Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook
Nobody got time to be slaving over a stove and washing dishes
chevydetroit.com
These restaurants make Thanksgiving dinner a breeze
The biggest meal of the year is quickly approaching and there’s no question that preparing a Thanksgiving feast requires a lot of planning. Everything from grocery shopping to cooking times has to be accounted for. Even if you don’t make the whole meal yourself, organizing others to bring dishes can certainly be a pain. What if you decided to make things easier on yourself this year and leave the cooking to the experts? There are so many places in Metro Detroit offering Thanksgiving dinners for dine-in and to-go, all you have to worry about is making a reservation or placing an order.
Every Michigan restaurant featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
He’s been showing you all kinds of eats across the country since the pilot episode of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” aired in 2006. We’re talking a whopping 42 seasons and more than 400 episodes on the Food Network. Guy Fieri has driven all over Michigan in...
Highly Casual THC-infused seltzer is launching in Michigan
The booze-free drink is part of collab between Pleasantrees and Andrew Blake
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Detroit kicks off the season with the Campus Martius tree lighting, while the first Eastern Market Holiday Market is Sunday. Plan your weekend here:. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Tree Lighting. Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. until midnight. Campus Martius Park...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MetroTimes
Metro Detroit’s best restaurants, food, and drink of 2022, according to our readers
We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here are the best metro Detroit restaurants, bars, and more of 2022, according to you, our readers. You can see the rest of the Best of Detroit winners in this week’s issue.
This Guinness World Record in Michigan Could Easily Be Broken
Michiganders have a chance to break a Guinness World Record this winter. How cool would it be to achieve a Guinness World Record right here in Michigan? Well, the chances of doing that are very high if you apply yourself. Michigan is currently home to a record that many states couldn't even try.
metrodetroitmommy.com
Looking for amazing Holiday lights? The CP Holiday Train returns to Metro Detroit!
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train program has two trains, and one of them is passing through Metro Detroit on December 1st, after being absent for three years. The U.S. train departs Montreal, Canada on November 22nd and will travel through Ontario before returning to southeast Michigan. Metro Detroit families can...
thedakotaplanet.com
Thrifting at Salvation Army
Over our small break, I was able to visit a local thrift store in our area, The Salvation Army on Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township. Located in Shelby Square Shopping Center, this second-hand shop is one of my personal favorites for thrift stores located around Macomb. Walking into the store,...
10 Merry & Bright Walk Through Christmas Lights Experiences in Michigan for 2022
Is taking a walk through Christmas lights on your Christmas activities bingo card? It’s on mine!. More and more holiday light festivals are popping up across the state. While special features of each destination differ, the magic of trees aglow after dark brings magic to each of these events.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
Oxford Leader
Owl rescue complete
You can chalk this one up under the old “You Don’t See That Very Often” category: A baby owl in the middle of the road. According to Krista Brady, of N. Baldwin Road in Oxford Township, she was on her way to drop off her children to school last Thursday morning, around 7. “We found her – and we confirmed, it’s a girl — right in the middle of Baldwin Road, sitting on the yellow lines this morning on our way to school. Cars were whizzing past her and she wasn’t moving. But she just sat there and stared at me, looking so scared.”
WILX-TV
Grass Lake teen shines on ‘The Voice’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grass Lake’s very own Brayden Lape competed on “The Voice” Monday night for the season’s first live show. The Grass Lake teen is one of 16 artists vying for 13 spots in the current round. You can vote for Lape on the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.
Michigan's Enchanted Borealis Trails offer festive hiking experience
(CBS DETROIT) - This holiday season, Michiganders have the opportunity to check out one of the Enchanted Borealis Trails, which offer an outdoor hike in the snow with a festive feel.People can visit Seven Lakes State Park or Ionia State Recreation Area for one of seven Enchanted Borealis hikes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says these hikes feature lanterns, holiday lights, and campfires.Visitors at Ionia State Recreation Area will be able to check out a community campfire where they can warm up and hang out with others.Campfire spots will be available for rent for $20 at Seven Lakes as a fundraiser for the park.Visitors are encouraged to bring materials to roast marshmallows.The hikes are happening throughout December from 5 to 8 p.m. on the following days: Dec. 9 - Dec. 11- Ionia State Recreation AreaDec. 9 & Dec. 10- Seven Lakes State ParkDec. 16 & Dec. 17- Seven Lakes State ParkThe hikes are free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to register for one of the hikes, visit here.
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
