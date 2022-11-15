Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
bpr.org
NC environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry
North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
Why everyone needs to be aware of PFAS
GREENSBORO, N.C. — PFAS are chemicals found in all kinds of products, as well as in the air, water, and soil. The Guilford County Department of Public Health is asking residents around PTI to allow testing of their water to see the levels of PFAS due to possible contamination from firefighting foam.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Tire Accepting Nominations for Recipients of $1000 in Free Car Care
Returning to one of its most popular holiday celebrations, Chapel Hill Tire announced that it is accepting nominations for its 12 Days Of Kindness car care giveaway. “We are thankful that we get to use our God-given talents to help our neighbors drive happy all through the year,” said Marc Pons, co-owner of Chapel Hill Tire. “In this season of giving, we would like to express our gratitude by providing 12 worthy people with up to $1,000 in free car care.”
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Launches Page to Locate EV Charging Stations
More Chatham County residents are using electric vehicles. As a result, the county developed a new mapping tool in October to help residents quickly and accurately locate charging stations in the area. The county created the mapping tool to meet the needs of the increasing number of electric vehicle drivers....
chapelboro.com
The Innovators: Neal K. Shah & CareYaya
“The Innovators” is a monthly segment, presented by Town of Chapel Hill Economic Development, designed to shine a spotlight on innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Tune in to 97.9 The Hill and check back on Chapelboro each month to learn about some incredible products and services with local ties, as well as the amazing people behind them!
jocoreport.com
Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant
ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
Mass shootings are not a mental health problem. Here’s why experts say they happen
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On October 12, 2022, a 15-year-old boy allegedly killed 5 people and wounded three others in a mass shooting that spanned several miles through a Raleigh neighborhood. Very little information has been released specifically about the suspect, who was shot during the event and has remained in the hospital since. The […]
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
MacKenzie Scott gives $18 million to Durham Public Schools, no strings attached
The billionaire philanthropist also donated to the local Girl Scouts council this year.
As some students misbehave on school buses, Wake will pay employees to serve as monitors
Bus drivers told horror stories about having objects thrown at them by students that could have caused accidents.
newsoforange.com
Entrepreneur brings aquamation to Orange County
You could call it a life-changing event that was caused by the way in which someone else chose to have their body handled after death. About a year ago, Hunter Beattie and his wife were working on a renovation of a house near a cemetery. While Beattie was taking a break from the project, he read an article about South Africa’s Bishop Desmond Tutu, who died in 2021, and who chose the lesser-known body disposition method of aquamation over the more traditional ways of burial or cremation.
Triangle doctors using new low-dose CT scan to detect early stage lung cancer
A new, noninvasive screening is helping doctors in the Triangle detect lung cancer earlier...and thus give patients a better chance to survive.
Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
chapelboro.com
Developer Shares Pitch for New Life Science Lab Building in Downtown Chapel Hill
The eastern part of downtown Chapel Hill has been the site of significant, planned redevelopment for the last few years. But a Boston-based development company is now looking at constructing a multi-story life sciences building on the western side to bring further changes. Longfellow Real Estate Partners unveiled early plans...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: “Wine to Water,” in Chapel Hill and Beyond
Aaron chats with Parmod Chandna and Allie Pezza of Wine to Water, a local nonprofit that provides clean water to residents in 50 countries.
cbs17
U.S. 401 traffic to shift along Wake-Franklin line overnight Thursday
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic shifts are planned for Thursday night into Friday morning for the U.S. 401 widening project near the Wake-Franklin County line, officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic will be moved to the outside lanes of U.S. 401. The NCDOT said...
4 mayors, 5 months: Micro facing leadership and financial challenges after 3 missed audits
MICRO, N.C. — A small town in Johnston County is facing big problems ranging from constant leadership changes to its finances and complaints over the police department. Micro, a town of about 500 people, has a four-member Board of Commissioners that includes three at-large seats and an elected mayor. There have been four mayors in the last five months.
North Carolina, 6 other states report highest level of flu activity
Flu season is here and already at peak level.
cbs17
Wake Co. School Board to vote on reassignment plan
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wake County School Board is set to vote on a reassignment plan that could change where students go to school next year. This vote is coming after district leaders said they have taken the past months explaining to families how the plan will work and listening to what families had to say on it.
Cisco, major Triangle employer, to cut overall workforce by more than 4,000
The San Jose-based tech conglomerate employs around 5,000 people in the Triangle.
