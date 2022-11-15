Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s what Nick Sirianni said about Brandon Graham’s hit on Taylor Heinicke
Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the controversial Brandon Graham penalty that sealed the deal on Philadelphia’s first loss of the season. Philadelphia Eagles fans won’t be lamenting the fact that the team blew its undefeated season against a division rival on national television, it will be how the loss happened.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
Eagles Win!
Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and the storied New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis to notch their first ever Super Bowl victory!. This morning, thats all that matters. Here’s how various media outlets saw the Eagles performance Sunday evening (highlights are added for effect):. Zach Berman...
Report: Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss an extended period of time with a shoulder injury, according to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
Wichita Eagle
Fletcher Cox’s Value Difficult to Quantify, but Eagles Still Believe in Him
PHILADELPHIA - We can all agree that Fletcher Cox at 31 isn’t the same as Fletcher Cox at 27. His production, from a number’s standpoint, isn’t there, but they aren’t horrible, either. He played 70 snaps against the Washington Commanders, the most he’s played since 2020...
Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Dallas Cowboys is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with a 9-1 record five times — in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1998, and 2009. Minnesota is 15-18 (.454) all-time versus Dallas.
OBJ Asked If Justin Jefferson’s Catch Was Better Than His
Both former LSU wideouts have made two of the best catches in NFL history.
Pelicans to test momentum against surging Celtics
While the New Orleans Pelicans are on a modest winning streak, the Boston Celtics will bring even more success to
Eagles' Nick Sirianni on loss to Commanders: 'We played like crap'
The Eagles' hopes of an undefeated season were put to an end on Monday night, and their head coach attributed the defeat to the team's lack of high-level play.
If Eagles' 17-0 season was 'a fantasy,' what does recent history say about the Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles are the 11th team to begin a season at least 8-0 since 2011. A look at how many went on to win the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
atozsports.com
Eagles address glaring weakness, sign two-time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles are patching up one major weakness with a Pro Bowler. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced the team signed two-time defensive tackle, and two-time Pro Bowler, Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. Playing in his 13th season in the NFL, Joseph has made multiple stops in his career.
Comments / 0