ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Why were so many smart people so dumb about FTX? Did they seriously just like Sam Bankman-Fried’s ‘vibe’?

By Arwa Mahdawi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtX9q_0jBg22uV00
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Do you ever get the impression that the entire economy is an elaborate scheme and nobody in charge actually knows what the hell they’re doing? I’ve been getting that feeling a lot lately. In just the past couple of weeks, we’ve been treated to the spectacle of Elon Musk dramatically running Twitter into the ground and the wild implosion of FTX.

If you haven’t been following the FTX drama, a quick summary: in 2019 a twentysomething called Sam Bankman-Fried launched a cryptocurrency exchange that got people who get excited about that sort of thing very excited indeed. All of the big players in venture capital, including Sequoia Capital, whose early-stage investments include Apple, Google and YouTube, basically lined up to throw money at the kid. SBF (as he is sometimes known) was routinely described as the “ next Warren Buffett ” and predicted to be “ the world’s first trillionaire ”.

It seems, however, that FTX was doing some very dubious things: namely, furtively shifting customer funds to Alameda Research, a firm also operated by Bankman-Fried, which then gambled them away on risky trades. Instead of becoming the world’s first trillionaire, SBF saw his net worth plummet from $16.2bn to about $3 overnight. Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers has likened FTX’s collapse to the Enron scandal, saying that from the reports, there were “ whiffs of fraud ” about it.

SBF lost it all in style, mind you: he lived in a luxury compound in the Bahamas with nine of his employees. According to reports , “all 10 are, or used to be, paired up in romantic relationships with each other.”

This would all be extremely amusing – the Fyre festival of finance – were it not for the fact that a lot of ordinary people stand to lose money because of FTX going bankrupt. The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, for example, invested $75m in FTX. Also unamusing is the fact that my bank apparently does more due diligence when I buy a sofa than Silicon Valley’s most high-profile investors appear to have done before giving billions of dollars to a scruffy twentysomething who liked to nap on beanbags.

Why on earth did some of the supposedly smartest minds in venture capital give Bankman-Fried so much money and provide so little oversight? Two reasons, I think. The first is that nobody understood what on earth the guy was talking about and decided that that meant he was a genius. Secondly, they just liked his vibe.

“I don’t know how I know, I just do. SBF is a winner,” wrote Adam Fisher, a business journalist, in a glowing profile of Bankman-Fried that was published on Sequoia’s website in September and yanked from it very recently. The same 13,000-word hagiography also reveals that SBF’s big vision for FTX – the description that made all these fancy finance guys open their pockets – was that it would be a place where “you can do anything you want with your next dollar. You can buy bitcoin … You can buy a banana.” SBF, by the way, delivered this amazing pitch while playing League of Legends in the meeting.

Was Sequoia annoyed that SBF was playing video games while asking them for money? Nah, they loved it. “We were incredibly impressed,” one funder said, according to Fisher’s profile. “It was one of those your-hair-is-blown-back type of meetings.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m having one of those want-to-tear-my-hair-out-with-frustration moments right now. Can you imagine a woman playing video games in a meeting and being handed billions by investors? That would never happen. Last year, female founders secured only 2% of venture capital in the US and I’ll bet you everything I have that those founders were as buttoned-up as you can get. I’ll bet you they didn’t get a billion dollars because people “just liked their vibe”.

I’ll grant you that Elizabeth Holmes conned a lot of important people out of money, but she at least put a little effort into her meetings. Maybe it’s time we stop fetishising tech founders and realise that being able to raise lots of money doesn’t actually make you a genius.

• Arwa Mahdawi is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
The Guardian

After a meeting that went on for hours, I was finally told what it was all about. I was being interviewed for a job at MI5

A good story to tell is a precious thing. I wish you could give them to kids for Christmas, because a good story lasts longer than anything you can wrap up and put under a tree. A really good story will last a lifetime, whether you like it or not. I have such a story. It tends to come up when I am being interviewed to promote a TV programme I’ve made or, as has been the case recently, a book. Whoever is preparing for the interview casts around for something to ask, about anything – in their view – more interesting than the book. I imagine the production office conversation about my prospective appearance goes something like: “What, 10 minutes with him? How am I supposed to make that interesting?” It is at this point that someone, with the help of a search engine, will find a passing reference to the following story.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
The Guardian

The Guardian

503K+
Followers
116K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy