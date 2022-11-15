It’s National Lung Cancer awareness month, and a recent study suggests Florida scores below average when it comes to lung cancer screenings and treatment. The American Lung Association, which compiled data from 2015 to 2019, found that Florida was 40th in the nation for lung cancer screening with only 3.4% of those facing the highest risk of lung cancer receiving screenings — the national rate is about 6%.

