Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
hellogeorgetown.com
Hello Georgetown Announces Details for 3rd Annual “Make A Smile Happen” Drive
On Saturday, December 10th, Hello Georgetown is inviting the community to help local non-profits this Christmas in an upcoming event called Make A Smile Happen or M*A*S*H*. From 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. at August Beverage Company, located at 1204 Williams Dr. in Georgetown, TX, community members will be able to drive up to the event tents at the drive thru and drop off their donations. Make A Smile Happen 2022 will focus on four categories for donations: children/teen gifts, food, pet supplies and cash donations. The donations in each category will go toward the following beneficiaries:
hellogeorgetown.com
Applications for Assistance Open for Georgetown Blue Santa and Williamson County Brown Santa Programs
The Georgetown Police Department’s Blue Santa is ready to help Georgetown families that need assistance to make Christmas special this year. Blue Santa provides toys to more than 1,700 children in Georgetown during its annual toy drive and distribution. Each year, the Georgetown Police Department, department volunteers, citizen volunteers,...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
hellogeorgetown.com
Community Thanksgiving Planned for November 24
Community Thanksgiving, an event for anyone to come enjoy a warm, traditional Thanksgiving meal, will be Thursday, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center at 445 E. Morrow St. in Georgetown. Started by Alycia Tandy, Community Thanksgiving is volunteer run by Georgetown firefighters and police...
Christmas parade restrictions divide Texas town: ‘Just absolutely not OK’
An organization added language to a Christmas parade application that some felt excluded LGBTQ groups from participating. Now, there are two Christmas parades scheduled for next month in Taylor, Texas.
austin.com
Anytime Free Fun: Callahan’s General Store
When I stand in Callahan’s General Store it’s hard to believe that the hipster East Austin and the intellectual University of Texas are just minutes away. It’s a very different side of Austin. The store is filled to the brim with all kinds of farming and ranching paraphernalia– and not because those things are cool these days, but because for more than 30 years, Callahan’s has been a busy hub for the real-life farmers and ranchers in the Austin area.
7,000 free 31-day bus passes now available for people experiencing homelessness in Austin
Barry Jones, an unhoused resident and community leader in THRA’s organization project, spoke at a Nov. 16 press conference advocating for free transit. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) On Nov. 16, members from several community groups fighting homelessness stood outside the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance center to celebrate securing nearly 7,000...
CycleBar riding into Kyle's booming Dry River District in early 2023
A new location of CycleBar is anticipated to open early 2023 at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle. (Courtesy CycleBar) A new location of CycleBar is in the works at the Dry River District development in Kyle, joining the likes of Z'Tejas Southwest Grill, Torchy's Tacos and the recently opened P.Terry's. Set to be located at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle, owner Amy Fayad anticipates a spring 2023 opening.
fox7austin.com
Homeless encampments, huts in the Greenbelt concern residents
AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, FOX 7 told you about a man who neighbors say had been cutting down trees in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt. As of this week, they say he hasn't been seen in a few days, and his structures were cleared out. Trash remains in the area.
City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan
The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
Buddy’s Burgers to Open its Second Location
According to the listing, the restaurant will cost an estimated $300,000 to construct and cover around 3,100 square feet of space, on top of featuring drive-thru capabilities.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls council moves with caution on digital signs proposal
The Marble Falls City Council expressed caution over the installation of permanent digital signs across the city, citing conflicts with businesses and traffic safety issues. During their regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15, council members requested further research on the proposal. The council did approve a traffic ordinance overhaul, a water...
Parts of SH 21 in San Marcos to close over the weekend
Closures along parts of State Highway 21 in San Marcos will impact drivers over the weekend.
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to news outlets Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported they believe Patterson's body was discovered not far...
fox7austin.com
Truck plows through Sonic patio in Lago Vista, injures 2 people
LAGO VISTA, Texas - An investigation is underway after a pick-up truck plowed through barriers of a Sonic restaurant patio area in Lago Vista. Two customers eating outside were seriously injured. Firefighters working Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station 101 were jolted when they heard calls for help coming from outside.
TODAY.com
This one-of-a-kind neighborhood is filled with 3D-printed homes
In Georgetown, Texas, massive machines are building 100 3D-printed homes on site. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kerry Sanders shares a glimpse at the technology that could change the future of home construction.Nov. 18, 2022.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
PLANetizen
Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition
A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
Comments / 0