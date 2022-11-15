ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Bisk College of Business Student Team Wins First at Case Competition

Florida Tech students Chad Blasius, Joshua Braithwaite, Farran Barker and Matthew Bowden teamed to win the 2022 IACBE case competition. The students and advisor Tim Muth, Bisk College of Business faculty member, traveled to Nashville for the October competition, which was held in conjunction with the IACBE South Region Conference. IACBE is an organization that accredites Business schools. The Bisk College of Business is IACBE accredited.
FITSEC Cybersecurity Team Is Winning – Often

The L3Harris Institute for Assured Information FITSEC Team is racking up the wins. Led by Team President Curtice Gough and Team Competition Captain Alex Schmith and including a cadre of veteran student leadership with Kourtnee Fernalld, Blake Janes and Joshua Connolly, along with new faculty member Senha Sudhakaran, FITSEC has high expectations.
Marco Carvalho Named to Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Advisory Board

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Marco Carvalho, Ph.D., executive vice president, provost and COO at Florida Tech, has been named to the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Advisory Board. Carvalho, who is also a professor of computer sciences, joins a board featuring distinguished leaders and inventors with diverse backgrounds from both the public and private sectors.
Kowboys’ reward for win ... Treasure Coast

Harmony’s season ends in hard-fought 24-14 tilt at Vero Beach. Although its opponent comes into the game with a 4-6 record and already lost to the Kowboys once this season, Osceola coach Eric Pinellas has no doubts that regional semifinal opponent Treasure Coast will present a challenge to his charges when they meet Friday at Markus Paul Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Artemis 1 launch tourism to help local economy

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The launch window for Artemis 1 is set to open once more. After several delays, NASA aims to launch the rocket back up to the moon. At 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, that window will open. “Last time, we had a little neighborhood that we ended up...
High School Soccer PRO

Palm Bay, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Palm Bay High School soccer team will have a game with Bayside High School on November 16, 2022, 16:30:00.
Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass

ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
VanDuzer Foundation to Host Fundraiser Benefitting Two SLC Tax Collector Employees Battling Cancer

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (November 2, 2022) – Rachael Crosby is a 31-year-old St. Lucie County Tax Collector supervisor and single mom who is fighting cervical cancer. Her coworker, Veronica Viera, is an Operations Specialist whose 54-year-old husband, Jaime, is battling stage 4 colon cancer. In an effort to help these two women in the fight of their lives, the VanDuzer Foundation has stepped up and agreed to host a fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza (2311 S. 35th Street, Fort Pierce) on Wednesday, November 30 from 4 – 10 p.m. All sales, tips and donations made that night will go directly to Rachael and Veronica to help with costs associated with their cancer treatments.
Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon

Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
