Ames, IA

Iowa Hawkeyes Assistant Nominated for National Award

Iowa football's defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in the country. After what he's done with the Hawkeyes' defense year after year, it's about damn time. This is what the Broyles Award website had to say regarding why...
IOWA CITY, IA
Is 2023 RAGBRAI a Lock to Set Guinness World Record?

A 300+-mile bike ride across Iowa during the most humid weather of the year. I wonder just how tough of a sell RAGBRAI was when it began in 1973? Only 114 bicyclists made it all the way across the Hawkeye State that first year, during the final week of August. The ride is now in July and in 2023, it could be a monster.
IOWA STATE
Incredible 2023 Concert Lineup Revealed for Iowa Speedway

This year, Hy-Vee blew the doors off music fans in Iowa with a tremendous lineup for IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway. It couldn't be better, right? Wrong. I'm pretty sure when I received the media release from Hy-Vee my mouth dropped open. They're bringing in some of the biggest names in music for performances the weekend of July 22 and 23, 2023. Here's who race and music fans will see take to the stage next year at Iowa Speedway in Newton.
NEWTON, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

