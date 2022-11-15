Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
'We suck': John Tortorella delivers first signature in-game interview as Flyers coach, is all the way back
Ahhh, the in-game interview. A completely useless endeavor that no one has ever asked for, not coaches, not players, hell, not even fans. It makes you wonder why they even bother at all. Did you notice when they started doing them in the freaking dugout during the MLB Playoffs? The one sport you could mostly escape them, now you no longer can.
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: With Jakob Chychrun’s return getting closer, trade interest will increase
Jakob Chychrun returning soon, and trade price isn’t coming down. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Arizona Coyotes’ current plan is to have him back next week as he’s about to start practicing according to GM Bill Armstrong. Teams are interested in Chychrun returning and things could...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild place Tyson Jost on waivers
The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers, The Athletic‘s Michael Russo was first to report on Friday. Jost, 24, has three points (all assists) in 12 games with the Wild this year. He’s under contract at a $2 million cap hit through the end of the 2022–23 season, at which point he’ll be eligible to become a restricted free agent.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Konecny pushing the pace under Tortorella
Going into the 2022-2023 season, Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny needed to regain his scoring touch. During the previous two seasons, Konecny only netted 27 total goals. He tallied 52 points (16G, 32A) last season, but his shooting percentage was just 7% on 220 shots on goal. Under the new...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Luukkonen Gets Another NHL Shot with Recall From AHL
The Buffalo Sabres’ strong start to this season is long gone, and so is the optimism that surrounded it. After playing to a 7-3-0 record through their first 10 games, the Sabres have suddenly dropped seven straight and now find themselves ranked seventh in the Atlantic Division. To make matters worse, goaltender Eric Comrie was lost to a lower-body injury in the second period of Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators after Mathieu Joseph inadvertently barreled into him in the crease.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES' FUTURE WITH NYR COULD BE IN QUESTION, PER REPORT
According to a piece from long-time New York sports' correspondent, Larry Brooks, Ryan Reaves' place on the New York Rangers has reached a possible impasse. The Blueshirts' enforcer has appeared in just 12 of their 17 games this season, being a healthy scratch in four of the last five. Frankly,...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Blue Jackets move Patrik Laine to injured reserve; recall Danill Tarasov
The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to be ravaged by injury. This time, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports that Elvis Merzlikins, Jake Bean, and Emil Bemstrom were all having medical tests completed this afternoon to determine the extent of their various injuries. With Merzlikins out, the team has recalled Daniil Tarasov from the minor leagues under emergency conditions. Patrik Laine has been moved to injured reserve, as he is expected to miss quite a while with a sprained ankle.
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Mason Appleton expected to miss eight weeks
Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton was forced out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Kraken early, and it sounds like he’s going to miss quite a while. Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports that Appleton will miss at least eight weeks with an upper-body injury that requires surgery.
Yardbarker
Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More
The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Jason Dickinson to Return to Blackhawks Lineup vs. Blues
The Chicago Blackhawks will make at least one change to their forward group Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues. Jason Dickinson, who has missed the last two games due to an illness, will return to the lineup. In his absence, Jujhar Khaira reentered the mix and Sam Lafferty slid up...
Yardbarker
Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie out multiple weeks with lower-body injury
The Buffalo Sabres will be without goaltender Eric Comrie for multiple weeks as he recovers from a lower-body injury, general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters Friday. Comrie, 27, made an early exit from Wednesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators after an awkward collision involving Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and Senators forward Mathieu Joseph.
What the Arizona Coyotes are thankful for in 2022
As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaches, PHR will be taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Arizona Coyotes.
Red Wings activate forward Tyler Bertuzzi off IR
The Detroit Red Wings are getting a huge piece back healthy Tuesday for their matchup against the struggling Anaheim Ducks. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi has been activated off injured reserve, according to the team Tuesday night. To make room on the roster, the team placed forward Elmer Soderblom on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 8.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Prospect Nolan Allan Traded to Seattle of the WHL
Although normally flying under the radar to most NHL fans, the Seattle Thunderbirds and Prince Albert Raiders executed a fairly important trade in the eyes of the Chicago Blackhawks. The Raiders have dealt Blackhawks prospect and 2021 first-round pick Nolan Allan to the Thunderbirds. The move allows Allan to join Chicago's first 2022 first-round pick, Kevin Korchinski, in the Pacific Northwest.
FOX Sports
Columbus plays Detroit after Kuraly's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings after Sean Kuraly's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Blue Jackets' 6-4 win. Columbus is 5-9-1 overall and...
