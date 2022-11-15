ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAcTm_0jBg1qcr00

INDIANAPOLIS — A court has granted a motion by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a new judge in a case brought on by an Indianapolis doctor being investigated by Rokita's office.

Rokita's motion for a change of judge was granted this week following a Monday status conference in the lawsuit filed by attorneys for Caitlin Bernard, M.D., who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio before Indiana's new abortion law went into effect.

The lawsuit seeks to prevent Rokita from accessing her private patient medical records.

During the status conference, attorneys debated whether Bernard's request for a preliminary injunction is an emergency hearing that can be conducted in light of Rokita's motion for a change of judge. Attorneys were then ordered to confer on whether they'll be able to agree on another judge.

According to a court order, the parties to the case have a week after Tuesday to agree on an eligible special judge. If they cannot do so, the Marion County Clerk's Office will reassign the case to another civil judge within Marion Superior Court.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month on behalf of Bernard, her medical partner, Amy Caldwell, M.D. and their patients by Kathleen Delaney of DeLaney and DeLaney LLC along with Arnold & Porter.

Defendants in the case include Rokita and Scott Barnhart, director of the Consumer Protection Division of the Indiana Attorney General's Office.

In an email statement, a spokesperson for Rokita's office told WRTV, “Beyond our filings in court we have no additional information to provide at this time.”

Background

Bernard's story garnered national attention after a local newspaper connected her to a 10-year-old victim who allegedly traveled from Ohio to Indiana to have an abortion after being raped.

Following that report, Rokita appeared on Fox News calling out Bernard and vowing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abortion as well as whether or not she had followed proper reporting procedures.

Bernard's attorney responded with a written statement provided to WRTV as well as the legal documents showing that she had properly reported the abortion within the legally required timeframe. WRTV also filed an open records request and obtained the same records from DCS.

That report shows that the abortion was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services and received by the Indiana Department of Health on July 2. According to Indiana Code, doctors are required to submit the report within three days after the abortion if the patient is under 14.

In July, Bernard received six “consumer complaint” notices from the Indiana Attorney General's office. She then filed a tort claim notice against Rokita and the Office of the Indiana Attorney General for false and defamatory statements made against her.

Bernard's attorney said they were also exploring additional "legal remedies" to hold Rokita accountable at the time.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water |
Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Comments / 22

6223112018211316
3d ago

That would be a hippa violation if Rotika was granted access to her patience records. Every last woman who has been seen by this doc needs to pay attention and make sure your records have not been accessed by Rotika. If he ends up with access every last one of these women need to sue Rotika, the judge and anyone else who had involvement in gaining access to your records.

Reply
15
Robert Gallagher
3d ago

This radical republican prosecutor is going to talk himself right out of a job.

Reply(1)
8
Ricardo Rivera
3d ago

What is wrong with the judge that is assigned at this time?

Reply(4)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Who else are your Indiana lawmakers working for?

Your elected representatives at the statehouse aren’t just working for you. In fact, many of them have other full-time jobs in a wide variety of industries across the state – the insurance industry, the agriculture industry, the health care industry and the manufacturing industry among them.  Naturally, those industries all have a vested interest in […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana bill setting new defibrillator requirements to be reintroduced

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana state senator is planning to reintroduce a bill next session that would create new requirements for defibrillators at athletic activities. The bill would require defibrillators in close proximity to all athletic games and practices and mandate staff create a response plan. It unanimously passed the state Senate last year, but a […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties

Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Experts advise caution when using Zelle, peer-to-peer …. Most people use peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo, Cash App and Paypal, or Zelle, a bank account-to-bank-account system,...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

MacKenzie Scott makes unsolicited $3 million donation to Indianapolis-based charter school

An Indianapolis-based charter school announced this week that it will receive an unsolicited $3 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The discretionary gift came as a surprise to Paramount Schools of Excellence, said chief executive officer Tommy Reddicks. The funds are already earmarked for the ongoing construction of two new […] The post MacKenzie Scott makes unsolicited $3 million donation to Indianapolis-based charter school appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Republican gubernatorial candidate Eric Doden launches ad campaign

Eric Doden, a 2024 candidate for governor of Indiana, has launched an ad campaign just over a week after the midterm election. The moves comes just before U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is expected to announce his decision on whether to run for governor. Several media reports have indicated it could come any day now.
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy