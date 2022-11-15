Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
2 men found dead Nov. 10 inside Warden home identified; cause of death pending
WARDEN — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has released the identify of two men found dead in a home in Warden. Coroner Craig Morrison identified the two men as 25-year-old Noe Martinez and 26-year-old Marciano Renteria Ferrer. Warden police responded the night of Nov. 10 to 508 S....
ifiberone.com
Over $30,000 raised for family of father and sons who died while canoeing near Othello; memorial services set
OTHELLO - A torrent of monetary support has come in for the pregnant widow of an Othello man who died while canoeing with their three sons at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge in Grant County on Friday. One of the three children made it out of the seep lake alive after...
Another juvenile arrested in Kennewick murder investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Authorities have made another arrest in the murder investigation of a Kennewick man. The 14-year-old male was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop was made on the Benton County Cable Bridge. The boy was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a murder charge. This is the second arrest law enforcement has made...
FOX 11 and 41
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
ifiberone.com
Man sentenced to 20 months in prison for May arson fire at Airway Deli Mart near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An Othello man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $400,000 in restitution in a May arson fire that caused extensive damage to a Moses Lake-area convenience store. Brandon Keith Lopez, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson. He...
ifiberone.com
Father, two sons who died in canoe accident near Warden identified
WARDEN — A father who died along with two of his sons in a canoe accident on Friday have been identified. The bodies of 32-year-old Othello resident Miguel Porfirio De Dios and 6-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered from a seep lake in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge on Sunday. The body of 8-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered from the lake early Saturday morning, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
KEPR
Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a semi rolled over on State Route 17, according to a post on their Facebook page. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while officials investigate. This is a developing story, which means...
nbcrightnow.com
Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop
OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16. The victim was...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $1 million for juvenile suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Othello
OTHELLO — A juvenile is being held on on $1 million bail after he was charged with assault in Wednesday’s shooting in Othello. The juvenile is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Othello police. Othello police had responded about 12:45 a.m....
‘More than any family should handle.’ 8-year-old dies after being trapped in Tri-Cities RV fire
Firefighters are still investigating what started a Saturday blaze.
washingtonstatenews.net
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate 2 Mysterious Deaths in Warden
The Grant County Sheriff's Office called the two deaths, "suspicious" so did Warden Police. The investigation continues into the late-night discovery of two younger men inside a home in Warden, about 60 miles north and west of Tri-Cities, not far from Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Office sent deputies...
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
GoFundMe set up to help Kennewick family who lost daughter in fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Family and friends of a Kennewick couple have set up a fund after their children were involved in a fatal fire Saturday morning in Kennewick. One of their children died shortly after being taken to the hospital, according to family members. It happened on the 7300 block of West Bonnie Avenue. The call for help came in...
ifiberone.com
Othello School District starts meal train for surviving family members of students who perished in canoeing accident
OTHELLO -- On Thursday, the Othello School District publicly paid its respects to the two Scootney Springs Elementary students who died in a canoeing accident last week in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge. As a gesture of support, the school district started a meal train to the surviving members of the...
ifiberone.com
Investigation into June 4 police shooting in Wenatchee turned over to prosecutor for review
WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has completed its investigation of the June 4 officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee that left a 32-year-old man dead. The independent investigation has been turned over to the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if any charges will be...
ifiberone.com
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a shooting Sunday night in Moses Lake. Moses Lake police responded about 8:20 p.m. to reports of shots fired on state Route 17 near Interstate 90. Officers recovered shell casings from three different firearms along southbound SR 17, just south of East Kittleson Road.
ifiberone.com
25-year-old in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning in Othello
OTHELLO — A 25-year-old Coulee Dam resident is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Othello. Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting. The victim had been shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store, according to Othello police.
ifiberone.com
Man found dead from hypothermia Thursday near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man was found dead Thursday at the public fishing access area near Moses Lake. The man had been reported missing on Wednesday after leaving a nearby home on Tuesday along South Frontage Road West, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say the man had been drinking Tuesday and went for a walk but never returned home.
