Waukesha, WI

wtmj.com

AUDIO: ‘Surreal’ plane crash on Delafield golf course

Three people and more than fifty dogs are said to be ok after a plane crash landed onto a Waukesha County golf course on Tuesday. The plane, bringing dogs from New Orleans to HAWS, landed on the Western Lakes Golf Course during a snow storm. “It was surreal to see...
DELAFIELD, WI

