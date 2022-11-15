ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

bpr.org

NC environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry

North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Why everyone needs to be aware of PFAS

GREENSBORO, N.C. — PFAS are chemicals found in all kinds of products, as well as in the air, water, and soil. The Guilford County Department of Public Health is asking residents around PTI to allow testing of their water to see the levels of PFAS due to possible contamination from firefighting foam.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Tire Accepting Nominations for Recipients of $1000 in Free Car Care

Returning to one of its most popular holiday celebrations, Chapel Hill Tire announced that it is accepting nominations for its 12 Days Of Kindness car care giveaway. “We are thankful that we get to use our God-given talents to help our neighbors drive happy all through the year,” said Marc Pons, co-owner of Chapel Hill Tire. “In this season of giving, we would like to express our gratitude by providing 12 worthy people with up to $1,000 in free car care.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Launches Page to Locate EV Charging Stations

More Chatham County residents are using electric vehicles. As a result, the county developed a new mapping tool in October to help residents quickly and accurately locate charging stations in the area. The county created the mapping tool to meet the needs of the increasing number of electric vehicle drivers....
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

The Innovators: Neal K. Shah & CareYaya

“The Innovators” is a monthly segment, presented by Town of Chapel Hill Economic Development, designed to shine a spotlight on innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Tune in to 97.9 The Hill and check back on Chapelboro each month to learn about some incredible products and services with local ties, as well as the amazing people behind them!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant

ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
ANGIER, NC
newsoforange.com

Entrepreneur brings aquamation to Orange County

You could call it a life-changing event that was caused by the way in which someone else chose to have their body handled after death. About a year ago, Hunter Beattie and his wife were working on a renovation of a house near a cemetery. While Beattie was taking a break from the project, he read an article about South Africa’s Bishop Desmond Tutu, who died in 2021, and who chose the lesser-known body disposition method of aquamation over the more traditional ways of burial or cremation.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake Co. School Board to vote on reassignment plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wake County School Board is set to vote on a reassignment plan that could change where students go to school next year. This vote is coming after district leaders said they have taken the past months explaining to families how the plan will work and listening to what families had to say on it.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

