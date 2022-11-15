Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
County commissioners appoint new member to CFCC Board of Trustees
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The county commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Robbie Collins as a new member of the Board of Trustees at Cape Fear Community College on Monday, Nov. 16. Collins will take the seat of former trustee Jimmy Hopkins, who was removed by County Chairwoman Julia...
WECT
Documentary on LGBTQ woman disemboweled 30 years ago to be shown on UNCW campus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A documentary on one of the most horrific murders in Wilmington history will be shown Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at UNCW’s McNeil Hall. This will be the first of a series of screenings of the film “Park View” at universities across the state.
WECT
Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As more people move in and more businesses look to build, Leland town leaders are finding ways to keep up. The Town Hall building has been there for about seven years. Leaders knew that it wouldn’t always be big enough to handle all the town’s needs, so there were always plans to expand. Leaders originally thought they wouldn’t need to expand for 10 years after constructing the original building; however, that’s changed. Now, the town is moving forward three years ahead of schedule.
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
borderbelt.org
Need help this Thanksgiving? Here are some food resources in NC’s Border Belt
As Thanksgiving nears, some families in southeastern North Carolina need help putting a hearty meal on the table for Turkey Day. About 17% of residents in the Border Belt region lack consistent access to food, compared to 7% throughout the United States, according to County Health Rankings. Here, the Border...
foxwilmington.com
28th annual Cucalorus Film Festival begins, invites travelers to explore local area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Cucalorus Film Festival has returned for its 28th year in Wilmington. The festival will showcase 136 independent and international films, along with performances and special conversations. Over 200 artists will attend, and films will be screened at Thalian Hall, the UNCW campus and Jengo’s Playhouse.
WECT
New Hanover County selling surplus property, early sales available for nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is selling some of its surplus property first to nonprofits and then to the rest of the community. The NHC Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to declare these items surplus at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. From Nov. 16 to 22,...
The State Port Pilot
Two parties make pitch to Southport for land tract
Two parties interested in a tract of land owned by the city of Southport spoke to the Southport Board of Aldermen about their intentions during last Thursday’s meeting at the community building. Representatives from The Polote Corporation and biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) laid out...
WECT
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
foxwilmington.com
NC Wildlife and Boiling Spring Lakes PD hold informational meeting on coyotes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) – Representatives from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department held a meeting to provide information and answer questions from residents about coyotes. While there have been no specific attacks or incidents, residents have expressed concerns after hearing and seeing them around the area.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plans move forward for affordable housing project in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans for the construction of an affordable housing complex in Wilmington will soon move forward, after the city was awarded a grant of $9 million from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. Starway Village will hold 278 affordable units, and will be built...
WECT
Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developers hoping to rezone the site containing the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes have now pulled their request—one day before it was set to be considered at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Carolinian Inn, located at 2916 Market...
borderbelt.org
With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope
Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, November 14, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, Chemours, and North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality signed an agreement to have Chemours continue working to reduce the amount of forever chemicals in the Cape Fear River. Many are now asking what this latest agreement means when it comes to our water quality.
WECT
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. No injuries have been confirmed. The scene has been cleared. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
WECT
First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd. According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined. The...
WECT
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
WECT
Fall safety grades are in: How do local hospitals measure up?
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Safety grades remained unchanged for three area hospitals, according to a fall report from a national watchdog organization. Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center received its second straight “B,” the report from the Leapfrog Group states. Novant Health Brunswick County Medical Center scored an...
WECT
Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced...
