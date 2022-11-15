ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande jumped, robbed of Louis Vuitton bag by NYC muggers

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Performer Frankie Grande, the older brother of pop superstar Ariana Grande, was jumped and robbed of his Louis Vuitton bag by a pair of teen muggers in Midtown, police said Tuesday.

The suspects were quickly apprehended — one of them just 13 years old.

The 39-year-old dancer and “Big Brother” star was walking along Eighth Ave. when the two teens crept up from behind near W. 43rd St. and hit him in the head about 6 p.m. last Wednesday, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIVSF_0jBg2Jpb00
Frankie Grande attends "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on Dec. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The duo then struggled with Grande, taking his Louis Vuitton bag, wallet, iPhone and earbuds.

When cops arrived, Grande, who is currently starring in the Off-Broadway musical parody “Titanique,” said he was not seriously hurt and declined medical attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28REKI_0jBg2Jpb00
Frankie J. Grande (L) and Ariana Grande pose during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Cops grabbed the two teens a short time later when they used one of Grande’s credit cards at a nearby store, and arrested them for robbery.

Their names were not released by the NYPD because they are juveniles.

It’s not immediately clear if the muggers knew whom they were attacking, cops said.

Grande thanked his 2.1 million followers on Instagram for their well-wishes.

“I’m so thankful to be safe and healing,” the LGBTQ celebrity wrote. “Keep shining bright and stay safe out there.”

Comments

don lemons
2d ago

they the rich and lgbtq VOTED DEMOCRAT 🗳 THE GRANDE FAMILY DONATES TO HILLARY CLINTON OBAMA AND BIDEN .SO YUP THEIR OWN DOING thru political contributions CONTRIBUTED THE this crime

Reply
5
Taye Taye
1d ago

Let’s remember that a PERSON was mugged of their property. I’m really trying to understand what’s comical in some of these comments. The ways things are going in NYC, it can be YOU…any of us I doubt HIGHLY you’ll find it funny.

Reply
2
 

