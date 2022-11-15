Read full article on original website
Related
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for future Android flagships
What just happened? During Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 conference in Hawaii, the wireless specialist introduced its latest premium mobile platform that'll power the next generation of flagship Android smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is built on 4nm process technology and is comprised of a Kryo CPU featuring one prime core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, four performance cores running at up to 2.8 GHz and three efficiency cores that can hit speeds of up to 2.0 GHz.
Higole launches a kickstarter for a compact HDMI 2.1 Android mini-PC-tablet hybrid
WTF?! Android-based miniature PCs have existed for a while, but Higole recently announced an odd example that straddles multiple device classes with impressive media output capabilities. If its Kickstarter campaign succeeds, the GOLE 1 R could be a versatile compact hybrid system. Shenzhen company Higole recently launched a Kickstarter campaign...
SK Hynix spinoff Solidigm can now manufacture massive 61.44 TB SSDs
Something to look forward to: Solidigm, a former division of Intel that is now owned by SK Hynix, held a press conference during a recent Tech Field Day 2022 event. The company discussed new technology it was working on and revealed details about upcoming solid-state drives that it hopes to release next year.
Qualcomm goes beyond the smartphone, shows off new hardware
Why it matters: Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit is typically a celebration of all things smartphone. After all, it's the time and place where the company unveils its latest SoC design for the next generation of premium Android smartphones. True to form, the company did introduce Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is expected to be the engine powering upcoming premium phones from Samsung, Motorola, and many other vendors including Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.
Lian Li's new V3000 Plus can hold two PCs and four watercooling radiators
Why it matters: Premium PC case maker Lian Li has been teasing its massive V3000 Plus chassis since 2021, and it is finally almost ready to ship. The V3000 Plus is a full-tower chassis with an all-aluminum exterior (steel interior) and virtually every bell and whistle you can think of. Lian Li designed the case for use in one of three configurations: standard to accommodate a typical machine with large hardware, rotated to give your GPU access to direct airflow and dual system mode for those interested in accommodating two separate builds in a single chassis.
Nvidia delivers official statement on melting RTX 4090 power cables
A hot potato: Power supply-related controversy has surrounded Nvidia's monstrous new flagship graphics card since before it launched. Users recently criticized the company after reports of melting power cables, but Nvidia claims only a handful of incidents occurred and that it was user error to blame. Nvidia issued an official...
TechSpot
Apple silicon supports the ancient Intel 8080 through a secret extension
The big picture: In 2020, Apple made the switch from Intel processors and started releasing Macs powered by its own custom chips. Due to the change, Apple needed to find a method to emulate x64-based programs on the new silicon. Apple found a way—a very ancient way. Apple revealed...
Seagate claims Mach.2-enabled Exos 2X18 is the world's fastest hard disk
Forward-looking: The new Exos 2X18 hard drives improve on the already impressive specs of the Exos 2X14 units. Using the Mach.2 multi-actuator solution, the 2X18 brings the humble magnetic storage technology closer to sequential data rates only seen in SATA SSD drives. Who said traditional magnetic hard disks are dead?...
TechSpot
Nvidia and Microsoft working to bring a GPU-based, AI supercomputer to the cloud
Forward-looking: Nvidia and Microsoft are working on a virtual supercomputer with GPU-based Azure instances. The design goal is to accelerate the latest AI algorithms to create even more weirdly realistic artworks or conduct AI research. Generative AI models prove helpful for many applications. Machine learning algorithms can create uncanny imagery...
TechSpot
RTX 4090 owner launches class-action lawsuit against Nvidia over melting adapters
A hot potato: In a move that should come as little surprise, an RTX 4090 owner has launched a class-action lawsuit against Nvidia over the melting 16-pin power adapter issue. There is still plenty of debate over the root of the problem, but the plaintiff claims he is experienced in the installation of graphics cards, seemingly in an attempt to rule out the popular theory of user error.
Security researchers foil NASA docking procedure with novel attack on Ethernet network
In brief: Researchers at the University of Michigan and NASA have discovered a critical security flaw within a networking protocol used in aerospace, airline, energy generation, and industrial control infrastructures. The vulnerability lies in a system called "time-triggered Ethernet" (TTE). Time-triggered Ethernet is a system that allows mission-critical devices, like...
Smartphones can help monitor and maintain bridges
Why it matters: Aging infrastructure like bridges has been a serious issue in many countries, with collapses causing dozens of injuries and deaths in recent years. Researchers have started monitoring bridge integrity with driver's smartphones, which is cheaper than conventional methods but introduces privacy concerns. Researchers from MIT and the...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time to review the new GeForce RTX 4080, Nvidia's latest $1,200 GPU, which is a massive 71% increase over the RTX 3080's MSRP, though of course Nvidia would prefer we forget that was ever a thing and instead focus on the $1,200 3080 Ti.
Intel must pay $949 million to patent troll VLSI for an outdated chip patent
What just happened? In its ongoing battle against VLSI, a now-defunct manufacturer of custom integrated circuits (ICs), Intel must pay a hefty fine for infringing a patent granted almost two decades ago. A federal jury in Texas has once again ruled in favor of VLSI, a non-operating company belonging to private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, ordering Intel to pay $949 million. It's a sum the Santa Clara corporation doesn't want to spend for a technology that doesn't even work with their latest computer chips.
Sonos plans to enter four new product categories starting next year
Something to look forward to: Sonos currently specializes in only one area — speakers. However, the company has revealed that it wants to diversify starting next year. While it didn't say what it wants to do next, previous announcements and job postings could offer some hints. In a fourth-quarter...
Microsoft adds games to Teams, believes they'll boost productivity
In brief: Microsoft has added classic games like Solitaire and Minesweeper to its Teams communication platform in the belief that it will help create connections, build trust and improve overall team morale. Redmond said the move to remote and hybrid work has weakened social capital, impacted cross-group collaboration and affected...
Apple redesigns iCloud website with a modern look that mimics an iPad's home screen
What just happened? Apple implemented a few changes to the iCloud website that modernized its look and feel several weeks ago. The new visual style somewhat mimics an iPad home screen. The experimental version was in beta until today. Apple's iCloud website has always felt like an afterthought. In its...
iFixit PSA highlights how to safety work with lithium ion batteries
TL;DR: The repair specialists over at iFixit have put together an informative video detailing the risks associated with lithium ion batteries and how to mitigate the chances of something going wrong. Reports of exploding batteries in mobile electronics like smartphones aren't all that uncommon and often occur when the battery...
More Samsung TVs get Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now
Why it matters: Samsung took a giant leap into the gaming market, announcing several gaming-related developments, including firmware updates that add Game Pass and GeForce Now apps to TVs you may already own. As long as you have a game-streaming subscription to any of Samsung's partners, you will be good to go without needing a gaming console or PC.
Zen 4 X3D processors may be limited to Ryzen 5 and 7, no Meteor Lake processors in 2023
Why it matters: With 2022 coming to a close and manufacturers wrapping up new products, tech fans are beginning to look forward towards 2023. Unfortunately, it appears next year could be underwhelming for many hardware enthusiasts based on rumors from reputable leaker ECSM_Official. This past September, AMD released its first...
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0