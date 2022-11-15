ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Report: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe to debut vs. Michigan State

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FF8lq_0jBg28Cr00

Kentucky center and reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe will make his season debut Tuesday night against Michigan State, Stadium reported.

It’s unclear if Tshiebwe will start the game or how many minutes he’ll play, per the report.

Tshiebwe missed the No. 4 Wildcats’ first two games after recovering from minor knee surgery on Oct. 13.

Kentucky (2-0) is playing the Spartans (1-1) in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in 34 starts last season.

–Field Level Media

