WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Frizzy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Frizzy is a 1-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Frizzy is a creamsicle-colored feline. He’s a very active guy who loves to investigate everything. He’s a bit shy about being petted at this time, though.
13 WHAM
Thanksgiving food baskets given to local families in need
Rochester, N.Y. — Helping families in need prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Mt. Olivet Baptist Church paired up with several community organizations to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets to local families on Thursday. Each basket is filled with all the holiday meal fixings, including a turkey. "Inflation is putting people...
WHEC TV-10
Pediatric Urgent Care centers packed with children during tough respiratory virus season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Urgent Care Centers are overwhelmed with young kids coming in with RSV and flu and health officials said this is the highest number of cases they’ve seen in the last decade. Children with the respiratory virus called RSV are filling up urgent cares and families...
Fire knocks out electronics at Wayne County Nursing Home
A fire in the business office caused minor damage, but the suppression system flooded electronics.
Irondequoit crossing guard fired after comments about women making coffee
Joe Paladino Sr. said he makes no apologies for speaking his mind. Joe Paladino Sr. now has a lot more time to drink his wife’s coffee in the morning. The married 76-year old Irondequoit resident said he was fired this week from his gig as a school crossing guard after his comment to a local television reporter about women making coffee for their husbands caused a stir...
Purses, purses and more purses. Here's why Pursapalooza is a big deal in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA — You can never have just one purse. You may need more than one to match your outfits, and extras are necessary so you can change them out for the seasons. And by visiting Pursapalooza on Saturday, you really can keep up with the latest trends and styles, according to Wood Library Executive Director Jenny Goodemote.
Juan & Maria’s, four others, to come to Marketplace Mall
The four of the five tenants are due to open in 2023.
WKBW-TV
Lockport fourth-grader greets kindergarteners with a high-five each morning
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the youngest students, heading into school each day can sometimes be a little scary. That's why it can really help to have a smiling face greet you as you walk in - especially if it's another student. Nine-year-old Tanner Ray is part of the...
websterontheweb.com
Mama Lor’s now open on Lake Road
One of Webster’s best-loved restaurants has just gotten better. The very popular Mama Lor’s Cafe has opened a second location. On October 1, Mama Lor’s officially opened at 1319 Lake Rd., in what used to be Doc’s Beer Hall, and before that, the Lake Road Country Store. Just ten minutes away from the original location at 1891 Ridge Rd., owners Mike Pompa, Lori Rosenzweig and Jonathan Oliva have created yet another comfortable, family-friendly restaurant that’s already becoming an integral part of the Lake Rd. community.
WHEC TV-10
Miniature horse found in Brockport reunited with owner
Brockport Police made an unexpected apprehension this week after a miniature horse went on a giant adventure. It happened early Tuesday morning. “Peewee” was wrangled around 3 a.m. by Officers McCracken and Blodgett as he was wandering down West Avenue at Redman Road. “Peewee” is back home after his...
Monroe County has the most flu cases in upstate New York
Flu numbers continue to rise in Monroe County and statewide.
wesb.com
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester
The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
geneseo.edu
Geneseo's Main Street Family
On any given morning with a clear sky as you turn onto Main Street, the rising sun sweeps across the half mile of small-town America, bathing the shops, restaurants, and offices in the golden light of a new day. The SUNY Geneseo alumni who own several of the dozen small businesses that line Main Street have had hundreds—and in some cases, like Al “Buzzo” Bruno ’72, thousands—of new days to move to other communities, yet they choose to stay.
Local businesses celebrate 40 years on Monroe Avenue
Shop Small Monroe will be holding an event on Saturday, November 26 known as "Small Business Saturday."
yourdailylocal.com
NYSP Troopers Ready to Assist Western NY Residents During Winter Storm
CANANDAIGUA, NY – State Police in Western New York are prepared to assist residents and local law enforcement agencies during the winter storm. State Troopers have over 3 dozen emergency vehicles consisting of UTVs, snowmobiles, and four-wheel drive vehicles, able to assist citizens if they find themselves stranded. These assets have already been moved and are in place at strategic locations throughout Erie and Niagara Counties.
wdkx.com
Monroe County Launches New Recycling App
You ever just wonder ‘is there an app for that?’ Or looking for an app? Well, you no longer have to worry or wonder about an app to tell you what you can and can’t recycle in Monroe County! Monroe County launched a new skill on Amazon’s Alexa app to help with recycling awareness. Alexa users can say “Alexa, open Monroe County Recycling” and ask any questions they have.
rochesterfirst.com
DOT: Expect delays at Charlotte’s O’Rorke Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists in the Charlotte area who use the Colonel Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Bridge may want to consider taking a different way to work Thursday and Friday. The NYS Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect periodic delays at this bridge on November 17...
Thruway travelers heading west trying to beat snowstorm
The weather forecast to the west of Rochester is expected to get hazardous Thursday night and into Friday due to a significant lake-effect snow band that is projected to dump feet of snow across Buffalo and the surrounding region.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
LAND DONATION SECURES OVER 1,000 FEET OF SENECA LAKE SHORELINE
The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received a donation of 30 acres with 1,080 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette, Seneca County. Located three miles south of Geneva, the property is a gift from the estate of Robert Kriss who passed away in 2021. Robert was a resident of Geneva who enjoyed outdoor recreation and had deep concerns about the natural environment.
Sunrise Smart Start: Hospital backlog, murder/suicide
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
