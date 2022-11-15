TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama’s 104-62 win over Jacksonville State on Friday night. Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts, doing it all in just 25 minutes played. Alabama (4-0) also got 18 points each from Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett. Sears, who scored 16 of his points in a first-half onslaught, added three assists, a block and a steal. Burnett contributed four rebounds, a block and a steal while making five of his six 3-point attempts. Rylan Griffen and Noah Clowney just missed out on double-digit points, scoring nine and eight, respectively. Jacksonville State (1-2) was led by 13 points each from Amanze Ngumezi and Juwan Perdue. Demaree King added 12 points on 5 for 10 shooting.

