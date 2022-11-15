Read full article on original website
PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?
The solar PV industry is forecast to produce 310GW of modules in 2022, representing an incredible 45% year-on-year increase compared to 2021, according to the latest research undertaken by the PV Tech market research team and outlined in the new PV Manufacturing & Technology Quarterly report. The market in 2022...
Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US
Enel North America intends to build a solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the US with an initial capacity of at least 3GW. The factory is intended to produce bifacial heterojunction (HJT) PV cells, while the modules will have a tandem structure, utilising two stacked cells to capture more light than a single-cell structure, according to Enel. It said that the modules produced will be able to exceed 30% efficiency.
Longroad breaks ground on 152MWdc Maine PV project featuring First Solar modules, Nextracker trackers
US renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has commenced construction on the 152MWdc Three Corners solar project in Maine. Upon completion, it is expected to be the largest solar PV project in the state. EDF Renewables has agreed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the entirety of the output from...
Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline
Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
Gamesa Electric to supply 113 MW of Proteus solar inverters for Elecnor project in Colombia
Gamesa Electric has signed an agreement with Elecnor Atersa to supply its Proteus 4300 inverters for the Portón del Sol solar project being developed by Enerfin in the Colombian department of Caldas. The agreement involves delivery of 28 inverters, integrated in 13 PV Stations of 8.3MVA and 2 PV...
Juwi commissions solar-plus-storage project at Egyptian gold mine
German solar developer Juwi is in the final stages of commissioning a 36MW solar farm, accompanied by a 7.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS), at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt. The project will use bifacial PV modules mounted with single-axis trackers. Juwi said that its Hybrid IQ micro-grid technology...
LONGi VP addresses international delegates at COP27
LONGi Vice President Li Wenxue has participated in a virtual side meeting themed “Green Finance and Chinese Industries Tackling Climate Change” at COP27 in the Egyptian city of Sharm-el-Sheikh. “Climate change is a common challenge, and it is related to the sustainable development of all humankind,” Li said...
