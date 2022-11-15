ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz: Will he stay or go following abysmal election for Dems?

By Mitch Perry
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAZRP_0jBg2VB500

Chair Manny Diaz and Florida Democrats held trainings, caucus meetings, and organizing sessions in a rally-like atmosphere on the second day of Leadership Blue Weekend in July 2022. Credit: Photos provided by Florida Democratic Party.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Calls for Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz to step down are growing following one of the worst performances by the party ever in last week’s midterm election.

Next week the Democratic County Chairs Association (DCCA) – a statewide caucus chartered by the party – will meet virtually to discuss Diaz’ status.

“I am hearing from chairs all over the state that are requesting a meeting and they think he needs to go,” DCCA Chair Ione Townsend told the Phoenix on Tuesday. “Some of the caucuses have already taken a position. Some of our chairs have written to Manny and said, ‘you need to go,’ but some of them don’t feel as comfortable being the only one writing him…so they’re asking for an organizational position. So we will be holding that meeting next week.”

The unhappiness stems from yet another disappointing election for the state party. Democrats lost in every statewide contest on the ballot, and Republicans gained even more seats in the Florida Legislature, gaining a “supermajority” status in both the House and Senate. And there was a negative down ballot effect as well. For example, county commissions in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties flipped from blue to red.

The Florida Phoenix reached out to the party to see if Diaz was available for comment. A spokesperson for the party sent a statement that had earlier been sent to party leaders last week following the election.

Diaz said in that statement: “I joined you in this mission to reverse the trends of the past 10-20 years. I am still committed to that end and refuse to give up when the going gets tough. That is not in my nature. I will continue to fight alongside you for the next two years and beyond.”

Meanwhile, on funding issues, the Florida Democratic Party on Election Day sent out a release showing that spending from outside groups and PACs were substantially reduced compared to 2018. In that year, Florida Democrats received $58 million, compared to less than $2 million in 2022.

The first prominent Democrat to call for Diaz’s ouster was Thomas Kennedy a DNC member from Miami, who actually said Diaz should go days before the election and laid out a plan yesterday on what the party needs to do to “get its act together.”

On Monday, the People’s Progressive Caucus of Miami-Dade also called on Diaz to resign.

“We believe there are many factors that led to Florida Democrats’ losses, but we cannot ignore the leadership of the Florida Democratic Party played a large role in our midterm election results,” the People’s Progressive Caucus of Miami-Dade wrote in a statement yesterday. “As Democrats, we believe in justice and accountability, and must hold our own accountable, and must hold our own accountable for the sake of the Party.”

Other caucuses have weighed in as well.

“The results of this election are direct evidence of a vacuum in leadership that can not be allowed to continue,” wrote Carolina Ampudia, the chair of the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida last Wednesday. “Lack of financial oversight, lack of messaging, lack of grassroots involvement in the conversation, and breaking of the state’s own rules have made it evidence of his gross incompetence.”

Diaz was elected to lead the Florida Democrats following their last electoral disappointment in 2020, when Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden by more than 3 percentage points.  Although the Republicans had been gaining on the Democrats on party registration for years, they officially took the lead in the state under Diaz’ watch in late 2021.

Diaz acknowledged in September of 2021 that the Republican Party of Florida had “outhustled the Democrats and outworked the Democrats.”

The Florida Democratic Party has churned through a number of party chairs over the past decade. Diaz succeeded Terrie Rizzo, who opted not to run for reelection following her term after the 2020 election. She had led the party for nearly three years, taking over in 2017 from Stephen Bittel.

Bittel’s reign as head of the FDP lasted less than a year. He stepped down in the fall of 2017 after a report surfaced accusing him of sexually inappropriate comments and behavior toward a number of women.

No Democrat has publicly said that they would like to lead the Democratic Party if Diaz were to leave.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the last Democrat to be elected statewide back in 2018, criticized Diaz last week in an interview with CBS Miami , saying “Obviously, we have some issues with the structure of the Democratic Party,” though she later stated that she herself was not looking at succeeding Diaz .

But other high-profile Democrats could be in the mix: U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Charlie Crist, who lost the gubernatorial race.

Another name that has been floated is Carlos Guillermo Smith, who had represented parts of Orange County in the Florida House since 2016 before being defeated last Tuesday. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Townsend, who has chaired the Hillsborough County Democratic Executive Committee for the past seven years, finished second to Diaz in the vote for party chair in 2020. She declined to say anything about the party chair other than that she will be hosting the DCCA meeting regarding his status next week.

