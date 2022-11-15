ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CHART: 45 towns flipped from Stefanowski to Lamont in 2022 election

By CT Mirror Data
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFszL_0jBg2qWE00

Gov. Ned Lamont, who was reelected for a second term, carried 45 towns in the 2022 election that Stefanowski had won in 2018, and his margins improved — whether he won or lost — in all but 17 municipalities.

The towns that flipped from Stefanowski to Lamont include Greenwich and many others along the shoreline, as well as many Hartford suburbs.

In Fairfield, Lamont beat Stefanowski by more than 5,600 votes this year, while in 2018, he only beat him by about 1,000 votes. In 18 other towns, Lamont widened his margin by over 1,000 votes. In Glastonbury, where Lamont won by a mere 21 votes in 2018, he won by 3,803 votes in 2022.

Read more: Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs .

Comments / 5

Related
Yale Daily News

Connecticut early voting faces legal challenge

Connecticut is one of four states that have not yet implemented early voting. The constitutional amendment planning to change that now faces a legal challenge. In the Nov. 8 midterm election, 60.2 percent of the state’s residents approved a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting. When the Connecticut General Assembly resumes session in January, state legislators will likely begin working on implementing early voting.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MSNBC

Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bridget Mulroy

CT Official Charged With Ballot Forgery

Concerns raised around thousands of missing ballots.(Bill Oxford/iStock) John Mallozzi, the former chairperson for one of Connecticut’s local Democratic parties, has been convicted of fraudulently submitting fake ballots in one of Connecticut’s local elections.
STAMFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Most Connecticut Electric Bills To Increase Nearly 50%

Connecticut residents will see their electric bills increase almost 50% over what they currently pay, according to new filings with the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). Citing global demand, both Eversource and United Illuminating have informed regulators that the supply portion of consumers’ bills will increase by nearly 100%,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut leaders blast higher energy costs

(The Center Square) – Connecticut energy consumers will be digging deeper into their pockets this winter with the state's two largest utilities seeking hefty rate increases. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, Eversource is proposing to increase electric rates charged to consumers by nearly 50%, or $85 per month for the average customer. Meanwhile, United Illuminating is also seeking rate increases that would bump up the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

David Lehman, state development commissioner, will leave office for his deputy

NEW HAVEN — David Lehman, the former New York banker named commissioner of the state Department of Economic and Community Development by Gov. Ned Lamont in March of 2019, who helped the governor navigate unemployment relief during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, has resigned from his position overseeing the state's various job training and business programs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names

Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
CANTON, CT
WTNH

Did you know you could shop around for energy suppliers in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – On Thursday, Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) announced that Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills. This came as Eversource and UI filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demands. Eversource customers could see an increase of approximately 48% or $84.85 over […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy