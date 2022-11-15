ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take Your Kids on the Iowa Version of ‘The Polar Express’

All aboard the Santa Express! Iowa's version of the Polar Express is getting ready to kick off its 2022 holiday season!. Every year, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad hosts a series of holiday train rides called the Santa Express. The rides are very popular and have become a tradition for families across the state of Iowa. The official website reads:
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Drive safely: more deer are roaming around, experts say

IOWA, USA — With the winter season approaching, traffic officials and nature experts warn of an increased risk of hitting deer on the highways and roads. Jace Elliot, deer biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said that November is the peak mating season for whitetail deer. "You're...
Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant

GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”. We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving....
Here's how the Quad Cities celebrated Veterans Day 2022

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Citizens celebrated Veterans Day with tons of ceremonies, food and other events on Friday, honoring those who have helped keep America safe. On Nov. 11, Events lasted through the whole day as vets throughout the entire area were thanked for their service and enjoyed all sorts of benefits from businesses.
Iowa Department of Transportation wants more help with snow removal

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are a lot of plows out on Iowa roads today. But the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to have more plows out there. The DOT hopes to hire 600 employees to help with snow removal this winter. Right now, 150 have been hired. That's about the number the DOT usually has this time of year.
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked

MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
How much will you get in Illinois Snapchat lawsuit? You’ll have to wait to find out

(WTVO) — If you’re a Snapchat user waiting to find out how much you could get as part of an Illinois Snapchat class action lawsuit settlement, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. A judge postponed the hearing, scheduled for Thursday, until next week. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging […]
RSV cases putting Illinois pediatric ICU beds at 96% full

ILLINOIS, USA — Hospitals in Illinois are struggling to keep up with RSV cases. As of Thursday Nov. 10, pediatric ICU beds are 96% full according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Medical experts say flu and COVID along with the winter season are causing the increase...
Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination

CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Adventureland unveils new ride set to hit themepark in 2023

'Operation Give Birds' helps make Iowa man's Thanksgiving table a little more full. KCRG-TV9 met with one man whose Thanksgiving table is a little more full thanks to the efforts of the Iowa Giving Crew. Closing arguments to begin in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting.
