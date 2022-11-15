You may not be ready for this, but the holidays are quickly approaching. So get your happy hat on and start your shopping. Four days of carnival fun, complete with rides, food, games and vendors, are on tap at the 56th annual St. Helen’s Harvest Festival. The festival is cashless, so you need to purchase wrist bands for food and rides. You can get unlimited rides with a wrist band starting at $30, and $22 worth of food and games starting at $20. There will be a raffle for a $10,000 grand prize, $2,500 second prize, plus a mountain bike, big-screen TV, and gift cards to local restaurants and stores. with tickets selling at $20 for one, $50 for three and $100 for six. Vendors include the Ladybug Boutique which will offer up crafts, baby items, Christmas decor, and raffle tickets for a Raggedy Ann and Andy and three quilts. Food booths will serve up cotton candy, sausage and peppers, and chicken parm, Millie’s Soup Pot, jerk chicken and hamburgers. There will also be game booths galore, including baseball and basketball games, a cake walk, a “gone fishing” game, face painting, and much more. The St. Helen’s Harvest Festival runs 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The location is at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, 3901 26th St., Vero Beach. For more information, visit StHelenVero.org or call 772-567-5129.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO