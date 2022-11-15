Illinois quick hits: Police seeking tips in gun theft case; Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection

Police seeking tips in gun theft case

Thieves used a stolen car to smash their way into an Oak Forest gun range and made off with nearly two dozen guns.

Cameras showed four suspects who were able to steal 23 guns before fleeing the scene. Police recovered the stolen vehicle. Federal agents are assisting the Oak Forest Police Department with the investigation.

Police are hoping witnesses or anyone who recognizes the security camera images will contact law enforcement.

Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection

Gov. J.B. Pritzker spent $152 million in his bid for re-election against state Sen. Darren Bailey, down from $171 million for his 2018 campaign.

According to Illinois Policy, Pritzker also donated $24 million to the Democratic Governors Association. The group spent millions on television ads attacking Bailey’s primary opponent Richard Irvin, who was soundly defeated.

Lawmaker recovering from crash

State Rep. Thomas Bennett is recuperating after being involved in a car crash near Gibson City Sunday while on his way home from an event.

Bennett was taken to the hospital for tests. He will be resting for a few days and will miss the fall veto session that begins Tuesday at the Illinois State Capitol.