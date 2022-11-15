ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Al Roker reveals that he has been hospitalized for blood clots

Network weather anchor Al Roker revealed on social media that he was hospitalized last week with blood clots. In an Instagram post shared on Friday, Roker, 68, said he is on the road to recovery:. So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy