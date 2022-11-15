ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wow Mr Murphy sends the elderly back to the nursing homes with Covid that spread Covid around in these nursing homes and no less our democratic government settled settlements with the nursing homes deaths from Covid because of Murphy. The tax payers are going to pay $120 million dollars for these settlements. And no less our government settled these law suits right after Murphy got installed again and announced these settlements when he was on vacation. Wake up American citizens.

NJ.com

Stop calling paid leave a 'quality of life' issue. It's a basic need. | Opinion

Nearly 150,000 railroad workers continue to threaten a strike over what has been characterized by some pundits as a "quality-of-life" issue. Workers' demands are not about improving compensation, pensions, or other benefits. The sticking point remains access to paid leave and freedom from retaliation when workers use it, an issue that affects workers across many industries in the U.S.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Deadline to apply for N.J. property tax relief extended, eligibility expanded for certain renters

State leaders are extending the deadline to apply for property tax relief through New Jersey's new ANCHOR program, and eligibility is being expanded for certain renters. New Jersey homeowners and renters now have until Jan. 31 to apply for relief, and renters who were previously ineligible because their unit is under a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement can now qualify, Gov. Phil Murphy and Legislative leaders announced Friday.
NJ.com

Feds make DOT nix funny safety signs on N.J. highways

New Jersey's Department of Transportation thought it hit a home run last month with video safety messages that displayed Jersey attitude and humor on state highways. But that hit has been called a foul by stern federal officials that oversee the highways. The messages that debuted on state highways...
ARIZONA STATE
Shore News Network

Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud

MONTGOMERY TWP, NJ – Two Montgomery Township attorneys have been indicted by the federal government for allegedly committing visa fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Steven G. Thomas, 52, and Maria Thomas, 81, both of Montgomery Township, New Jersey, were indicted for conspiring to prepare and file false visa applications on behalf of clients. Steven Thomas was also charged with one count of filing a false visa application. According to court documents, from 2015 to 2021, the defendants encouraged their clients to apply for asylum under fraudulent pretenses. "They advised their clients regarding the manner in which The post Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey's mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding

TRENTON, NJ – During the pandemic, New Jersey's two state-run veterans homes became COVID-19 death traps. More than 200 died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal officials are charging the Murphy administration with mismanagement and non-compliance with safety standards. On October 27, 2020, the Department of Justice notified New Jersey state officials that we had opened an investigation into conditions of care at the New Jersey Memorial Veterans Homes at Menlo Park and Paramus.  According to a report by nj.com, federal officials are threatening to cut funding to New Jersey's two veterans homes. "U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services The post New Jersey's mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding appeared first on Shore News Network.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

I got notice that I owe $7K in taxes. What do I do?

Q. I live in New Jersey but work in New York. It seems that I owe income taxes paid to New York. I just received an invoice for tax year 2019 for over $7,000 that I owe. I am very confused and trying to figure it out. I do my taxes on TurboTax each year and have never had an issue. But now it's concerning that this is coming from 2019. How do I know if I've paid these and that I won't be double taxed? It mentions that I need to pay by or they will take further action — deduction of back tax amounts, referral to collections, or impose an 11% recovery fee. I don't know what to do.
NJ.com

Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: An updated list

It's been almost seven months since the recreational weed market opened in New Jersey. There are now 21 dispensaries scattered across the state that are open for adult-use sales. You can see an interactive map of all recreational locations in New Jersey here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey faces lawsuit challenging gun control law

(The Center Square) – A national firearms trade group is challenging a New Jersey law that allows the state and private individuals to file lawsuits against firearm manufacturers. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut-based firearms industry trade group, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday asking a judge to overturn a recently enacted "public nuisance" law that the group argues was "specifically designed to evade the judgment of Congress – and the Constitution." ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,417 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Busy holiday travel week ahead.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,417 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Friday ahead of a busy travel week leading up to Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission stayed at 0.88 for the second day in a row. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
TENNESSEE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state's 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
