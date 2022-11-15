ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee Township, PA

101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House

Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan man pleads guilty to stealing $45K from elderly woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty after authorities say he took $45,000 as well as property from an elderly woman in Kalamazoo County.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 39-year-old Craig Maccauley pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult -- $1,000 to $20,000. Officials say Macauley stole the money and property from a 77-year-old woman who suffered from multiple medical conditions and relied on others to complete tasks around her home. Macauley used the woman's money to purchase items, maxing out her credit card and overdrawing her bank account.As part of his plea agreement, Macauley waived all rights to a 2011 Chevy Silverado, 2017 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle, 2018 R&R trailer, 2005 GMC Yukon Denali and a 14k yellow gold diamond ring. All of the items were seized by special agents of the Department of Attorney General."We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.Macauley is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Sept. 11, 2023.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
CBS Boston

Man seriously hurt in hit-and-run on Route 3 in Tyngsboro

TYNGSBORO – A man standing outside his car after a minor crash on Route 3 was seriously hurt when he was hit by a passing truck that did not stop.It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side in Tyngsboro near the New Hampshire border.Massachusetts State Police said a 26-year-old Lawrence man was hit by an unidentified driver who took off.Initially, police believed the vehicle was a tractor-trailer. They later said they now believe the man was hit by a white box truck that may have crossed into New Hampshire a short time later.The victim was taken by MedFlight to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police.No further information is currently available. 
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WKTV

Amish buggy with 10 people inside crashes in Western; 1 taken to hospital

WESTERN, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- An Amish horse-drawn buggy with 10 people inside crashed in the town of Western Sunday morning and one woman was sent to the hospital. According to the Western Fire Department, the accident happened around 7 a.m. on North Steuben Road. The fire chief says that the...
wwnytv.com

2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
OGDENSBURG, NY
WNEM

TV5 Special Report: Remembering Captain Collin Birnie

Here are the top stories we're following today. No one at the department thought the veteran captain, who fought crime in one of the country’s most dangerous cities for 26 years, would lose his life this way. TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. Updated: 16 hours ago. |
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 16th

Collin Birnie was a military veteran, a police captain, a tactical teams and firearms expert. His colleagues show David Custer how his legacy lives on. No one at the department thought the veteran captain, who fought crime in one of the country’s most dangerous cities for 26 years, would lose his life this way.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Repeat weather Friday with snowy stretch ending Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had slick conditions so far this Friday, and snow stays in the forecast through Saturday night. We’re then expecting some quieter weather to close out the weekend and start next week. Before then, it will still be quite cold this weekend with the coldest temperatures we’ve experienced of the season so far.
MICHIGAN STATE
101.5 WPDH

Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
NEW YORK STATE
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

