Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Wisconsin

Are you ready for a Husker victory? I know I am. You may have thought that there were no more wins coming this season, well you’d be wrong. It’s happening and it’s happening Saturday against Wisconsin. Here are your reasons why:. #1 NEBRASKA QUARTERBACKS. Last I heard...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Oklahoma basketball expected to hire Nebraska assistant, per report

Fred Hoiberg is expected to lose one piece of his coaching staff at Nebraska. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma and head coach Porter Moser are expected to hire Doc Sadler. Sadler is a former head coach who has been on the Husker staff as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Doc Sadler Reportedly Lands New Job

Veteran college basketball coach Doc Sadler found a new position back in the Big 12. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the former Nebraska head coach will join Porter Moser's Oklahoma staff as a special advisor. In his first of three head-coaching jobs, Sadler led UTEP to a WAC...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Bill Busch speaks on Husker defensive progress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He started with an opening statement on practice Wednesday and what he’s looking forward to in this week’s game against Wisconsin. “We were able to get some work...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: St John's Red Storm Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the road for the first time this season to take part in the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East conferences. The Huskers are set to take on the St. John’s Red Storm in Queens, New York tomorrow night. UNL is 1-3 in the event.
LINCOLN, NE
mountonline.org

After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last contests

After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last four contests. After a tight first half, the Huskers dominated the Hoosiers of Indiana for the remainder of the game. Quarterback Casey Thompson accumulated three total touchdowns, including a clutch fourth-quarter rushing touchdown to give NU a two-score lead. Running back Anthony Grant continued to impress, rushing for a phenomenal 136 yards. But easily the most noteworthy performance was Trey Palmer, collecting eight receptions for 157 yards and a monstrous 71-yard touchdown. The next game started off slow, with Nebraska trailing 13-0 to a mediocre Rutgers squad. Fortunately, thanks to two Casey Thompson passing touchdowns and some sublime defense, the Huskers escaped Piscataway with the win, improving to 3-4. However, Nebraska’s triumphs diminished the next week, falling just short to a solid Purdue team on the road. The game was an absolute shootout, ending with a 43-37 score. Both teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense, and needless to say, the Blackshirts showed shades of their early-season struggles. However, Trey Palmer put on an absolute show, snagging seven receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns, along with a 60-yard rush. Trey Palmer’s emergence as a young superstar has been exciting to watch, racking up big play after big play. Unfortunately, this was not the case on October 29, when Nebraska faced off with a ranked Illinois team. They kept it close for the majority of the first half, although Casey Thompson went down with an arm injury. After the injury, the offense was at an absolute standstill, with backup quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy struggling to get anything going against the number one defense in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska cider maker takes 3rd in national competition

Two Nebraska cider makers took home big honors in a national competition. Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, which is based near Palmyra and has a tasting room in Ashland, tied for third place overall in the U.S. Open Cider Championships held last week in Ohio. Glacial Till won a gold...
NEBRASKA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Southeast Community College Announces Major Sports Program Expansion

Southeast CC Athletics Director Brett Bright has announced that the school will add 14 sports programs starting in 2023. “We’re excited about going from 10 to 24 sports and increasing our student participation from 160, to close to 400.” Bright added, “We’re looking at new sports for Beatrice Campus such as men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s golf, men’s and women’s rodeo…and looking at, of course, always improving our facilities here. We’re looking at moving volleyball from here, over to our Milford Campus…and then at our Lincoln Campus, we’ll have men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track, cross country and possibly men’s and women’s tennis, as well.”
LINCOLN, NE
US News and World Report

The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
OMAHA, NE

