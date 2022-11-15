ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Forest, IL

Illinois quick hits: Police seeking tips in gun theft case; Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection

 3 days ago

Police seeking tips in gun theft case

Thieves used a stolen car to smash their way into an Oak Forest gun range and made off with nearly two dozen guns.

Cameras showed four suspects who were able to steal 23 guns before fleeing the scene. Police recovered the stolen vehicle. Federal agents are assisting the Oak Forest Police Department with the investigation.

Police are hoping witnesses or anyone who recognizes the security camera images will contact law enforcement.

Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection

Gov. J.B. Pritzker spent $152 million in his bid for re-election against state Sen. Darren Bailey, down from $171 million for his 2018 campaign.

According to Illinois Policy, Pritzker also donated $24 million to the Democratic Governors Association. The group spent millions on television ads attacking Bailey’s primary opponent Richard Irvin, who was soundly defeated.

Lawmaker recovering from crash

State Rep. Thomas Bennett is recuperating after being involved in a car crash near Gibson City Sunday while on his way home from an event.

Bennett was taken to the hospital for tests. He will be resting for a few days and will miss the fall veto session that begins Tuesday at the Illinois State Capitol.

Comments / 20

ihatelibtards
3d ago

Trying to figure how to pay my bills an buy my kids Christmas present. About like 80% of the rest of America. This guy just dumps money like its nothing. It's crazy to think how corrupt these maggots really are. He spent a 150000000 on his reelection what's he make as governor 300000 a year, I really don't know. With his corruption he will have that 150000000 back in no time. God I hate Illinois I wish I could afford to move

Reply(1)
23
Hugeshopper
3d ago

All about the all mighty dollar! No politicians are out for the American people, just themselves!

Reply
13
Exotic TakeoMasaki
3d ago

Illinois didnt re-elect him..Chicago did.. Illinois HATEZ THIS MAN!!

Reply(7)
28
 

