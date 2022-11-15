Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: NU Traveling to Two Tourneys Saturday; Adds Impressive Recruit; Backups See Action
We’re in the midst of the season, and sometimes these things come at you fast, so here’s a roundup of information to digest as we get ready for another weekend of Husker wrestling. Nebraska Travels Saturday. Nebraska will send a contingency to two locations on Saturday with the...
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Wisconsin
Are you ready for a Husker victory? I know I am. You may have thought that there were no more wins coming this season, well you’d be wrong. It’s happening and it’s happening Saturday against Wisconsin. Here are your reasons why:. #1 NEBRASKA QUARTERBACKS. Last I heard...
Shatel: Pair of interims Mickey Joseph, Jim Leonhard squaring off in 'Audition Bowl'
LINCOLN — The Audition Bowl. Who needs it more?. An odd, but intriguing question for a late November game between 3-7 and 5-5 teams, two interim coaches and two football programs with their future in the balance. Wisconsin-Nebraska is usually a no-brainer. The Badgers own the Huskers. They’ve won...
Nebraska Makes Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For Last Two Games
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has revealed who will start behind center for the Cornhuskers' final two games of the season. It'll be the same player who started the first eight. Joseph told reporters Thursday that he expects Texas transfer Casey Thompson to return to the field for the ...
Oklahoma basketball expected to hire Nebraska assistant, per report
Fred Hoiberg is expected to lose one piece of his coaching staff at Nebraska. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma and head coach Porter Moser are expected to hire Doc Sadler. Sadler is a former head coach who has been on the Husker staff as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
Huskers React Results: Fans will not attend games in 2023 but want an aircraft carrier
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It is already the home season finale for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. The 2022...
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives update on Huskers' coaching search
LINCOLN, Neb. — With signing day just a little more than a month away, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts shared his optimism Wednesday night about finding the best fit for the Huskers' next football coach. "Things are going well. We're where we had hoped to be and confident as...
Former Nebraska Coach Doc Sadler Reportedly Lands New Job
Veteran college basketball coach Doc Sadler found a new position back in the Big 12. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the former Nebraska head coach will join Porter Moser's Oklahoma staff as a special advisor. In his first of three head-coaching jobs, Sadler led UTEP to a WAC...
Report: Oklahoma to Hire Former Nebraska HC Doc Sadler as Special Advisor
Sadler has spent the previous three seasons as an assistant with the Cornhuskers after being the head coach in Lincoln from 2006-2012.
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph says quarterback Casey Thompson will play against Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph said on Thursday that Casey Thompson will play against Wisconsin. Joseph said that Thompson has thrown the ball well in practice and is set to return against the Badgers. "Unless he wakes up tomorrow and he says, 'My whole elbow...
Bill Busch speaks on Husker defensive progress
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He started with an opening statement on practice Wednesday and what he’s looking forward to in this week’s game against Wisconsin. “We were able to get some work...
Creighton Overpowers Nebraska in Ranked Battle
The margin of victory was the Bluejays’ largest in the rivalry in nearly 30 years
Nebrasketball: St John’s Red Storm Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the road for the first time this season to take part in the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East conferences. The Huskers are set to take on the St. John’s Red Storm in Queens, New York tomorrow night. UNL is 1-3 in the event.
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last contests
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last four contests. After a tight first half, the Huskers dominated the Hoosiers of Indiana for the remainder of the game. Quarterback Casey Thompson accumulated three total touchdowns, including a clutch fourth-quarter rushing touchdown to give NU a two-score lead. Running back Anthony Grant continued to impress, rushing for a phenomenal 136 yards. But easily the most noteworthy performance was Trey Palmer, collecting eight receptions for 157 yards and a monstrous 71-yard touchdown. The next game started off slow, with Nebraska trailing 13-0 to a mediocre Rutgers squad. Fortunately, thanks to two Casey Thompson passing touchdowns and some sublime defense, the Huskers escaped Piscataway with the win, improving to 3-4. However, Nebraska’s triumphs diminished the next week, falling just short to a solid Purdue team on the road. The game was an absolute shootout, ending with a 43-37 score. Both teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense, and needless to say, the Blackshirts showed shades of their early-season struggles. However, Trey Palmer put on an absolute show, snagging seven receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns, along with a 60-yard rush. Trey Palmer’s emergence as a young superstar has been exciting to watch, racking up big play after big play. Unfortunately, this was not the case on October 29, when Nebraska faced off with a ranked Illinois team. They kept it close for the majority of the first half, although Casey Thompson went down with an arm injury. After the injury, the offense was at an absolute standstill, with backup quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy struggling to get anything going against the number one defense in the country.
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph lays out challenges for next Husker coach
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses what's necessary to get Nebraska football back in the right direction.
Watch St. John's vs. Nebraska: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carnesecca Arena. Nebraska will be seeking to avenge the 79-56 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 16 of 2017.
Nebraska cider maker takes 3rd in national competition
Two Nebraska cider makers took home big honors in a national competition. Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, which is based near Palmyra and has a tasting room in Ashland, tied for third place overall in the U.S. Open Cider Championships held last week in Ohio. Glacial Till won a gold...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
Southeast Community College Announces Major Sports Program Expansion
Southeast CC Athletics Director Brett Bright has announced that the school will add 14 sports programs starting in 2023. “We’re excited about going from 10 to 24 sports and increasing our student participation from 160, to close to 400.” Bright added, “We’re looking at new sports for Beatrice Campus such as men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s golf, men’s and women’s rodeo…and looking at, of course, always improving our facilities here. We’re looking at moving volleyball from here, over to our Milford Campus…and then at our Lincoln Campus, we’ll have men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track, cross country and possibly men’s and women’s tennis, as well.”
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