The post FL Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz: Will he stay or go following abysmal election for Dems? appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Election 2022: The Legislature will have more Black GOP lawmakers in both chambers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following the midterm elections in Florida, Black representation in the GOP has increased in the state Legislature, compared to the last term from 2020-22 when there was only one lone Black Republican – state Rep. Webster Barnaby of Volusia County. But now the Florida Legislative Black Caucus has increased to four GOP members overall in […] The post Election 2022: The Legislature will have more Black GOP lawmakers in both chambers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Walker’s backers likely prefer DeSantis over Trump on Senate campaign trail

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Donald Trump personally hand-selected Herschel Walker to be his candidate for U.S. senator, hoping that Walker would serve as the instrument through which Trump could reassert political dominance over Georgia and erase the embarrassment of his 2020 loss. So Trump wooed Walker, he flattered Walker, he publicly pressured Walker to pick up and move here […] The post Walker’s backers likely prefer DeSantis over Trump on Senate campaign trail appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Most DeSantis-backed school board candidates in FL won in the 2022 elections

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Overall, 25 of 30 school board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 came out as winners, pushing a conservative and controversial agenda for Florida’s public school system, according to preliminary local election results. But whether those candidates will make a difference in the overall climate of the system is not yet clear. DeSantis […] The post Most DeSantis-backed school board candidates in FL won in the 2022 elections appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Sens. Rubio and Scott voted against advancing federal marriage equality law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s two Republican U.S. senators – Marco Rubio and Rick Scott — both voted Wednesday against a procedural measure that would federally recognize and protect same-sex marriage and interracial marriage. The measure advanced on a 62-37 vote, and it will go back before the Senate for a final vote as soon as this week. Neither […] The post U.S. Sens. Rubio and Scott voted against advancing federal marriage equality law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans overwhelmingly re-elected Mitch McConnell on Wednesday as their leader for the next Congress, though nearly a dozen members backed Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s attempt to usurp McConnell. Scott’s bid, which he launched Tuesday during an hours-long discussion among Senate Republicans about the future of their party amid disappointing results in the […] The post McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With his political future unknown after a resounding loss to Ron DeSantis in the governor’s race last week, Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts by donating the remainder of his financial contributions to 20 statewide organizations, his campaign announced Monday. Among the progressive groups receiving funds are Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Ruth’s List […] The post Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Are FL Republicans ready for a Trump-DeSantis clash for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decisive reelection victory last week carried significant GOP coattails throughout the state, ending a debate for now about whether Florida is truly a red state. But it also changed the narrative about the 2024 presidential race amongst the conservative intelligentsia – with DeSantis being hailed as the savior they have been yearning […] The post Are FL Republicans ready for a Trump-DeSantis clash for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Warnock, Democrat allies sue to permit counties to conduct Saturday early voting in Senate runoff

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Just weeks before a pivotal U.S. Senate race, an alliance of Democrats is challenging the secretary of state’s determination that Georgia’s new voting law bars counties from opening polls to early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign and the Democratic Party of Georgia are suing state election officials, claiming they […] The post Warnock, Democrat allies sue to permit counties to conduct Saturday early voting in Senate runoff appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Texas Republicans prefer Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump for 2024, new GOP poll finds

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican voters in Texas support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election over former President Donald Trump by more than 10 percentage points, according to a new poll commissioned by […] The post Texas Republicans prefer Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump for 2024, new GOP poll finds appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TEXAS STATE
Florida Phoenix

Sea turtles hatching on Florida beaches are feeling the heat from warming climate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When anyone asks me what’s the coolest thing I’ve ever covered, I always tell them about the sea turtle: I once witnessed a loggerhead turtle crawl onto a Sarasota County beach in the dark of a new moon, dig a hole, and lay a bunch of eggs. That night, I was riding with a couple […] The post Sea turtles hatching on Florida beaches are feeling the heat from warming climate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Six GOP-led states win national injunction against Biden student debt relief plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Monday issued a nationwide injunction indefinitely blocking the Biden administration’s student debt relief program in response to a challenge by six GOP-led states. The unanimous ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came after the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina […] The post Six GOP-led states win national injunction against Biden student debt relief plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEBRASKA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate on an investigation panel on Tuesday grilled federal immigration officials about a bipartisan report that detailed how migrant women at an immigration detention center in Georgia underwent questionable gynecological procedures. The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Permanent Investigations released an 18-month bipartisan report that found migrant women who were detained at Irwin […] The post Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, denying a request from Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband to block the panel from obtaining their cellphone records. The court’s two-paragraph order ends Kelli and Michael Ward’s federal suit to block the committee from […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.  After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEVADA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s incoming House Democratic Leader, Fentrice Driskell, reflected this week on the challenges ahead for her caucus now that more Republicans will be in the Florida Legislature. Following the 2022 election, the House and Senate chambers became GOP “supermajorities.” “As the minority party, we are called to be the party of the loyal opposition,” says […] The post Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker were back on the campaign trail Thursday, two days after an election in which neither of them received a majority of votes. The two are set to face off in a Dec. 6 runoff that is likely to be brutal and expensive. Depending on the outcome of close races in Nevada and Arizona, the winner could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida voters give DeSantis a resounding win for a second term as governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican Ron DeSantis has won a second term in office as Florida governor, using tens of millions from his campaign war chest as well as his conservative brand of leadership to propel his victory. The governor also was successful in using a huge inflation rate to link to Democrats, President Joe Biden and opponent Charlie […] The post Florida voters give DeSantis a resounding win for a second term as governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida GOP flips three congressional seats and now has 20 members in delegation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Although the U.S. House of Representatives had not officially flipped to Republican control as of late Wednesday morning, if it does incoming GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy should give a personal shout out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. That’s because it was the congressional redistricting map that DeSantis pushed the Florida Legislature to approve earlier […] The post Florida GOP flips three congressional seats and now has 20 members in delegation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy