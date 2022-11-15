Pokemon Unite has a new roster addition. The popular MOBA-style game has added Sableye as its newest Pokemon, adding a new Supporter-type Pokemon to its roster. This is a Pokemon built around stealth and hindering opponents, with most of its core moves designed not for direct attack. Sableye's Shadow Sneak ability allows it to turn invisible and gain movement speed, which in essence gives Sableye the ability to spy on opponents. Meanwhile, Sableye also has access to Feint Attack, a move that places fake Aeos Energy on the ground. Players who pick up the fake Aeos Energy are slowed, making them more vulnerable to attack. Sableye's other attacks include Knock Off, which stuns opponents and causes them to drop Aeos Energy, and Confuse Ray, which deals damage and "confuses" an enemy Pokemon. Any Pokemon confused by Confuse Ray will target ally Pokemon first, followed by Wild Pokemon, and then enemy Pokemon.

2 DAYS AGO