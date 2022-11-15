Oak Forest police seek four people in theft of 23 firearms from gun range

Repairs were underway Tuesday at the Eagle Gun Range in Oak Forest after a vehicle smashed into the building early Monday morning as part of a theft of firearms. Alexandra Kukulka/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Four people drove a stolen vehicle into Eagle Gun Range in Oak Forest early Monday morning and stole 23 firearms, police said.

At 3:08 a.m. Monday, Oak Forest police responded to an alarm at the gun store, 5900 W. 159th St., and found a vehicle rammed into the building. It was ultimately determined the vehicle was stolen, police said.

After crashing into the building, four people entered the store and stole 23 firearms, according to police.

Police are investigating the burglary, and ask anyone with information to call Oak Forest police.

Last year, there was an attempted burglary at the gun shop, said police chief Jason Reid, where a stolen vehicle drove through a window of the store. Store employees were on the scene and stopped the offenders, he said.

About five years ago, more than 30 guns were stolen during a break-in at the gun shop, police said. In that burglary, in April 2017, store’s surveillance recorded three men wearing backpacks entering the business and removing the guns.