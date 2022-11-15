ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PV Tech

PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?

The solar PV industry is forecast to produce 310GW of modules in 2022, representing an incredible 45% year-on-year increase compared to 2021, according to the latest research undertaken by the PV Tech market research team and outlined in the new PV Manufacturing & Technology Quarterly report. The market in 2022...
PV Tech

Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US

Enel North America intends to build a solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the US with an initial capacity of at least 3GW. The factory is intended to produce bifacial heterojunction (HJT) PV cells, while the modules will have a tandem structure, utilising two stacked cells to capture more light than a single-cell structure, according to Enel. It said that the modules produced will be able to exceed 30% efficiency.
ALABAMA STATE
PV Tech

Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline

Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
PV Tech

Juwi commissions solar-plus-storage project at Egyptian gold mine

German solar developer Juwi is in the final stages of commissioning a 36MW solar farm, accompanied by a 7.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS), at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt. The project will use bifacial PV modules mounted with single-axis trackers. Juwi said that its Hybrid IQ micro-grid technology...
MAINE STATE
PV Tech

LONGi VP addresses international delegates at COP27

LONGi Vice President Li Wenxue has participated in a virtual side meeting themed “Green Finance and Chinese Industries Tackling Climate Change” at COP27 in the Egyptian city of Sharm-el-Sheikh. “Climate change is a common challenge, and it is related to the sustainable development of all humankind,” Li said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy