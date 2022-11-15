Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iowa Hawkeyes Assistant Nominated for National Award
Iowa football's defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in the country. After what he's done with the Hawkeyes' defense year after year, it's about damn time. This is what the Broyles Award website had to say regarding why...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
Is 2023 RAGBRAI a Lock to Set Guinness World Record?
A 300+-mile bike ride across Iowa during the most humid weather of the year. I wonder just how tough of a sell RAGBRAI was when it began in 1973? Only 114 bicyclists made it all the way across the Hawkeye State that first year, during the final week of August. The ride is now in July and in 2023, it could be a monster.
Iowa Country Star Hailey Whitters is Headed Back to the Corridor
Hailey Whitters has been a very busy gal! The Shueyville-native and successful country singer has been in the studio and out playing shows all over the country this past year, but she's finally scheduled a trip back to her home state!. This morning (November 15th), Hailey announced on social media...
Incredible 2023 Concert Lineup Revealed for Iowa Speedway
This year, Hy-Vee blew the doors off music fans in Iowa with a tremendous lineup for IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway. It couldn't be better, right? Wrong. I'm pretty sure when I received the media release from Hy-Vee my mouth dropped open. They're bringing in some of the biggest names in music for performances the weekend of July 22 and 23, 2023. Here's who race and music fans will see take to the stage next year at Iowa Speedway in Newton.
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
