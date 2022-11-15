ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 37

Janell Minton
3d ago

Because the flood gates up North are closed and the Corps won't open the spillway

Reply(2)
17
James Sanford
2d ago

people you are killing me saying because it ain't raining why is that the only dang River drying up and all the other rivers are flooded over the banks

Reply
4
T Mart
3d ago

the government has something to do with it how is it the only river drying up

Reply(3)
18
Related
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Mississippi is a state in the southeastern region of the United States, best known for the famous Mississippi River which is situated along its western boundary. However, Mississippi has far more to offer than just its stunning geography – with many thousands of animals calling it home. There are 55 snake species in Mississippi, six of which are venomous. The cottonmouth is a particularly abundant snake in this state. So, let’s discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Mississippi!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?

What's the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the United States and the fourth-longest in the world. The river runs for over 2,340 miles across ten different states before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico, mixing freshwater and saltwater. Because of its incredible length and depth, the Mississippi River is home to several kinds of animals, ranging from mammals and birds to amphibians, fish, and reptiles.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
C. Heslop

Children Were Sometimes Fed To Hogs

Strange events occurred in America's past. It is over 400 years since the documented arrival of indentured workers. The children of these adults had odd responsibilities. (source)
Outsider.com

Rare Fossil of Giant American Lion Found on Newly-Uncovered Sandbar in Mississippi River

The rain-starved low waters of the Mississippi River have unveiled several hidden treasures, including an incredibly rare fossil of a gigantic Ice Age American lion. Oxford, MS, resident Wiley Prewitt made the discovery when he explored a newly-uncovered sandbar near the city of Rosedale. As he was walking along, a set of black teeth resting in the gravel caught his eye.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
abandonedway.com

Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma

I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
LOUISIANA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1040M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy