A 300+-mile bike ride across Iowa during the most humid weather of the year. I wonder just how tough of a sell RAGBRAI was when it began in 1973? Only 114 bicyclists made it all the way across the Hawkeye State that first year, during the final week of August. The ride is now in July and in 2023, it could be a monster.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO