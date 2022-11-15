Read full article on original website
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: Too Much Pokemon for the Switch to Handle
There's a rule in Pokemon games that means Pokemon of a certain level will only obey you consistently if you've got enough gym badges. That can lead to this all-too-common experience: You know a Gym Leader battle is coming up, so you spend time training up your party. You evolve your main Pokemon, the quarterback of your team, and take it into battle.
Full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex
The time has come. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally being released and everyone is going to want to know what Pokemon will be coming in the game. Not every Pokemon has been revealed beyond their sprites and there is even a rumor of a DLC 3rd Legendary. But, neither of those have been revealed yet. Here is a look at all the full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex including every Pokemon available from Gens 1-9 including through Pokemon Home.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Autobattle Wild Pokemon
Learn how to autobattle your Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are currently the lowest-reviewed main series game in 17 years
Scarlet and Violet sits behind Sword/Shield and Sun/Moon, but above Emerald
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to Catch Tarountula
Learn where to catch and evolve Tarountula in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Sprigatito's Evolutions Revealed
The fabulous cat Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gets even more fabulous when it evolves. As with other Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers players a choice between three Starter Pokemon at the beginning of the game. Clavell, the headmaster of the academy players attend, gives players the choice between between either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly. A player's Starter Pokemon becomes a core part of their team, especially during the player's early journey, and it will likely be one of the first Pokemon that they evolve.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers demand Niantic change wild spawns
Pokemon Go trainers are demanding Niantic provide more variety to the game’s wild spawns, calling them “useless” and “repetitive.”. Over the last few years, Pokemon Go has greatly increased the available ‘mon in the game. And with Gen 9 about to be released, it’s only going to grow even more.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get an Early Gimmighoul
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boast a lot of strange Pokemon for players to catch in this generation, and one of the biggest oddballs is Gimmighoul, the Chest Pokemon. This creature lives instead of a chest and hoards wealth and is only seen infrequently outside of its chest home, but finding one inside of the treasure trove is difficult in its own right. However, we've already found one spot where Pokemon Trainers can secure themselves a Gimmighoul pretty early on.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ is trending as fans air advice to Nintendo
The long-awaited next generation of mainline Pokémon games has arrived in the form of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but the titles are having a pretty rough launch. There’s assets disappearing from people’s screens, camera issues, and some serious lag whenever a Pokéball gets thrown. It’s a little bit messy. Early adopters of the game, and fans watching from the sidelines have been quick to point the finger at the game’s developer, GameFreak, but perhaps more importantly at Nintendo itself.
dexerto.com
Where to find rare Rellor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to evolve into Rabsca
Rellor is one of the rarest Bug-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it has a different evolution method to many others in the Gen 9 Pokedex. Here’s where to find Rellor and how to evolve it into Rabsca. There are a few monsters that are significantly more difficult...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had the highest preorders in the series' history
That's a lot of people wanting to visit the Paldea region
"Enough is enough": Pokemon fans are struggling with Scarlet and Violet
The Pokemon community is voicing concerns over the latest release
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Get a Free Flying Tera Type Pikachu
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet have just been released and Game Freak is giving away a free Flying Tera Type Pikachu to the people who purchased Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet early. In previous Pokemon games, Game Freak uses the Mystery Gift feature to hand out limited edition pokemon to...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Choose Your Starter
Learn how to choose your starter Pokemon when you first begin your journey in the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
NME
The 1000th Pokémon has been revealed, and it’s made of gold coins
Following the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, the 1000th Pokémon has been revealed. The long-running series was kickstarted in 1996 with the release of Pokémon Red & Blue. Those original games introduced the world to 151 Pokémon but now, the ninth generation of games have arrived with the total number of pocket monsters now at an impressive 1008.
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Adds New Pokemon to Roster
Pokemon Unite has a new roster addition. The popular MOBA-style game has added Sableye as its newest Pokemon, adding a new Supporter-type Pokemon to its roster. This is a Pokemon built around stealth and hindering opponents, with most of its core moves designed not for direct attack. Sableye's Shadow Sneak ability allows it to turn invisible and gain movement speed, which in essence gives Sableye the ability to spy on opponents. Meanwhile, Sableye also has access to Feint Attack, a move that places fake Aeos Energy on the ground. Players who pick up the fake Aeos Energy are slowed, making them more vulnerable to attack. Sableye's other attacks include Knock Off, which stuns opponents and causes them to drop Aeos Energy, and Confuse Ray, which deals damage and "confuses" an enemy Pokemon. Any Pokemon confused by Confuse Ray will target ally Pokemon first, followed by Wild Pokemon, and then enemy Pokemon.
One of Pokemon's oldest training tricks is dead in Scarlet and Violet
An old affliction has been cured in Paldea - and fans think they know why
ComicBook
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1040M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
