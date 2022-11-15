Read full article on original website
Dallas Is A City for Opportunists
We hear about it every day – the interest rate is going up, supply issues, backed-up permit offices, and the pending recession. A lot of what you read might be clickbait, the doom, and gloom that draws our ever-inquisitive attention to the story at hand. The media faces the challenge of keeping readers gripped to the story while being informative about every market and submarket in the country. Writers often must choose between macro and microeconomics to share a more transparent look into what’s going on specifically in our state and even deeper for a more augmented look into our city.
Hype Is Spelled With the H in Hispanics
Often referred to as the best multicultural marketing agency in Dallas, and with more than 15 years of experience as a modern marketing team, Vaquero has Latino vibes in its veins. Their team of experts treats each client’s projects as their own and infuses them with a “Latino flow” in Spanish, English, and Spanglish.
Leading Off (11/17/22)
Collin County DA Says Sexual Harassment Allegations Are Untrue. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis held a press conference Wednesday to refute allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation. Willis, who was sued in October by six current and ex-employees, supplied what he said was evidence proving the allegations in the 75-page lawsuit (we wrote about it here) were untrue and that he was “unfairly attacked.”
Grandscape at The Colony is Getting a Revolutionary Immersive Entertainment Venue
Cosm, a global tech company delivering immersive experiences for sports, entertainment, science, and education, is bringing its new immersive entertainment venue to Grandscape at The Colony. Whether it be a sporting event, concert, or nature presentation, guests will experience immersive content through Cosm’s proprietary dome and curved LED screen display technology, which aims to bridge the gap between virtual and physical realities.
Capturing The History Held in the Walls of the Old Barrow Family Gas Station
Gravel crunched under my tires as I pulled into the empty lot of the old gas station: neutral gray and abandoned, the front door padlocked under the awning. When I got out of my car, I could almost hear the sound of a Coke bottle landing at my feet with a coded message from Bonnie and Clyde scrawled inside, launched from their speeding vehicle.
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
Tatsu Dallas Is the City’s Hardest Reservation, and It’s Worth the Wait
You’ve just spent $170 on an omakase chef’s-counter tasting dinner at Tatsu Dallas. For nearly two hours, a master chef has turned premium seafood—flown in from Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Alaska—into exceptionally made sushi. Now your friends are asking you to describe the experience. They’re curious about the hardest-to-get reservation in town, the tiny 10-seat restaurant that has people planning their visits weeks in advance.
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station
Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
McLaren Opens New North American HQ in Coppell, Launches its First Hybrid Sports Car
British luxury automotive manufacturer McLaren has officially opened its new North American headquarters in Coppell. The company moved from a 3,500-square foot space in Manhattan to a building nearly ten times that footprint on Belt Line Road. “The key focus for me is going to be just bringing this office to life,” says Nicolas Brown, president of McLaren’s American operations.
Renowned Pediatric Surgeon Dr. David Genecov Dies at 59
Dr. David Genecov, an internationally recognized plastic and craniofacial surgeon and entrepreneur, died in a car accident in North Dallas on Saturday afternoon. He was 59. According to the Dallas Police Department, Genecov was driving with another male passenger on Preston Road just south of Walnut Hill Road in a Corvette convertible when he lost control of the vehicle and hit another vehicle going the opposite direction. That vehicle collided with another vehicle. Both passengers in the convertible were ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital, where Genecov died from his injuries. The passenger in Genecov’s car and other involved drivers are in stable condition.
Louis Vuitton Cruises Through the Perot in an Influencer-Studded Show
On Tuesday morning, TikTok stars, designers, local tastemakers, and Real Housewives gathered at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Many of the nearly 200 guests quickly finished glasses of champagne while staff herded them into the lobby. Women posed in front of two curtains glowing like the sunset. Then at 10:05 a.m., a synthetic bell echoed through the high walls of the space. The Louis Vuitton show was about to begin.
A Dallas Holiday Gift Guide for Every Room in the House
Everyone loves opening presents during the holidays. But when the mad scramble of grabbing boxes and ripping off paper is over, we’re left in an organizational quandary: Where on earth are we going to put all this stuff? Never fear—this year we curated our gift guide with presents for every space in and out of your home.
Explainer: The City’s Police and Fire Pension Shortfall May Not Be the Calamity It Was In 2016
Tuesday’s news of the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System’s $3 billion shortfall in funding made many worry that the system was reverting back to 2016 —insolvent and headed rapidly toward complete collapse. But the current $3 billion is not like the $1.1 billion the system needed...
Hot Property: An Oak Lawn Townhouse with the Tallest Ceilings You’ll See
When Zack Stormberg and his team at Reign Real Estate & Fidelity Group walked into 3307 Throckmorton St. nearly four months ago, they fell in love with the architecture. Their client had recently bought the 21-year-old townhome, and they were in awe of the 40-foot-high ceilings. “Most townhomes, each floor, the ceiling that you see is the ceiling for the floor above it,” says Stromberg. “For this one, you can actually see the roof from the front door.”
DFW Healthcare Brief: CareMax Completes Acquisition of Steward’s Value-Based Care Business and Medical City Lewisville’s New CFO
Florida-based provider CareMax has completed its acquisition of the Medicare value-based care business of Dallas-based Steward Health Care System. The deal makes CareMax is one of the largest value-based care providers focused on seniors in the country. CareMax’s network now includes 2,000 providers and more than 200,000 patients in 10 states. CareMax paid $25 million in cash and gave 23.5 million shares of Caremax’s Class A common stock to equity holders of Steward. CareMax also paid about $36 million in cash to Steward to advance an MSSP receivable covering accounts receivable related to the pre-close period.
