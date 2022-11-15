ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warden, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Father, two sons who died in canoe accident near Warden identified

WARDEN — A father who died along with two of his sons in a canoe accident on Friday have been identified. The bodies of 32-year-old Othello resident Miguel Porfirio De Dios and 6-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered from a seep lake in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge on Sunday. The body of 8-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered from the lake early Saturday morning, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
WARDEN, WA
KEPR

Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a semi rolled over on State Route 17, according to a post on their Facebook page. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while officials investigate. This is a developing story, which means...
nbcrightnow.com

Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop

OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16. The victim was...
OTHELLO, WA
washingtonstatenews.net

Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate 2 Mysterious Deaths in Warden

The Grant County Sheriff's Office called the two deaths, "suspicious" so did Warden Police. The investigation continues into the late-night discovery of two younger men inside a home in Warden, about 60 miles north and west of Tri-Cities, not far from Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Office sent deputies...
WARDEN, WA
NEWStalk 870

‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

18-year-old arrested in Sunday night shooting in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — An 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a shooting Sunday night in Moses Lake. Moses Lake police responded about 8:20 p.m. to reports of shots fired on state Route 17 near Interstate 90. Officers recovered shell casings from three different firearms along southbound SR 17, just south of East Kittleson Road.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

25-year-old in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning in Othello

OTHELLO — A 25-year-old Coulee Dam resident is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Othello. Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting. The victim had been shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store, according to Othello police.
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

Man found dead from hypothermia Thursday near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man was found dead Thursday at the public fishing access area near Moses Lake. The man had been reported missing on Wednesday after leaving a nearby home on Tuesday along South Frontage Road West, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say the man had been drinking Tuesday and went for a walk but never returned home.
MOSES LAKE, WA

