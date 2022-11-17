ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIMELINE: Latest updates after Paul Pelosi attacked inside San Francisco home

ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

In the middle of the night, a man broke into the San Francisco home belonging to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul, with a hammer. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old David DePape, was arrested. The case resulted in multiple charges on both a state and federal level and a closer look at security for American politicians and their families.

Here is a timeline of the events that began with the attack on Oct. 28, 2022.

Updates are usually posted weekdays by 7 p.m.

Nov. 17, 2022

Nancy Pelosi mentions the attack on her husband Paul as she announces that she will not seek a new leadership role among Democrats in Congress . In her speech, Nancy Pelosi said, "For my dear husband Paul, who's been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support, thank you. We're all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery. Thank you so much." Her comments were met with applause from the people gathered in the chamber. They stood and clapped for nearly a minute. Bay Area Representative Zoe Lofgren, seated in the front row, could be seen wiping her eyes.

Nov. 15, 2022

David DePape pleads not guilty to the two federal charges against him, attempted kidnapping and assault. He was brought into the federal courtroom guarded by five U.S. Marshals and two San Francisco Sheriff Officers. His federal court appointed attorney is Angela Chuang. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Nov. 9, 2022

A federal indictment is handed up by a federal grand jury against David DePape. He is charged with attempted kidnapping as well as assault. Combined, the two charges carry a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. The indictment reveals that the encounter between Pelosi, DePape, and police at the front door of the home, when Pelosi was struck with the hammer, unfolded within 15 seconds. The indictment says that DePape planned to use Speaker Pelosi to lure another individual he had targeted. Electronic evidence seized at DePape's Richmond home shows that he had researched an address for that target, but the indictment did not identify the target by name. An additional target is also mentioned, but not named.

EXCLUSIVE: Former partner of accused Paul Pelosi attacker DePape reveals new details about suspect

The former partner of the man accused of attacking Speaker Pelosi's husband at their SF home on Friday is revealing new details about the suspect.

Nov. 4, 2022

A preliminary hearing
date for suspect David DePape is set for Dec. 14 on the state charges leveled against him.

For the first time, Nancy Pelosi speaks about the attack on her husband, in a video update posted to her Team Pelosi YouTube page . "Thank you, thank you, thank you for your kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul," the speaker says. "It's going to be a long haul, but he will be well. And it's so tragic how it happened. But, nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. He's surrounded by family, so that's a wonderful thing."

Nov. 3, 2022

Six days after the attack, Paul Pelosi is released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital . He underwent surgery for a fractured skull, received treatment for injuries to his right arm as well as both hands, and is expected to recover. A statement from Nancy Pelosi says, "Paul remains under doctors' care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy."

Immigration officials say the suspect, David DePape, is in the U.S. illegally and has overstayed a visa from Canada. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer against DePape . The detainer is unlikely to have an immediate impact since deportations often happen after criminal cases are resolved.

VIDEO: Who's David DePape? What we know about suspect in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at SF home

David DePape, the suspect in a violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband inside their home, took a hard turn to conspiracy theories in recent months.

Nov. 2, 2022

U.S. Capitol Police had cameras outside of the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but they were not monitored , according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. According to the sources, Capitol Police saw the flash of police lights on the camera, rewound the video, and saw the break-in.

Former neighbors of David DePape in the city of Richmond talk about the man they knew. They say he often worked as a handyman and describe him as quiet.

Nov. 1, 2022

David DePape makes his first court appearance in this case in order to plead not guilty to six charges against him. This case is heard in a San Francisco courtroom and concerns charges at a state, not federal, level. DePape is being held without bail. He is being represented by public defender Adam Lipson.

A federal affidavit reveals graphic details about what unfolded inside the Pelosi house in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2022. It says Pelosi called 911 at 2:23 a.m. to report a stranger inside his house. SFPD officers arrived at 2:31 a.m. and encountered Pelosi and DePape inside the house, each with a hand on a hammer. "DEPAPE pulled the hammer from Pelosi's hand and swung the hammer, striking Pelosi in the head. Officers immediately went inside and were able to restrain DEPAPE. While officers were restraining DEPAPE, Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the ground."

VIDEO: State Sen. Wiener remembers Pelosi attack suspect from 10 years ago; details death threats he's faced

As new details emerge about the Friday morning attack on Paul Pelosi, elected officials are paying closer attention to their own security detail.

Pelosi spoke with SFPD officers while in the ambulance on his way to the hospital. He told officers he had never seen DePape before he woke him up and "stated he wanted to talk to 'Nancy'."

The affidavit describes an interview DePape gave SFPD: "DEPAPE stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her. If Nancy were to tell DEPAPE the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps'...DEPAPE also later explained that by breaking Nancy's kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions." DePape says he broke into the house through a glass door by using a hammer. "DEPAPE had zip ties, tape, rope, and at least one hammer with him that morning. The evidence further shows that DEPAPE assaulted Mr. Pelosi with DEPAPE's own hammer."

The affidavit also mentions a witness, who was working as a private security guard at a nearby house. The witness "saw an individual in all black, carrying a large black bag on his back, walking near the Pelosi residence" and soon after the witness " heard what sounded like banging on either a door or car and then heard the sirens within a minute or two."

Oct. 31, 2022

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi, is released from the hospital and booked into San Francisco jail. He suffered a dislocated shoulder during his arrest. He's due in court for his first appearance Nov. 1.

RELATED: Former neighbors describe Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape as 'quiet, evasive'

The San Francisco District Attorney's office announces half a dozen felony charges against DePape including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment, and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says the six felony charges carry sentences of 13 years to life in prison. DePape also faces federal charges including assault on the immediate family member of a federal official, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He was also charged with the attempted kidnapping of a federal official, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Oct. 29, 2022

Nancy Pelosi releases her first statement about the attack . In a post on Twitter, the House Speaker thanks people for their concern about her husband, Paul, saying "Thank you for your prayers for my husband and our family." Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized.

David DePape's former partner talks with ABC7 News and shares her concerns about DePape's mental health issues . Oxane Taub, who goes by the name Gyspy, was a well-known local nudist activist who is currently imprisoned. The two have children together.

RELATED: Paul Pelosi attack: Security cameras at SF home not monitored at time of break-in, police confirm

Oct. 28, 2022

Paul Pelosi is attacked inside his San Francisco home and hit with a hammer. His wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was not home at the time of the attack. Outside their Pacific Heights house, broken glass is clearly visible by an exterior door.

Paul Pelosi, who is 82 years old, is admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoes surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also has serious injuries to his right arm and both hands. A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi says doctors expect a full recovery. She arrives around 4 p.m. after flying in from Washington, D.C.

The suspect is arrested and also hospitalized. He is identified as 42-year-old David DePape . His current address is in Richmond, but he has past connections to the Berkeley art crowd and was involved in nude protests in San Francisco.

Comments / 21

Twilight Princess
6d ago

So there are two different stories about who answered the door. Which is still not addressed in this update. Did Paul or someone else answer the door? If it all unfolded at the front door, like stated in this article, it would sound like Paul did answer the door (most people committed crimes in other peoples homes don’t answer the door) And if he did answer the door, why did he go back inside instead of run out? Did he have the hammer with him when he answered the door? Did he and the suspect answer the door together? How and when did they start fighting over the hammer? Where did the hammer come from? So many unanswered questions!!

Reply(1)
12
John Cole
6d ago

Stop alot of this crime by securing our borders and respecting our immigration laws. The perpetrator should not have been in this country to begin with.

Reply
8
Gavin Newsom Sucks
6d ago

Nasty is finally retiring after a decade and a half past retirement age????

Reply(2)
14
 

