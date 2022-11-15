Tony Finau pulls out of RSM Classic with injury

Two days after winning the Houston Open, Tony Finau withdrew from this week’s RSM Classic on Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury.

The PGA Tour announced that Kevin Chappell will replace Finau in the field. The event starts Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club at St. Simons Island, Ga.

William McGirt also withdrew and was replaced by Sung Kang.

Finau finished at 16-under to win the Houston Open by four shots. It was his third victory of the calendar year and his fifth on the PGA Tour.

Finau, 33, is ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He had been the highest-ranked player in the RSM Classic field.

–Field Level Media

