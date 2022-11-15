ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, IL

Niles police: Man charged with aggravated battery for stabbing co-worker at Coca-Cola plant

By Caroline Kubzansky, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
The Niles Police Station, 7000 W. Touhy Ave. in Niles. Jennifer Johnson/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Niles police charged a 28-year-old man with aggravated battery Nov. 12 after he allegedly stabbed one of his coworkers at the Coca-Cola bottling facility on the 7400 block of Oak Park Avenue, Niles.

According to a department press release, the man slashed and stabbed the victim multiple times in the forehead, hand, shoulder and arm with a knife made for self-defense.

The victim went on his own to nearby Niles Fire Station #3 for treatment, police said, and then to the hospital.

Niles Police Sergeant Daniel Borkowski said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening but did not have any further updates on his condition as of Monday afternoon.

Borkowski added that the suspect had bond set at $100,000, but did not have information on whether the suspect had been released on bond.

