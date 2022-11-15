ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSbAs_0jBg1Dds00

Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.

Speaking to Carrington Harrison on 610 Sports Radio show “The Drive” for his weekly check-in, Mahomes spoke about an event hosted by his 15 and Mahomies foundation and Adidas. He surprised a group of kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City with an exclusive showing of the new Marvel Studios film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Mahomes shared his thoughts on the film and the event.

“I liked it a lot,” said Mahomes. “They had some big shoes to fill with Chadwick Boseman. Without giving it away, they did a great job transitioning on the best they could. It was a little long of a movie, for me. It was like 2 hours and 40 minutes, but it was action the entire time, so it was a good one.”

The franchise’s lead star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away unexpectedly in 2020 after a battle with cancer. Mahomes recalled meeting the late actor a few years ago.

“(Chadwick Boseman) was a great, great dude, man. Really down to earth,” said Mahomes. “I got to meet him and his fiancé or his wife, can’t remember exactly what they were (at the time), but they were great people and (he was) someone you’d want to hang out with at any time.”

As for the event, children from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City got the red-carpet treatment. They took part in an exclusive Q&A and photo opportunity with Mahomes. They also received exclusive Black Panther gear from Mahomes’ collaboration with Adidas before enjoying the new film.

“It’s always cool to be able to give back and go out there and do a little bit to make kids happy,” Mahomes said. “Give them a great day and great moment in their lives and inspire them to keep pushing and keep being even better for themselves and the community. Anytime I can do that, that’s always a big thing for me.”

Comments / 12

David Belinski
1d ago

Mahomes is always doing nice 👌👍😎 and good things for people to cheer them up that's what make Mahomes a awesome Quarterback, and a unique person. Go Chiefs Kingdom

Reply
13
Joyce O. Fortice
1d ago

I'm sure the kids enjoyed The Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie it was definitely a good movie ,just very sad without Chadwick Boseman. 😢

Reply
7
Alice Hardy
1d ago

good to see young people helping young ones in positive matter I'm a great grandma and pick Patrick out of the hat"so to Speak my Son Cowboys and Tampa full blood.. always ribbing me. what u no bout Ft all u was never into that. on the Real Low. now the Say Ma how u No that""you picked a real Dub,"and Team. .I Thank his Parents for the Gift God give Them and they Cherished and Nursed him ❤️‍🩹 well.. sit here in the middle of a flood out City and State. positive News Good Thang

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier

Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Wyoming News

NFL: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick chimes in on controversial play that happened during Bills-Vikings game

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has previously stated that he doesn’t agree with the rule that prevents teams from challenging plays that happen under two minutes. So it was no surprise that he had an issue with the controversial play on Sunday that helped keep the Buffalo Bills’ game-tying drive going at the end of an epic back-and-forth meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen linked up with wideout Gabriel Davis on a 20-yard sideline catch that would have been overturned as incomplete if reviewed, according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Not Happy With The NFL

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling called the NFL into question following Sunday's game vs. the Jags. After no flags were thrown on two separate Andre Cisco hits on Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster respectively (one of which knocked Smith-Schuster out of the game), MVS tweeted:. "Maybe I don’t understand the rules...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFC Team Is "Dangerous"

As the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape, ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes one team out of the North is "dangerous" following their big Week 10 win. Taking to Twitter, RGIII said: "The Vikings are REAL. People don’t believe in them because they don’t trust Kirk Cousins despite his 5 GAME WINNING DRIVES THIS YEAR. Fine. Trust Justin Jefferson, Trust Dalvin Cook. Trust Za’Darius Smith. Trust Patrick Peterson. They are 8-1 and having fun. That’s DANGEROUS."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Chicago Bears Khalil Herbert’s Girlfriend, Mandy Kopecki

The Chicago Bears have placed Khalil Herbert on injured reserve (IR) after he suffered a hip injury in his most recent game. His supporters are now hoping for a rapid recovery so he can rejoin the team. Even his girlfriend, who is his biggest supporter, hopes he will get well soon. Khalil Herbert’s girlfriend, Mandy Kopecki, is his rock and peace. Although the couple has been dating each other for two years now, not much is known about the footballer’s romantic life. So we reveal the entire background of Khalil Herbert’s girlfriend in this Mandy Kopecki wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy