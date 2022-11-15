ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two drivers are level on points ahead of the Formula One season finale in Abu Dhabi. This time it's only for second place. Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez are both on 290 points going into the final race Sunday at the Yas Marina circuit. It's a subdued echo of last year's title-deciding spectacular between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who also arrived in Abu Dhabi on level terms before Verstappen took the title following a heavily disputed restart procedure.

20 HOURS AGO