Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening

Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.

Speaking to Carrington Harrison on 610 Sports Radio show “The Drive” for his weekly check-in, Mahomes spoke about an event hosted by his 15 and Mahomies foundation and Adidas. He surprised a group of kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City with an exclusive showing of the new Marvel Studios film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Mahomes shared his thoughts on the film and the event.

“I liked it a lot,” said Mahomes. “They had some big shoes to fill with Chadwick Boseman. Without giving it away, they did a great job transitioning on the best they could. It was a little long of a movie, for me. It was like 2 hours and 40 minutes, but it was action the entire time, so it was a good one.”

The franchise’s lead star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away unexpectedly in 2020 after a battle with cancer. Mahomes recalled meeting the late actor a few years ago.

“(Chadwick Boseman) was a great, great dude, man. Really down to earth,” said Mahomes. “I got to meet him and his fiancé or his wife, can’t remember exactly what they were (at the time), but they were great people and (he was) someone you’d want to hang out with at any time.”

As for the event, children from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City got the red-carpet treatment. They took part in an exclusive Q&A and photo opportunity with Mahomes. They also received exclusive Black Panther gear from Mahomes’ collaboration with Adidas before enjoying the new film.

“It’s always cool to be able to give back and go out there and do a little bit to make kids happy,” Mahomes said. “Give them a great day and great moment in their lives and inspire them to keep pushing and keep being even better for themselves and the community. Anytime I can do that, that’s always a big thing for me.”