at $20 for one, $50 for three and $100 for six. Vendors include the Ladybug Boutique which will offer up crafts, baby items, Christmas decor, and raffle tickets for a Raggedy Ann and Andy and three quilts. Food booths will serve up cotton candy, sausage and peppers, and chicken parm, Millie’s Soup Pot, jerk chicken and hamburgers. There will also be game booths galore, including baseball and basketball games, a cake walk, a “gone fishing” game, face painting, and much more. The St. Helen’s Harvest Festival runs 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The location is at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, 3901 26th St., Vero Beach. For more information, visit StHelenVero.org or call 772-567-5129.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
PALM BAY, FL
veronews.com

Elegant, move-in-ready home hits market in old Riomar

The oak-canopied streets of old Riomar evoke a sense of nostalgia for bygone days, helping make this quiet enclave one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Vero’s charming beachside village. Located in Riomar’s legacy estate section, the relatively new home at 925 Bay Oak Lane home overlooks the first...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

VanDuzer Foundation to Host Fundraiser Benefitting Two SLC Tax Collector Employees Battling Cancer

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (November 2, 2022) – Rachael Crosby is a 31-year-old St. Lucie County Tax Collector supervisor and single mom who is fighting cervical cancer. Her coworker, Veronica Viera, is an Operations Specialist whose 54-year-old husband, Jaime, is battling stage 4 colon cancer. In an effort to help these two women in the fight of their lives, the VanDuzer Foundation has stepped up and agreed to host a fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza (2311 S. 35th Street, Fort Pierce) on Wednesday, November 30 from 4 – 10 p.m. All sales, tips and donations made that night will go directly to Rachael and Veronica to help with costs associated with their cancer treatments.
FORT PIERCE, FL
floridainsider.com

This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.

Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
COCOA BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System

Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Man struck by truck; taken to hospital

VERO BEACH — A man in his mid-50’s was injured after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, fire rescue crews said. The man was taken to a hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available. The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at the 14th...
VERO BEACH, FL

