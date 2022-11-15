ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida falls 'below average' in lung cancer screenings, report says

It’s National Lung Cancer awareness month, and a recent study suggests Florida scores below average when it comes to lung cancer screenings and treatment. The American Lung Association, which compiled data from 2015 to 2019, found that Florida was 40th in the nation for lung cancer screening with only 3.4% of those facing the highest risk of lung cancer receiving screenings — the national rate is about 6%.
Florida's jobless rate climbs after Hurricane Ian

Florida saw an uptick in its unemployment rate in October after deadly Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, while the labor force continues to grow, according to numbers released Friday. The state Department of Economic Opportunity said the unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in October, up from a historic low...
DeSantis sidesteps talk of a White House bid

DeSantis, who won reelection as Florida's governor last week, deflected questions on Wednesday about his possible bid for the presidency in 2024. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday continued to sidestep questions about his political future, after former President Donald Trump announced another bid for the White House. Appearing in the...
How optimism can close the Medicaid coverage gap

A court decision last year makes it easier for low-income residents in Florida and other states that haven’t expanded Medicaid to make good-faith estimates of a pay increase, and there is no financial penalty if they don’t hit that figure. 2 million low-income people — half of them...
Florida's new medical marijuana czar is a lawyer and former Navy officer

Overseeing nearly 500 medical marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new medical pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Florida Department of Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher...
A warmer, drier than average winter is predicted for Florida

Florida is looking at a warmer and drier than average winter season according to outlooks from NOAA. This follows a trend of higher-than-average temperatures in the last month and a drought persisting on the Panhandle due to low precipitation rates. Hurricane Nicole helped alleviate dry conditions mostly across Central and North Central Florida.
FEMA's 50% rule could make it more expensive for homeowners to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property's market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
