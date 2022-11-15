ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Hello Georgetown Announces Details for 3rd Annual “Make A Smile Happen” Drive

On Saturday, December 10th, Hello Georgetown is inviting the community to help local non-profits this Christmas in an upcoming event called Make A Smile Happen or M*A*S*H*. From 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. at August Beverage Company, located at 1204 Williams Dr. in Georgetown, TX, community members will be able to drive up to the event tents at the drive thru and drop off their donations. Make A Smile Happen 2022 will focus on four categories for donations: children/teen gifts, food, pet supplies and cash donations. The donations in each category will go toward the following beneficiaries:
GEORGETOWN, TX
Applications for Assistance Open for Georgetown Blue Santa and Williamson County Brown Santa Programs

The Georgetown Police Department’s Blue Santa is ready to help Georgetown families that need assistance to make Christmas special this year. Blue Santa provides toys to more than 1,700 children in Georgetown during its annual toy drive and distribution. Each year, the Georgetown Police Department, department volunteers, citizen volunteers,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
Community Thanksgiving Planned for November 24

Community Thanksgiving, an event for anyone to come enjoy a warm, traditional Thanksgiving meal, will be Thursday, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center at 445 E. Morrow St. in Georgetown. Started by Alycia Tandy, Community Thanksgiving is volunteer run by Georgetown firefighters and police...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Anytime Free Fun: Callahan’s General Store

When I stand in Callahan’s General Store it’s hard to believe that the hipster East Austin and the intellectual University of Texas are just minutes away. It’s a very different side of Austin. The store is filled to the brim with all kinds of farming and ranching paraphernalia– and not because those things are cool these days, but because for more than 30 years, Callahan’s has been a busy hub for the real-life farmers and ranchers in the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
CycleBar riding into Kyle's booming Dry River District in early 2023

A new location of CycleBar is anticipated to open early 2023 at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle. (Courtesy CycleBar) A new location of CycleBar is in the works at the Dry River District development in Kyle, joining the likes of Z'Tejas Southwest Grill, Torchy's Tacos and the recently opened P.Terry's. Set to be located at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle, owner Amy Fayad anticipates a spring 2023 opening.
KYLE, TX
Homeless encampments, huts in the Greenbelt concern residents

AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, FOX 7 told you about a man who neighbors say had been cutting down trees in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt. As of this week, they say he hasn't been seen in a few days, and his structures were cleared out. Trash remains in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan

The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Marble Falls council moves with caution on digital signs proposal

The Marble Falls City Council expressed caution over the installation of permanent digital signs across the city, citing conflicts with businesses and traffic safety issues. During their regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15, council members requested further research on the proposal. The council did approve a traffic ordinance overhaul, a water...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Truck plows through Sonic patio in Lago Vista, injures 2 people

LAGO VISTA, Texas - An investigation is underway after a pick-up truck plowed through barriers of a Sonic restaurant patio area in Lago Vista. Two customers eating outside were seriously injured. Firefighters working Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station 101 were jolted when they heard calls for help coming from outside.
LAGO VISTA, TX
Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition

A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
AUSTIN, TX

