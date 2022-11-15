ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chevydetroit.com

These restaurants make Thanksgiving dinner a breeze

The biggest meal of the year is quickly approaching and there’s no question that preparing a Thanksgiving feast requires a lot of planning. Everything from grocery shopping to cooking times has to be accounted for. Even if you don’t make the whole meal yourself, organizing others to bring dishes can certainly be a pain. What if you decided to make things easier on yourself this year and leave the cooking to the experts? There are so many places in Metro Detroit offering Thanksgiving dinners for dine-in and to-go, all you have to worry about is making a reservation or placing an order.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Detroit kicks off the season with the Campus Martius tree lighting, while the first Eastern Market Holiday Market is Sunday. Plan your weekend here:. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Tree Lighting. Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. until midnight. Campus Martius Park...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
thedakotaplanet.com

Thrifting at Salvation Army

Over our small break, I was able to visit a local thrift store in our area, The Salvation Army on Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township. Located in Shelby Square Shopping Center, this second-hand shop is one of my personal favorites for thrift stores located around Macomb. Walking into the store,...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City

Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
MARINE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
DETROIT, MI
Oxford Leader

Owl rescue complete

You can chalk this one up under the old “You Don’t See That Very Often” category: A baby owl in the middle of the road. According to Krista Brady, of N. Baldwin Road in Oxford Township, she was on her way to drop off her children to school last Thursday morning, around 7. “We found her – and we confirmed, it’s a girl — right in the middle of Baldwin Road, sitting on the yellow lines this morning on our way to school. Cars were whizzing past her and she wasn’t moving. But she just sat there and stared at me, looking so scared.”
ROMEO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan's Enchanted Borealis Trails offer festive hiking experience

(CBS DETROIT) - This holiday season, Michiganders have the opportunity to check out one of the Enchanted Borealis Trails, which offer an outdoor hike in the snow with a festive feel.People can visit Seven Lakes State Park or Ionia State Recreation Area for one of seven Enchanted Borealis hikes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says these hikes feature lanterns, holiday lights, and campfires.Visitors at Ionia State Recreation Area will be able to check out a community campfire where they can warm up and hang out with others.Campfire spots will be available for rent for $20 at Seven Lakes as a fundraiser for the park.Visitors are encouraged to bring materials to roast marshmallows.The hikes are happening throughout December from 5 to 8 p.m. on the following days: Dec. 9 - Dec. 11- Ionia State Recreation AreaDec. 9 & Dec. 10- Seven Lakes State ParkDec. 16 & Dec. 17- Seven Lakes State ParkThe hikes are free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to register for one of the hikes, visit here.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy