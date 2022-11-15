ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Velasquez out on bail; New Masterson accuser; Weinstein's defense takes bold approach – TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Gene Rossi joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss a judge granting Cain Velasquez bond, an aspiring country singer receiving no jail time after shooting a man suffering from homelessness, a fourth accuser brought to testify in Danny Masterson’s sexual assault trial, and a questionable tactic employed by Weinstein’s defense team.

