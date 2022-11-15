Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
macaronikid.com
2022 Vero Beach and Sebastian Holiday Guide
Never miss another fun event again! Get the Macaroni KID Vero Beach FREE e-newsletter delivered to your inbox every Thursday. SUBSCRIBE NOW!. We thank Kids By the Sea for sponsoring the 2022 Vero Beach and Sebastian Holiday Guide! Kids By the Sea is a boutique children's consignment shop in Vero Beach that sells clothing, toys, books, and baby items. Check out their adorable store in the Miracle Mile Plaza to get some holiday shopping done!
veronews.com
Coming Up! St. Helen’s Harvest Festival means super-sized fun
You may not be ready for this, but the holidays are quickly approaching. So get your happy hat on and start your shopping. Four days of carnival fun, complete with rides, food, games and vendors, are on tap at the 56th annual St. Helen’s Harvest Festival. The festival is cashless, so you need to purchase wrist bands for food and rides. You can get unlimited rides with a wrist band starting at $30, and $22 worth of food and games starting at $20. There will be a raffle for a $10,000 grand prize, $2,500 second prize, plus a mountain bike, big-screen TV, and gift cards to local restaurants and stores. with tickets selling at $20 for one, $50 for three and $100 for six. Vendors include the Ladybug Boutique which will offer up crafts, baby items, Christmas decor, and raffle tickets for a Raggedy Ann and Andy and three quilts. Food booths will serve up cotton candy, sausage and peppers, and chicken parm, Millie’s Soup Pot, jerk chicken and hamburgers. There will also be game booths galore, including baseball and basketball games, a cake walk, a “gone fishing” game, face painting, and much more. The St. Helen’s Harvest Festival runs 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The location is at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, 3901 26th St., Vero Beach. For more information, visit StHelenVero.org or call 772-567-5129.
cw34.com
Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
Locally-Owned and Operated Restaurant to Open in Vero Beach
“I won’t be open until months from now," owner Nicholas Dimino declares.
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast Food Bank looking for 500 turkey donations in time for Thanksgiving
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — TheTreasure Coast Food Bank is hoping community members will jump in to help donate 500 turkeys in time for Thanksgiving. Officials said inflation has impacted more families turning to local food banks this year, as well as fewer donation supplies due to the rising costs of food items.
cw34.com
'We all love you:' Vero Beach family intensifies search for missing father
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Robert Bridges found dead in Vero Beach. The family of a Vero Beach father reported missing this week is anxiously waiting for answers. A father of two, 58-year-old Robert Bridges, was last seen on Monday. “It’s been hard. We’ve had a lot of...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
veronews.com
Elegant, move-in-ready home hits market in old Riomar
The oak-canopied streets of old Riomar evoke a sense of nostalgia for bygone days, helping make this quiet enclave one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Vero’s charming beachside village. Located in Riomar’s legacy estate section, the relatively new home at 925 Bay Oak Lane home overlooks the first...
veronews.com
VanDuzer Foundation to Host Fundraiser Benefitting Two SLC Tax Collector Employees Battling Cancer
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (November 2, 2022) – Rachael Crosby is a 31-year-old St. Lucie County Tax Collector supervisor and single mom who is fighting cervical cancer. Her coworker, Veronica Viera, is an Operations Specialist whose 54-year-old husband, Jaime, is battling stage 4 colon cancer. In an effort to help these two women in the fight of their lives, the VanDuzer Foundation has stepped up and agreed to host a fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza (2311 S. 35th Street, Fort Pierce) on Wednesday, November 30 from 4 – 10 p.m. All sales, tips and donations made that night will go directly to Rachael and Veronica to help with costs associated with their cancer treatments.
Migrants treated for dehydration, lack of food after landing in Fort Pierce
Twenty-five migrants are in federal custody after their vessel ran into a boat ramp in Fort Pierce on Thursday evening.
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian River Medical Center Gets Best Grade in Indian River County
The Sebastian River Medical Center, a Steward Family Hospital, received a “B” grade rating for Fall 2022, giving them the best score in Indian River County. Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital received a “C” grade rating. The rating comes from The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit...
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast.
wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
WPBF News 25
Multiple agencies respond to migrants at South Causeway Beach in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — U.S. Border Patrol, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Pierce Police Department responded to migrants fleeing a vessel on South Causeway Beach Thursday. The agencies responded to the scene near the South Bridge around 5:30 p.m. Officials say 25 people were on a...
cw34.com
'Sounded like a freight train;' Condo in Vero Beach damaged by Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole caused some scary moments for a couple from New England on vacation in Vero Beach. Jeff and Pat Keefer, from New Hampshire, were in a condo they rented as Hurricane Nicole made landfall nearby. The high winds took out part of the...
fox35orlando.com
Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 65 degrees. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty North winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from North to South today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well.
WESH
Stunning pictures, videos give view of historic Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Video shows how launch appeared to turn night to day. NASA’s SLS rocket successfully lifted off from Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday without any astronauts on board on a test flight scheduled to last 25 days. BELOW: Shirley Corliss shares video...
Florida man cashes out on Mega Millions winning ticket
A 51-year-old Florida man cashed out "a cool $1 million" prize playing Mega Millions, the Florida lottery announced Monday.
veronews.com
Man struck by truck; taken to hospital
VERO BEACH — A man in his mid-50’s was injured after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, fire rescue crews said. The man was taken to a hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available. The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at the 14th...
