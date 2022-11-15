ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

The Voice: Each Team’s Strongest Singer, Based On The First Round Of Live Performances

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2gdn_0jBg1Azh00

The Voice kicked off the live portion of Season 22 on November 14, with all 16 remaining contestants singing for America’s vote for the first time. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have seen their teams of four through three rounds of pre-recorded competition, which led to this moment — the Live Playoffs. All of The Voice coaches have something to prove, but in Shelton’s penultimate season , the cowboy seems especially motivated to bring home what would be his ninth victory.

So which contestants thrived under the pressures of live television? Let’s take a look at who I think is each team’s strongest singer, based on their performances in the Live Playoffs.

Team Legend: Parijita Bastola

John Legend won 17-year-old Parijita Bastola after a Four-Chair Turn in the Blind Auditions , and it’s pretty obvious why she continues to be a favorite of the entire panel. Following her live performance of “I’ll Never Love Again” from A Star Is Born , she earned a standing ovation from all four coaches, including a scream from Camila Cabello, who demanded to know, “Who hurt Parijita?” Legend said they’d worked on the emotional aspect of her performance during rehearsals, and that really came through. It almost pains me to pick Bastola over her teammate Kim Cruse, though, and I expect them both to be around next week.

Team Gwen: Justin Aaron

Going into the Live Playoffs, I was sure that Kique was a shoe-in for Gwen Stefani’s team in the finale . That may still be true, but this night belonged to Justin Aaron. The singer was a One-Chair Turn after auditioning with a John Legend song , but has shown so much growth in the competition, coming out of his shell and showing more confidence in each round. The coaching panel went absolutely ballistic over his cover of Luther Vandross’ “Here and Now,” with Blake Shelton practically climbing on stage with his standing ovation and Stefani jumping up and down so hard, it looked like she might break her Big Red Chair.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles

If the Live Playoffs were the first time you’d watched The Voice this season, you’d never guess that Camila Cabello’s Four-Chair Turn Morgan Myles hadn’t been singing country all along. After previously covering Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" and classics like "What the World Needs Now Is Love," her performance of Patty Griffin’s “Let Her Fly” showed off the singer’s range and had her coach praising her authenticity as a “truth-teller.” Even more, Blake Shelton threw in his endorsement, calling her “pitch perfect” and saying she looked like a star. HIs opinion definitely carries weight amongst the country music-loving voters.

Team Blake: Bodie

Bodie — another Four-Chair Turn — has been a frontrunner since the beginning, in my opinion, due to his effortless originality. He followed up his Knockout performance of Post Malone’s “Better Now” with another surprising take on “Glimpse of Us” by Japanese singer Joji, and coach Blake Shelton said that performance ensured his place in the finale. However, Bodie is part of a stacked team, competing alongside Bryce Leatherwood — who Shelton also assured us would be moving forward — and Rowan Grace — who the coach said established herself as a frontrunner. Bodie just has a je ne sais quoi that, like Gwen Stefani said, is “mind-blowing.”

The results of America’s votes will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, November 15, on NBC, with three contestants being sent home. However, I think it’s safe to say these four will be hitting the stage again next Monday, November 21, for the next round of competition on The Voice’s 22nd season. Until then, take a look at our 2022 TV schedule to see what premieres are coming up.

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

WA 'Voice' contestant is kicked off without a sound. Fans react to the silent elimination

Nov. 2—Washington state's contestant on "The Voice" was quietly eliminated from the singing competition show on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during the knockout rounds. After Jaeden Luke, a 22-year-old contestant from Bothell, received high praise during the show's blind auditions, he chose to be a part of Blake Shelton's team. During the battle rounds in October, Luke lost his battle and was almost eliminated, but Camila Cabello quickly convinced him to join her team.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
Taste of Country

Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’

Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
HAWAII STATE
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton’s Co-Judge on ‘The Voice’ Gets Booed After Slamming Him on Show

Proving to be a fan-favorite, The Voice audience backed Blake Shelton by booing Camila Cabello after she slammed the fellow coach. During the latest episode, Blake Shelton received shade from Cabello after she agreed with his thoughts on contestant Sasha Hurtado’s performance. Upon Shelton stating Hurtado needed to perform the “right song,” Cabello applauded him. “So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…” she declared. Immediately after her statement, the audience began booing. John Legend even made some noises in defense of Sheldon. Meanwhile, Sheldon’s wife Gwen Stefani just laughed.
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
162K+
Followers
40K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy