Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
Take Your Kids on the Iowa Version of ‘The Polar Express’
All aboard the Santa Express! Iowa's version of the Polar Express is getting ready to kick off its 2022 holiday season!. Every year, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad hosts a series of holiday train rides called the Santa Express. The rides are very popular and have become a tradition for families across the state of Iowa. The official website reads:
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Drive safely: more deer are roaming around, experts say
IOWA, USA — With the winter season approaching, traffic officials and nature experts warn of an increased risk of hitting deer on the highways and roads. Jace Elliot, deer biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said that November is the peak mating season for whitetail deer. "You're...
Iowa schools stocking up on Narcan to help combat rise in opioid deaths
The state program is being funded by a $18 million grant. There were 258 deaths last year.
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
Scott County recount now has Cooper ahead of Stoltenberg in race for Iowa House District 81
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On election night, it appeared that Republican Luana Stoltenberg had won the race by just 36 votes against Democrat Craig Cooper in the race for Iowa House District 81. The Iowa Secretary of State's website reports, as of Friday afternoon, that Cooper is leading by just...
Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant
GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”. We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving....
Here's how the Quad Cities celebrated Veterans Day 2022
MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Citizens celebrated Veterans Day with tons of ceremonies, food and other events on Friday, honoring those who have helped keep America safe. On Nov. 11, Events lasted through the whole day as vets throughout the entire area were thanked for their service and enjoyed all sorts of benefits from businesses.
Iowa Department of Transportation wants more help with snow removal
DES MOINES, Iowa — There are a lot of plows out on Iowa roads today. But the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to have more plows out there. The DOT hopes to hire 600 employees to help with snow removal this winter. Right now, 150 have been hired. That's about the number the DOT usually has this time of year.
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked
MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
Post Traumatic Response mental health conference teaches first responders coping mechanisms
MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Cities first responders learned tips and tricks on dealing with mental health issues as a part of the Post Traumatic Response mental health conference. First responders gathered at Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Tuesday, Nov. 15 to talk about mental health and ways to deal with mental health issues that may form from trauma on the job.
How much will you get in Illinois Snapchat lawsuit? You’ll have to wait to find out
(WTVO) — If you’re a Snapchat user waiting to find out how much you could get as part of an Illinois Snapchat class action lawsuit settlement, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. A judge postponed the hearing, scheduled for Thursday, until next week. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging […]
RSV cases putting Illinois pediatric ICU beds at 96% full
ILLINOIS, USA — Hospitals in Illinois are struggling to keep up with RSV cases. As of Thursday Nov. 10, pediatric ICU beds are 96% full according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Medical experts say flu and COVID along with the winter season are causing the increase...
Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Adventureland unveils new ride set to hit themepark in 2023
'Operation Give Birds' helps make Iowa man's Thanksgiving table a little more full. KCRG-TV9 met with one man whose Thanksgiving table is a little more full thanks to the efforts of the Iowa Giving Crew. Closing arguments to begin in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting.
Mutual Aid Box giving first responders a safe place to discuss mental health
MOLINE, Ill. — In January 2020, several Quad City first responders helped to create a mental health support group for other first responders. Now, almost three years later, members of that support group are trying to broaden their message to a larger audience about making it okay to not be okay.
