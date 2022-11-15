Read full article on original website
fit.edu
Bisk College of Business Student Team Wins First at Case Competition
Florida Tech students Chad Blasius, Joshua Braithwaite, Farran Barker and Matthew Bowden teamed to win the 2022 IACBE case competition. The students and advisor Tim Muth, Bisk College of Business faculty member, traveled to Nashville for the October competition, which was held in conjunction with the IACBE South Region Conference. IACBE is an organization that accredites Business schools. The Bisk College of Business is IACBE accredited.
fit.edu
FITSEC Cybersecurity Team Is Winning – Often
The L3Harris Institute for Assured Information FITSEC Team is racking up the wins. Led by Team President Curtice Gough and Team Competition Captain Alex Schmith and including a cadre of veteran student leadership with Kourtnee Fernalld, Blake Janes and Joshua Connolly, along with new faculty member Senha Sudhakaran, FITSEC has high expectations.
fit.edu
Marco Carvalho Named to Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Advisory Board
MELBOURNE, FLA. — Marco Carvalho, Ph.D., executive vice president, provost and COO at Florida Tech, has been named to the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Advisory Board. Carvalho, who is also a professor of computer sciences, joins a board featuring distinguished leaders and inventors with diverse backgrounds from both the public and private sectors.
fox35orlando.com
Artemis I mission: Rocket enthusiasts camp out for up-close view of historic launch
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Wednesday morning may finally be the day Artemis I makes history. At 1:04 a.m., the window to launch a rocket to the moon will open. It will be the third attempt to send the test rocket into space. The historic moment has people camping out along...
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty slams national teachers union for claiming it knows child needs best
The National Education Association posted that teachers 'know better than anyone' what students need to thrive. A Florida-based parental rights group is slamming the nation’s largest teachers union over messaging that teachers know better what kids should learn. Moms for Liberty, headquartered in Melbourne, is taking issue with a...
Experimental spacecraft causes mystery with massive booms over Florida
Floridians flooded social media early Saturday morning with reports of sonic booms of unknown origin. The sudden sound could be heard from Jacksonville to Orlando just after 5 a.m.
aroundosceola.com
Kowboys’ reward for win ... Treasure Coast
Harmony’s season ends in hard-fought 24-14 tilt at Vero Beach. Although its opponent comes into the game with a 4-6 record and already lost to the Kowboys once this season, Osceola coach Eric Pinellas has no doubts that regional semifinal opponent Treasure Coast will present a challenge to his charges when they meet Friday at Markus Paul Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
WESH
Stunning pictures, videos give view of historic Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Video shows how launch appeared to turn night to day. NASA’s SLS rocket successfully lifted off from Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday without any astronauts on board on a test flight scheduled to last 25 days. BELOW: Shirley Corliss shares video...
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
WESH
Artemis 1 launch tourism to help local economy
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The launch window for Artemis 1 is set to open once more. After several delays, NASA aims to launch the rocket back up to the moon. At 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, that window will open. “Last time, we had a little neighborhood that we ended up...
Palm Bay, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WESH
Artemis 1 launch attempt still on track for targeted date, NASA says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA held a teleconference Monday night to discuss the upcoming Artemis 1 launch. The date for the launch had previously been set for Nov. 14, but NASA rescheduled the date to Wednesday, Nov. 16, due to Nicole. It's scheduled for 1:04 a.m. Wednesday with a...
Record water levels on St. Johns River pose major flooding risk in Florida (again)
As residents around the St. Johns River continued to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of Ian, Hurricane Nicole impacted the area and worsened already difficult recovery efforts. After weeks of dealing with the fallout from Hurricane Ian, Floridians who live around the St. Johns River in eastern Florida...
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
fox35orlando.com
Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass
ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
veronews.com
VanDuzer Foundation to Host Fundraiser Benefitting Two SLC Tax Collector Employees Battling Cancer
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (November 2, 2022) – Rachael Crosby is a 31-year-old St. Lucie County Tax Collector supervisor and single mom who is fighting cervical cancer. Her coworker, Veronica Viera, is an Operations Specialist whose 54-year-old husband, Jaime, is battling stage 4 colon cancer. In an effort to help these two women in the fight of their lives, the VanDuzer Foundation has stepped up and agreed to host a fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza (2311 S. 35th Street, Fort Pierce) on Wednesday, November 30 from 4 – 10 p.m. All sales, tips and donations made that night will go directly to Rachael and Veronica to help with costs associated with their cancer treatments.
fox35orlando.com
Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon
Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
