U.S. Men's Soccer Team Sparks 'Outrage' Over LGBTQ Rainbow Crest
The U.S. men's soccer team is using a shield with rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ community in some places at the World Cup.
After Tripping Up in Saudi Arabia, Biden Seeks to Regain Foothold in Egypt
"To have a less robust relationship would give the U.S. less leverage," Jonathan Cohen, Biden's former ambassador to Egypt, told Newsweek.
Soccer 'Forever Stained' by Qatar World Cup Until FIFA 'Remedies Abuses'
Amnesty International told Newsweek that soccer will be "tarnished" by the "abuse and exploitation" of migrant workers in Qatar before the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Voters Deplore the World Cup Being Held in Qatar | Opinion
It seems that the White House's smile-and-wave approach with autocrats supplants calling out the discarding of human rights.
Qatar Will Let Fans Drink Alcohol at World Cup Games if They Pay $22K
The World Cup organizers have now banned sales within stadium grounds with only 48 hours before World Cup games kick off in the Gulf state.
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
Iran Commando Leader Killed as Protesters Accused of Igniting 'Armed War'
The commander of the special unit of Isfahan province was reportedly killed as unrest across the country continues.
Putin's Weapons Priorities Are Changing
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly been forced to reprioritize his long-term military industrial projects to equip and arm his troops in Ukraine. Putin has been left reeling from sanctions that have impacted Russia's production of weapons, while his botched mobilization has seen well-publicized complaints from drafted troops about a lack of gear. Cut off from the global supply chain, Russia is turning to Iran for drones and reportedly to North Korea for munitions.
Russian TV Pundits Fear History Repeating Itself With Uprising Over War
Panelists said the Russian public's irritation is growing over the failures of the conflict in Ukraine.
Putin's Black Sea Crisis Deepens as He Only Has Seven Ships Left—Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea crisis has deepened as he has just seven ships left in his prized fleet, Ukraine has said. Ukraine's Operational Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces that operates in the southern part of the country, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that "stormy weather" has reduced Putin's Black Sea fleet to just seven vessels.
Russia Fires Mock Nuclear Warhead at Ukraine—Kyiv
Russia pummelled Ukraine on Thursday with a wave of missile strikes on cities including Kyiv, Dnipro, and the Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.
Putin's Strategy for Ukraine War 'Bewildering': Military Analyst
A Center for Naval Analysis (CNA) Russia Studies Program military analyst evaluated Russia's war strategy in an interview with The Kyiv Independent. Michael Kofman critiqued Russia's strategy, calling Russia's retreat from Kherson "bewildering." Russian General Sergey Surovikin announced a retreat from Kherson shortly after becoming the head of Russia's forces...
Ukraine War Updates: Map Shows 'Likely' Russian Troop Advances
Officials say the missile strike that killed two people in Poland was not an intentional Russian attack.
Putin Loses 2,600 Soldiers, Lengthy List of Weapons Within a Week: Ukraine
Morale on the Russian side continues to disintegrate as the number of Russian dead rapidly nears 100,000, according to some estimates.
Russian Morale 'Exceedingly Low' Amid 'Significant Losses,' Desertion: ISW
"The morale and psychological state of Russian forces in the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts are exceedingly low," said the Institute for the Study of War.
Putin's Kherson Retreat Signals Russia May Be Learning From Slips: Experts
Russia is evolving its military strategy, according to several experts. Russia wrapped up its withdrawal from Kherson on Friday, executed under Russian General Sergey Surovikin, who first outlined plans to remove troops from the area shortly after he became head of Russia's forces in Ukraine in October. The Kyiv Independent...
Retreat from Kherson Leaves Russian Forces Scrambling to Stave Off Collapse
"Russia's military is broken," an urban warfare expert tells Newsweek. "It can still engage in battles, but it is no longer capable of waging a large campaign."
Russia's Elite Know Putin 'Lost The Real War': Report
The withdrawal from Kherson has led those within Putin's inner circle to question the end game of the Ukraine war.
Iranian Authorities Taking Bodies From Morgue Amid Crackdown: Reports
The body of Sepehr Maghsoudi, 14, killed in southwestern Izeh, was stolen by the Iranian authorities, BBC Persian said citing a source close to the family.
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
