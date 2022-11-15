ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Simons Island, GA

Tony Finau pulls out of RSM Classic with injury

Two days after winning the Houston Open, Tony Finau withdrew from this week’s RSM Classic on Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury.

The PGA Tour announced that Kevin Chappell will replace Finau in the field. The event starts Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club at St. Simons Island, Ga.

William McGirt also withdrew and was replaced by Sung Kang.

Finau finished at 16-under to win the Houston Open by four shots. It was his third victory of the calendar year and his fifth on the PGA Tour.

Finau, 33, is ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He had been the highest-ranked player in the RSM Classic field.

–Field Level Media

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
NBC Sports

Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record

When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
