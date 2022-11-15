Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Rifle stolen from vehicle in northwest Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for a rifle that was stolen out of a vehicle early Thursday morning. Just after 7:20 a.m., the owner of a Ruger .223 caliber rifle reported that the gun had been stolen from his vehicle near Northwest 15th and West S Streets.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man’s vehicle stolen in one of the first warm-up thefts of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man’s vehicle was stolen on Tuesday when he left it running in his driveway to warm up, Lincoln Police say. While waiting for his GMC Envoy to warm up around 7:10 a.m., the man went back inside his home near 12th and Pawnee Streets. When he went back outside, his vehicle was gone.
klin.com
SUV Left Warming Up Stolen In South Lincoln
Now that the cold weather has started to settle in Lincoln Police say the number of stolen vehicle reports is on the rise. Captain Todd Kocian says around 7:15 Tuesday morning officers were sent to a home near 12th and Pawnee where a man reported his red 2006 GMC Envoy had been stolen.
klkntv.com
Mother-son duo arrested in ongoing narcotics investigation, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mother and her teenage son were arrested on Thursday in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation, Lincoln Police say. Around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD SWAT Team delivered a search warrant to a home near 30th and U Streets.
WOWT
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
North Platte Telegraph
28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says
Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
klkntv.com
Steroids, gun stolen in February found during Gage County bust
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office says it found several guns and controlled substances while executing search warrants last week. Three firearms were located at a Wymore home near North 8th and I Streets on Nov. 7, according to authorities. One of them was reported...
1011now.com
Lincoln using new ‘PressurePave’ technology to repair streets
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott said a new process to repair and maintain Lincoln streets saves taxpayer dollars and reduces street closure times. PressurePave preserves asphalt streets up to 10 years by injecting a crack sealant into pavement while simultaneously applying a thin asphalt overlay. Lincoln is the first city in Nebraska to use the process.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man busted for distributing drugs near school, LPD says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue just before 5 p.m. Police say...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested After Stolen Gun, Marijuana Were Found Inside His Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he was contacted during a traffic stop late Tuesday afternoon in the area of 24th and “A” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that members of the LPD Gang Unit did surveillance on an apartment near 46th and Bancroft, once they got a search warrant. Kendrick Buford was seen leaving the apartment and getting into his vehicle, where he was later stopped. A search warrant served at the apartment found 12 ounces of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, a .40 caliber handgun, an AR style rifle. The handgun was reported stolen during a burglary in Lincoln back in August 2021.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police arrest two with drugs, guns, bulletproof vest in ongoing investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officers found two men with drugs, guns and ammo on Wednesday evening, Lincoln Police say. Officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were serving a search warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The officers found 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert...
klin.com
LPD Investigating Arson Fire At Northwest High School
Lincoln Police say someone started a fire in a second floor restroom at Northwest High School around 8:30 Tuesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says an officer in the school was alerted to the fire by school security. “The arriving officer observed heavy smoke in the area of the restroom, but...
North Platte Telegraph
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
KETV.com
Lancaster County deputies seize 28 dogs from home in Malcolm
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lancaster County deputies pulled more than 20 dogs from a woman's house this week. Julia Hudson, 70, was sentenced to two years probation in 2013 when state regulators found dozens of dogs in cages crusted in feces and urine. The Capital Humane Society said the dogs...
klkntv.com
Fire crews douse flames at north Lincoln home in freezing winds
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a north Lincoln home Thursday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to the apartment near North 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue around 4 p.m. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was within the walls and...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
WOWT
BREAKING: Police investigate fatal shooting in north Omaha
More chilly weather ahead with Thursday snow showers. Encouraging news when it comes to a major product affected by supply chain issues: The price of lumber is dropping. A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate...
KSNB Local4
Osceola man enters not guilty plea in Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man pleaded not guilty to a total of 10 felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
klin.com
Mother And Son Arrested During Lincoln Drug Investigation
A 36 year old woman and her 18 year old son are facing charges after the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force and SWAT team served a warrant on a home near 30th and U Street around 2:30 Thursday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation. “Officers ultimately located about 3.7 pounds...
