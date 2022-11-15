Florida Resident Deals: Black Friday Discounts and Perks for Couples

Doing some holiday shopping? Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up and, while there are plenty of retail items you can save on, you can also save on annual passes, upcoming events, and even vacations. There are several places in and around Tampa Bay that are offering special discounts for Florida residents during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It’s the perfect opportunity to check out of that theme park you’ve been wanting to try or fun getaway you’ve been wanting to take. It’s also a great way to give someone else the gift of experience.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite offers for you and your significant other to take advantage of this holiday season. Be sure to keep an eye on the discount dates, as some of these deals are only available for a limited time. Happy shopping!

Black Friday Deals for Theme Parks

Just in time for the holidays, you can take advantage of Black Friday deals on park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. During this limited-time sale, valid now through November 25, you can take advantage of up to 60 percent savings on admission tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes. The season’s biggest savings are:

Single Day Tickets:

Purchase a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Single Day Ticket for $73.99 and an Adventure Island Single Day Ticket for $45.99.

2023 Fun Cards:

A Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card provides unlimited access to the park’s world-class attractions, award-winning entertainment, up-close animal encounters, and vibrant seasonal events through 2023 with the rest of 2022 free. Visitors can purchase a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay 2023 Fun Card for $93.99 or a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island 2023 Fun Card for $114.99.

Annual Passes:

Categorized in easy-to-use tiers, a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay annual pass provides unlimited year-round admission and benefits like free parking, epic savings on in-park purchases, exclusive zoo opportunities, and monthly rewards.

Save up to $30 on Bronze Tier Annual Passes, up to $35 on Silver Tier Annual Passes, and up to $40 on Gold Tier Annual Passes

Both a 2023 Fun Card and Annual Passes grant access to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s extensive portfolio of thrilling rides, including the new Serengeti Flyer , which will be the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind upon opening in spring 2023. Pass members will have the additional benefit of being the first to ride.

Additionally, any park admission provides access to an extensive list of exciting seasonal events, such as the 2023 Food and Wine Festival, where guests will indulge in the event’s vibrant culinary offering as well as enjoying some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

SeaWorld Orlando is offering discounts of up to 60% for its biggest sale of the year!

A Fun Card is $94.99 for just Sea World, or you can add Aquatica for $138 total. SeaWorld is also offering Black Friday deals on special events like Dinner with Santa and Close-Up Animal Tours!

Discovery Cove in Orlando is offering its biggest sale of the year with Black Friday savings of up to 50% on reservations of this all-inclusive day resort where you get the unique experience of connecting and swimming with dolphins and thousands more tropical fish.

The savings event ends on November 25, 2022, so don’t miss out if this has been on your family’s bucket list. the savings are valid for visits through December 31, 2023.

A Signature Dolphin Swim Package for ages 6 and older is $133.50. There are more deals if you want to add admission to Sea World, Aquatica and Busch Gardens!

Black Friday Deals for Getaways

The Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville at Sea is holding an exclusive Black Friday sale, available Monday, November 21 through Sunday, November 27 providing access to the best availability and best rates on every sailing date through 2023*.

Bargain hunters will have the chance to secure sailings starting at $99 per person with kids sailing free, as well as receive a $25 per person Ocean View upgrade and 25% off all supplements. Margaritaville at Sea is the only cruise line operating 3-day / 2-night cruises sailing from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

Located in a sprawling 2,300-acre luxury complex just minutes from the top theme parks of Central Florida, Reunion Resort & Golf Club features oversized accommodations ranging from multi-room villas to private three- to 15-bedroom vacation homes, as well as endless amenities for the most discerning traveler. From Thursday, Nov. 18 to Tuesday, Nov. 28, all villas are up to 33% off for three- or more-night stays.

Select vacation homes are 15% off with the standard deposit policy.

Special Black Friday offers are for stays Dec. 1, 2022-through Sept. 30, 2023 (blackout dates may apply).

Widely recognized as a top golf destination, Reunion is the only location in the world featuring three signature championship golf courses designed by golfing legends Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus. Amenities at the resort include casual and fine dining venues, five hydro-grid clay tennis courts, six pickleball courts, 18-hole mini-golf course, footgolf, community pools, fitness center and a five-acre water park.

Black Friday Deals for Upcoming Events

December 3, 2022

TPC Tampa Bay

Celebrate 100 years of automotive excellence with Buy One Get One Free on General Admission tickets (offer valid 11/21 – 11/28).

Use code HOLIDAY22

December 23, 2022

Raymond James Stadium

Score big with a football-fan-friendly holiday tradition and save $10 off tickets (offer valid 11/25 – 11/28).

Use code HOLIDAY10

January 28, 2023

Save 50% on Gasparilla-branded Bourbon and Bowties jewelry. Locally owned Bourbon and Bowties are the perfect accessory for Tampa’s famed Gasparilla season. No code necessary.

February 4-5, 2023

Raymond James Stadium

Save up to 35% on tickets (offer valid 11/22 – 12/4 on select price levels).

Use code C2022W

February 11, 2023

Raymond James Stadium

Save up to 35% on tickets (offer valid 11/22 – 12/4 on select price levels).

