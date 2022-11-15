ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

10-year-old credited with stopping attempted abduction

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A child is safe and is being credited with quick thinking after he avoided a possible kidnapping.

A 10-year-old boy was walking home from school when a woman began following him and trying to talk to him, WPVI reported.

Surveillance video obtained by WPVI shows Sammy Green on the sidewalk with an adult walking near him.

“Started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was,” Sam Green, the child’s father, told WPVI.

The video shows Sammy walking into Dani Bee Funky, his favorite store in town, and walking up to the cashier behind the counter.

“To see my child looking for help because he was afraid, basically for his life, that cuts you deep,” Green told KYW-TV.

Sammy told the cashier that there was a lady following him, and asked her to pretend to be his mother, store owner Dani Small told WPVI.

The surveillance video shows the employee placing herself between the child and the woman before closing the door and locking it.

“I am very proud of her,” Small told WPVI. “Hannah is a 17-year-old young lady. She did everything correctly.”

The Pottstown Police Department said its officers located the woman, who was taken to get help for mental health issues, according to KYW-TV.

