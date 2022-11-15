Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101
ATLANTA (AP) — The Boston Celtics were missing two key members of their rotation. There was no shortage of players to fill the void. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry's 50-point night
PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns easily overcame Stephen Curry’s 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-119 on Wednesday. The Suns controlled most of the game despite Curry’s scoring. The eight-time All-Star made 17...
Citrus County Chronicle
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much.
Citrus County Chronicle
Virginia basketball back on court, honors shooting victims
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Virginia players took the court before their game Friday against No. 5 Baylor wearing sweatshirts honoring three Cavaliers football players who were fatally shot on campus nearly a week ago. The names of those players were printed on the backs of the shirts, and their...
No. 18 Alabama routs Jacksonville State 104-62
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama’s 104-62 win over Jacksonville State on Friday night. Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts, doing it all in just 25 minutes played. Alabama (4-0) also got 18 points each from Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett. Sears, who scored 16 of his points in a first-half onslaught, added three assists, a block and a steal. Burnett contributed four rebounds, a block and a steal while making five of his six 3-point attempts. Rylan Griffen and Noah Clowney just missed out on double-digit points, scoring nine and eight, respectively. Jacksonville State (1-2) was led by 13 points each from Amanze Ngumezi and Juwan Perdue. Demaree King added 12 points on 5 for 10 shooting.
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans, Tannehill add pass threat to Henry, stingy defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keep ignoring the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Vrabel and his team seem to thrive on adversity, and now they've found the one piece of the puzzle that's eluded them much of this NFL season. The passing game.
Mississippi high school football playoff scores: MHSAA quarterfinals, MAIS championships
MHSAA Class 1A Bay Springs 42, West Lowndes 0 Biggersville 36, Simmons 28 ...
Comments / 0