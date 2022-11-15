ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
DELCO.Today

Eagles Win!

Eagles Win!

Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and the storied New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis to notch their first ever Super Bowl victory!. This morning, thats all that matters. Here's how various media outlets saw the Eagles performance Sunday evening (highlights are added for effect):.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings

Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Dallas Cowboys is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with a 9-1 record five times — in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1998, and 2009. Minnesota is 15-18 (.454) all-time versus Dallas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Eagles address glaring weakness, sign two-time Pro Bowler

Eagles address glaring weakness, sign two-time Pro Bowler

The Philadelphia Eagles are patching up one major weakness with a Pro Bowler. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced the team signed two-time defensive tackle, and two-time Pro Bowler, Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. Playing in his 13th season in the NFL, Joseph has made multiple stops in his career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

