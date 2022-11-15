Read full article on original website
karrie NC
2d ago
no bond!!! he deserves to be in the adult jail too. Why keep him in protected custody? If they let him out on bond he will either run again or the streets will get him either way he won't make it back to court if they do let him out
Reply
3
Lisa Bigelow
3d ago
He does not deserve a bond he may flee again. RIH Devin and Lyric 🙏🙏
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
18-year-old charged in Greensboro man's murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old is charged with the murder in the death of a Greensboro man. The Greensboro Police Department said Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro. Police said Martin was shot...
cbs17
Have you seen this van? Durham County deputies looking for van used in theft attempt
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies are looking for a van they say was used in a theft attempt. Deputies said someone was using the van in an attempt to steal construction material from the 900 block of Watercolor Way. They then abandoned the van after it got...
Lee Co. sheriff suspects there are other victims of San-Lee Middle School teacher's alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
SANFORD, N.C. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office advised parents of current and former San-Lee Middle School students to talk to their children after an investigation found a teacher there had "numerous inappropriate relationships" during his tenure there. Andrew Braxton Allen, 32, of Siler City, is charged with statutory...
1 killed in shooting on South Pearson Street in Greensboro, 18-year-old charged with murder: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge after a shooting that left one person dead, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Pearson Street and Ross Avenue at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 11. At the scene, officers found a single victim, Nicholas […]
Wake County Public Defender's Office to represent 15-year-old suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting
The 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, including his brother, will have a public defender. The Wake County Public Defender’s Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. Thompson will...
WXII 12
North Carolina woman kills boyfriend then goes to dinner thinking he was faking his death, DA says
A North Carolina woman is headed to prison after investigators say she killed her boyfriend and then went to dinner to wait for him to wake up because she thought he was faking his death. Natalie Louise Miller, 33, was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in prison for several...
Juvenile suspect arrested for threat against Moore County high school
Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning that a juvenile has been arrested in Aberdeen for the threat against Union Pines High School.
WRAL
Suspected Hedingham shooter will represented by a public defender; hearing date not set
The Wake County Public Defender's Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. The Wake County Public Defender's Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled.
Man arrested, 2 suspects still free in Fayetteville shooting involving 2 kids
Harnett County deputies say one person has been charged and two suspects are still on the loose in connection to shooting involving a family.
Suspect appears in court for Orange County double murder, will be held without bond in juvenile facility until December
Dozens of family members gathered in a courtroom on Tuesday to put eyes on the 17-year-old being charged with the murders of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14.
WXII 12
Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
WSLS
Man wanted on attempted 2nd degree murder in connection with Martinsville stabbing
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 33-year-old man is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing of a man and a woman, according to the Martinsville Police Department. Authorities say it happened Thursday (Nov. 17) at about 5:00 p.m. on Progress Drive in Martinsville after...
Search Warrants Reveal How Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Killed Young Virginia Mother Before Fleeing to North Carolina
Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, a 28-year-old mother of a 4-year-old girl, was found unconscious in the small Virginia community where she lived in early October of this year. She was taken to a hospital in nearby Lynchburg but succumbed to her injuries the next day. By late October, the Bedford County...
WRAL
Juvenile charged with DWI in crash involving Raleigh police officer
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh police officer was involved in a head-on crash on Poole Road at the intersection of Donald Ross Drive on Wednesday night. Three cars were involved in the accident, according to officials. Among them was an officer in his cruiser. The police officer was evaluated...
AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop
A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway.
Durham Police investigate after 16-year-old shot and killed
A teenager was shot and killed shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just south of the Durham Freeway.
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
Juvenile makes threats against North Carolina school
A juvenile made violent threats against a Moore County school, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said.
Comments / 2