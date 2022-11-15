ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Frizzy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Frizzy is a 1-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Frizzy is a creamsicle-colored feline. He’s a very active guy who loves to investigate everything. He’s a bit shy about being petted at this time, though.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Thanksgiving food baskets given to local families in need

Rochester, N.Y. — Helping families in need prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Mt. Olivet Baptist Church paired up with several community organizations to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets to local families on Thursday. Each basket is filled with all the holiday meal fixings, including a turkey. "Inflation is putting people...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Irondequoit crossing guard fired after comments about women making coffee

Joe Paladino Sr. said he makes no apologies for speaking his mind. Joe Paladino Sr. now has a lot more time to drink his wife’s coffee in the morning. The married 76-year old Irondequoit resident said he was fired this week from his gig as a school crossing guard after his comment to a local television reporter about women making coffee for their husbands caused a stir...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
websterontheweb.com

Mama Lor’s now open on Lake Road

One of Webster’s best-loved restaurants has just gotten better. The very popular Mama Lor’s Cafe has opened a second location. On October 1, Mama Lor’s officially opened at 1319 Lake Rd., in what used to be Doc’s Beer Hall, and before that, the Lake Road Country Store. Just ten minutes away from the original location at 1891 Ridge Rd., owners Mike Pompa, Lori Rosenzweig and Jonathan Oliva have created yet another comfortable, family-friendly restaurant that’s already becoming an integral part of the Lake Rd. community.
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Miniature horse found in Brockport reunited with owner

Brockport Police made an unexpected apprehension this week after a miniature horse went on a giant adventure. It happened early Tuesday morning. “Peewee” was wrangled around 3 a.m. by Officers McCracken and Blodgett as he was wandering down West Avenue at Redman Road. “Peewee” is back home after his...
BROCKPORT, NY
wesb.com

Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester

The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
ROCHESTER, NY
geneseo.edu

Geneseo's Main Street Family

On any given morning with a clear sky as you turn onto Main Street, the rising sun sweeps across the half mile of small-town America, bathing the shops, restaurants, and offices in the golden light of a new day. The SUNY Geneseo alumni who own several of the dozen small businesses that line Main Street have had hundreds—and in some cases, like Al “Buzzo” Bruno ’72, thousands—of new days to move to other communities, yet they choose to stay.
GENESEO, NY
yourdailylocal.com

NYSP Troopers Ready to Assist Western NY Residents During Winter Storm

CANANDAIGUA, NY – State Police in Western New York are prepared to assist residents and local law enforcement agencies during the winter storm. State Troopers have over 3 dozen emergency vehicles consisting of UTVs, snowmobiles, and four-wheel drive vehicles, able to assist citizens if they find themselves stranded. These assets have already been moved and are in place at strategic locations throughout Erie and Niagara Counties.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wdkx.com

Monroe County Launches New Recycling App

You ever just wonder ‘is there an app for that?’ Or looking for an app? Well, you no longer have to worry or wonder about an app to tell you what you can and can’t recycle in Monroe County! Monroe County launched a new skill on Amazon’s Alexa app to help with recycling awareness. Alexa users can say “Alexa, open Monroe County Recycling” and ask any questions they have.
rochesterfirst.com

DOT: Expect delays at Charlotte’s O’Rorke Bridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists in the Charlotte area who use the Colonel Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Bridge may want to consider taking a different way to work Thursday and Friday. The NYS Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect periodic delays at this bridge on November 17...
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

LAND DONATION SECURES OVER 1,000 FEET OF SENECA LAKE SHORELINE

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received a donation of 30 acres with 1,080 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette, Seneca County. Located three miles south of Geneva, the property is a gift from the estate of Robert Kriss who passed away in 2021. Robert was a resident of Geneva who enjoyed outdoor recreation and had deep concerns about the natural environment.
GENEVA, NY

