ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

County commissioners appoint new member to CFCC Board of Trustees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The county commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Robbie Collins as a new member of the Board of Trustees at Cape Fear Community College on Monday, Nov. 16. Collins will take the seat of former trustee Jimmy Hopkins, who was removed by County Chairwoman Julia...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As more people move in and more businesses look to build, Leland town leaders are finding ways to keep up. The Town Hall building has been there for about seven years. Leaders knew that it wouldn’t always be big enough to handle all the town’s needs, so there were always plans to expand. Leaders originally thought they wouldn’t need to expand for 10 years after constructing the original building; however, that’s changed. Now, the town is moving forward three years ahead of schedule.
LELAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

Two parties make pitch to Southport for land tract

Two parties interested in a tract of land owned by the city of Southport spoke to the Southport Board of Aldermen about their intentions during last Thursday’s meeting at the community building. Representatives from The Polote Corporation and biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) laid out...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

NC Wildlife and Boiling Spring Lakes PD hold informational meeting on coyotes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) – Representatives from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department held a meeting to provide information and answer questions from residents about coyotes. While there have been no specific attacks or incidents, residents have expressed concerns after hearing and seeing them around the area.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plans move forward for affordable housing project in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans for the construction of an affordable housing complex in Wilmington will soon move forward, after the city was awarded a grant of $9 million from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. Starway Village will hold 278 affordable units, and will be built...
WILMINGTON, NC
borderbelt.org

With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope

Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, November 14, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, Chemours, and North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality signed an agreement to have Chemours continue working to reduce the amount of forever chemicals in the Cape Fear River. Many are now asking what this latest agreement means when it comes to our water quality.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd. According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined. The...
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Fall safety grades are in: How do local hospitals measure up?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Safety grades remained unchanged for three area hospitals, according to a fall report from a national watchdog organization. Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center received its second straight “B,” the report from the Leapfrog Group states. Novant Health Brunswick County Medical Center scored an...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy