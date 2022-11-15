ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

East Liverpool home repair program to replace roofs for low-income homeowners

By Laurel Stone
 3 days ago

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and City of East Liverpool announced a new home repair program available to homeowners in the city.

The home repair program will replace failing roofs at no cost for low-income homeowners that meet certain criteria set forth by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To be eligible for the program, a person must own and occupy their home in the City of
East Liverpool.

“YNDC is excited to work with the City of East Liverpool to improve housing quality,” said Ian Beniston, YNDC’s executive director. “This project builds on the citywide housing quality study the City and YNDC completed in 2021. The City has used the results of the study to accelerate efforts to eliminate blight and improve housing quality and we are happy to be a partner in these ongoing efforts.”

“This is exciting news for homeowners in the city,” said East Liverpool Mayor Gregory Bricker. “Thanks to the partnership and hard work of the YNDC, homeowners will be able to take advantage of this program to upgrade their roofs.”

If interested in the home repair program or to learn more about eligibility, contact YNDC at 330-480-0423.

A complete list of eligibility requirements can be found below:

East Liverpool Roof Replacement Program Flyer Download

WKBN

WKBN

