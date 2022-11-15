Read full article on original website
As firearm deer season begins, DNR warns hunters: Do not eat deer from certain part of Michigan
As firearm deer hunting season got underway Tuesday in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is out with a warning, telling hunters in one part of the state to avoid eating deer.
Michigan has lost hundreds of thousands of hunters over the last 20 years. As deer season opens, what needs to be done to 'buck' the trend?
On Tuesday about 400,000 Michiganders will grab their rifles for the opening day of deer season. Bu, the number of people who hunt has plummeted in the last two decades. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at what’s being done to buck the trend.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
‘Irruption’ phenomenon sending uncommon birds into Michigan backyards this fall
Michiganders with backyard bird feeders may want to keep an eye out for some unexpected visitors in the weeks to come. A phenomenon known as an irruption is currently underway across eastern North America, sending flocks of finches and other birds outside of their normal ranges and into the upper Great Lakes, Midwest and Northeast in search of food.
The Big Mac Bridge Is 65: Here’s What It Was Like Before It Was Built
Happy birthday to one of the iconic symbols of our state, the Mackinac Bridge. The Bridge Cost $70 Million To Build And Took Three Years To Complete. The link between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas was completed in 1957 and officially dedicated on November 1, 1957, allowing people to drive to the UP for the first time ever.
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade. Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
Woman killed in West Michigan when truck hauling 80,000 lbs. of corn slams into SUV head-on
A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in West Michigan involving a semi-truck carrying 80,000 lbs. of corn. Michigan State Police say the truck side-swiped a car then slammed head-on into her SUV.
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for thousands of Michigan residents: See if you are eligible
This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
Winter storm scenario: 1 reason why this La Niña could bring Michigan a walloper storm
I’ve written twice recently about this coming winter. We expect a rare weather situation which could put Michigan in an active storm track. This winter is going to be the third winter in a row with La Niña conditions. A La Niña is when a large stretch of the Pacific Ocean along the Equator from South America to Indonesia has colder than normal surface water.
Michigan Department of Treasury's online auction includes hundreds of unclaimed valuables
More than 800 unclaimed gold coins, jewelry and other collectibles are being auctioned off Saturday at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. "Under Michigan's Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, the Michigan Department of Treasury receives abandoned safe deposit box contents and works to return items to their rightful owners or heirs," according to a news release. "Items that are not reunited with their owners can be sold at auction." ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook
We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like -- in Michigan. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released their annual seasonal outlook for the country, which forecasts, generally, what the winter could bring. Starting in December 2022 through February 2023,...
Up to $1700 available for millions of Michigan residents as social security benefit: Check your eligibility
It could help you fight inflation. A report reveals that the average cost of living in Michigan is 10 percent lesser than in other cities and counties in the United States. Housing is up to 25 percent lower, while utilities are relatively high.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Major winter storm forecasted to dump at least a foot of snow on West and Mid-Michigan while other areas can see close to 18 inches
A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
Minnesota Wolf That Has Grown Extra Tooth Discovered, Baffling Biologists
"Some folks would assume that a physical abnormality such as this must come from inbreeding," an expert told Newsweek. "But there is no evidence of this."
Watching This Monster Lake Trout Through Crystal Clear Ice Almost Has Me Excited For Ice Fishing
That’s not what we want to hear, but it is the truth. The end of fall means colder temperatures and snow are about to fly. Many areas this means the end of most hunting seasons. Along with the weather comes more restricted access to the woods. The one outdoors...
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