Use code C2022W

Ongoing Florida Resident Deals to Take Advantage Of:

CityPASS is a ticket experience you can purchase online to enjoy multiple attractions across Tampa Bay. Here’s how it works: Tampa residents can purchase mobile or printable tickets and begin using the pass right away, or within one year of the purchase date. Once you begin to use your CityPass, it’s good for a 9-day period. Each pass includes admission to five popular local attractions, including Busch Gardens, The Florida Aquarium, ZooTampa at Lowry Park, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, MOSI, and more! CityPASS is $129 per adult.

Perched right along the beautiful Tampa Riverwalk lies the Tampa Museum of Art . Known for its exhibits and collections, this is a gorgeous local museum that all residents must visit at least once! And, it offers plenty of deals for college students and Florida Educators alike. Regular admission is $15/adult, but if you’re military or a Florida educator, enjoy 50% off admission. And, if you’re a college student, your admission is FREE with proof of ID.

Also located along the Riverwalk is the Straz Center – home to stunning performances, bands, musicals, and more. Similar to the Tampa Museum of Art, the Straz offers an Educator Discount. If you’re a teacher or staff member from any local Tampa Bay area county, you can receive up to 50% off of two tickets for pre-selected shows! All you have to do is show your school system ID or pay stub.

All Tampa Bay area county educators are welcome and even homeschool teachers are eligible for this discount. Be sure to check the discounts page to see which shows are eligible.

Staycations

You don’t have to travel too far to find a bite of paradise. Located right on Rocky Point, Sailport Waterfront Suites boasts stunning views and great Florida Resident Deals! They have several special deals, including military and AAA.

Seeing a show at The Straz or want to head out for a night of bar hopping in SOHO? Make it a weekend staycation and check in to the Hilton Tampa Downtown . Discounts range from 10-20% off.

Through December 26, 2022, Florida and Georgia residents can save when booking a room at Rumfish Beach Resort . With proof of residency, guests can save an additional 15% off of already discounted rooms. Valid for select weekends only.

Also, now through December 21, 2022 you can participate in Tradewinds Shore to Shore initiative – Helping communities from our shore to yours!

For those looking for pleasant milder temperatures, warm gulf waters, and soft sugar sands for your next getaway, Tradewinds Island Resorts can deliver! What’s better than staying at a tropical paradise? Getting to stay for less! Their Shore to Shore initiative offers an exceptionally discounted rate plus the opportunity to give back – with every night you stay, twenty dollars will be donated to the Florida Disaster Fund.

Room rates starting from $179

Cross the bridge and make your way to Sirata St. Pete Beach . Now, you can enjoy their newly renovated guest rooms and enjoy their Florida Resident deal. Prepare to relax and save 10% off room rates just for living in Florida.

Head down the beach and check into The Beachcomber . This stunning resort offers the perfect escape from all of life’s woes with gorgeous views of the Gulf and all the sunshine your body can take. Now, Florida Residents can getaway to The Beachcomber for $10 off regular room and suite rates. Please note that black-out dates and restrictions may apply, and proof of FL residency might be required upon check-in.

Also located on St. Pete Beach is the beautiful Hotel Zamora . And, luckily for us Florida Residents, we can reap the benefits of this stunning hotel at a discounted rate! Florida and Georgia Residents can save up to 15% off room rates and an additional $25 on food and beverage too. All you have to do is show proof of Florida residency and voila.

Check-in at The Don Cesar and save! Now, FL/GA residents can save up to 15% off room rates with a bonus $25 resort credit at this iconic pink beachfront resort. Proof of residency is required so be sure to have your IDs ready and enjoy all that The Don has to offer!

Head over to the Belleview Inn and check-in for a bit of history at this gorgeous, newly renovated resort. Florida Residents can now enjoy exclusive savings up to 25%! Not valid on holiday weekends.

Head over to Clearwater Beach and enjoy the Sandpearl Resort . The resort’s Good Neighbor Discount is an attempt to pay it forward for Florida residents. Enjoy up to 25% off and take a little time to de-stress. You deserve it!

Also located on Clearwater Beach, head over to Opal Sands Resort and enjoy up to 25% off your stay thanks to the resort’s awesome deal for Florida Residents! A valid state ID is required at check-in.

Our final Florida resident staycation deal comes from Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach . Florida and Georgia residents can now enjoy 25% off of the best available rate, $20 valet parking, 10% off at the property’s dining outlets, and more.

Spa Deals

Head over to Spa Sudeva for a day full of relaxation and for an escape from the troubles of reality. While this spa doesn’t offer a special Florida resident deal, they do offer a discount for Florida Military Members as well as Florida Educators – score! All you have to do is bring proof, mention your occupation, and save $15 on any treatment.

Similar to Spa Sudeva, Florida military members, police, fire/rescue, teachers, and medical professionals can save at Caribbean Mystique Spa . Bring proof of work and receive your Appreciation Perks Package. For a limited time, you can receive a free complimentary aromatherapy service.

Enjoy even more Florida fun…

Let’s not forget about all the fun in Orlando just down the road. Explore these Florida Resident Discounts in Orlando .

