On Saturday, December 10th, Hello Georgetown is inviting the community to help local non-profits this Christmas in an upcoming event called Make A Smile Happen or M*A*S*H*. From 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. at August Beverage Company, located at 1204 Williams Dr. in Georgetown, TX, community members will be able to drive up to the event tents at the drive thru and drop off their donations. Make A Smile Happen 2022 will focus on four categories for donations: children/teen gifts, food, pet supplies and cash donations. The donations in each category will go toward the following beneficiaries:

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO